Upcoming One Day Inventory Reduction Sale hosted by St. Clair Shores Public Library

Squirrel_photos/Pixabay

DETROIT, MI - St. Clair Shores Public Library is organizing a One Day Inventory Reduction Sale, which will be sponsored by Friends of the St. Clair Shores Public Library. Exclusively for sale only, it will not accept book donations. The one-day sale is held on Saturday, August 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The variety of sale items are limited to stock on hand only, available in the Book Store and the Gift Shop. Among the items are:

Pocket paperbacks - 10¢ each

Newer softcover and hardcover books, $1 each

Last chance books (with owl sticker on spine) - 5 for $1

All gift shop merchandise - 50% off price marked

Friends of the St. Clair Shores Public Library, a non-profit organization, was established in 1983 by William Gilstrof. Its main purpose is to enhance the Library’s programs, as well as to create a bridge between the Library and the community. This is achieved by promoting the library’s programs, strengthening people’s interests, assisting in fundraising and book donations, helping the library improve the services and facilities, and involving the community for constructive feedback.

To support the library’s operations, they stock the Friends Gift Shop, sell secondhand books, and host programs for adults and children by inviting notable speakers. Initiating this One Day Inventory Reduction Sale seeks to fulfill the purpose.

To attend this, please enter only through the Used Book Store entrance, as the library will be closed by then. Do bear in mind that this sale will only use cash or check for the transactions instead of debit or credit cards. So make sure to bring along enough, if not more, money with you.

