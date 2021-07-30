DT Midstream to open national headquarters in Bedrock's Ally Detroit Center

Diana Day/Pixabay

DETROIT, MI – DT Midstream, Inc. or DTM, announced plans to make Bedrock’s Ally Detroit Center near Campus Martius as its new national headquarters. Set to open in November 1 2021, the new office will support DTM’s executive leaders in supervising its assets in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, New York, Louisiana and Texas.

The project will occupy over 26,000 square feet of space on the 29th floor, providing a progressive working environment. The announcement came shortly after DTM, which employs nearly 300 people, completed its separation from DTE Energy earlier this month. By relocating to Detroit, the company will keep 80 jobs.

David Slater, President and CEO of DTM, hopes this move engages both the customers and Detroit locals. “With the move of our headquarters into the Ally Detroit Center, we have an opportunity to showcase the city among many important customers from highly respected companies across the U.S. and Canada and meet our goal to attract and retain talent.” Slater explained.

On the other hand, Naumann Idrees, Bedrock’s Senior Vice President of Leasing, is looking forward to having DTM as one of the sustainable companies in downtown Detroit. “The company’s forward-thinking strategy will not only set them up for success for years to come but provide continued momentum to the wave of industrial technology launching in Detroit.” said Idrees.

DT Midstream, which provides natural gas pipeline, storage, and gathering services in the Southern, Northeastern, and Midwestern United States and Canada, has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, making it one of the first midstream companies to do so. Furthermore, DTM will prioritize sustainability practices as well as making a positive impact on its workforce.

To view current job openings at DT Midstream, visit dtmidstream.com/careers or connect with them on LinkedIn.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.