Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's 'Shot to Win'

Pexels

DETROIT, MI – MI Shot To Win, a sweepstakes event, is still open until August 3 for anyone who has taken their first dose of Covid-19 vaccination and is a US legal resident residing in Michigan.

The MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes gives vaccinated Michiganders a chance to win cash and college scholarships. The goal is to give incentives to Michigan residents to get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible to get the state back to normal. The giveaway is powered by Meijer with the Michigan Association of United Ways and the State of Michigan. This vaccine lottery is also supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Association of State Universities, Small Business Association of Michigan, Business Leaders for Michigan, the Protect Michigan Commission, and many more.

The winner of the $2 million will be drawn on August 4. Meanwhile, a $50,000 Daily Drawing is also open to all eligible persons who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on the corresponding date. However, the last $50,000 Daily Drawing will be on July 30.

You can also enter the Scholarship Drawing, a chance for those who are between the age of 12 to 17 and have received at least the first dose of the vaccination by July 30.

To enter the sweepstakes, you can register online by visiting the MI Shot To Win website and fill the form with the information requested to receive one entry for one person. You can also register by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136, then press 4 and provide the information requested to receive an entry.

The potential winners will be notified by phone or an email provided by the registrant at the time of entry. The sweepstakes entities are not responsible for any lost or not received winner notification for any reason. If a potential winner does not respond within 96 hours of the first notification attempt, they will have to forfeit the prize and an alternate winner may be selected.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.