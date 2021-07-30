City of Detroit launches a Three-Year Strategic Plan dedicated to the disability community

Kahari king/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - In commemoration of the Americans with Disabilities Act, ADA, which was enacted in 1990, the City of Detroit has launched a Three-Year strategic plan on housing availability, health and transportation access, employment policies and practices, and technology access, aiming to improve the lives of disability communities. It will be carried out in three phases.

Input from many communities played a big role in the creation of this strategic plan. Mayor Duggan said it is dedicated to individuals with disabilities who are facing barriers to fulfilling their basic needs.

“In Detroit, we recognize the challenges members of our disability community face when trying to access information, city services or opportunities,” said the Mayor in a press release.

Christopher Samp, the Director of Office of Disability Affairs (ODA) within the Department of Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity and a member of Detroit’s disability community, is committed to bringing impact through this Strategic Plan.

“I will use this opportunity to ensure that we will be doing everything we can to influence policy changes toward universal participation and increasing accessibility and look forward to working with our community partners and disability advocates to transform Detroit into a more welcoming, inclusive, and accessible city.”

Phase 1 in 2021 is focusing on the framework of ODA. It stresses public engagement and community partnerships, ODA, internal policy, fundraising, ODA operations, accommodation, ADA-related complaints, and ADA plan and evaluation.

Phase 2, taking place in 2022, expands accessibility and opportunities for the disability community and impacts policy and procedures. This is done by emphasizing the City’s employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, awareness of the City’s Emergency Preparedness Plan, infrastructures, housing and technology accessibility, office performance evaluation, and general disability awareness.

Phase 3 in 2023 will put a spotlight on community impact regarding evaluation and improvement of community partners and law enforcement, disability employment rate, and health care equality.

The entire strategic plan is accessible here. For more information, contact ODA at (313) 224-4950.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.