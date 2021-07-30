Detroit Public Library updated Service Hours and Offers

Abby Chung/Pexels

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Public Library will offer more in-person service hours this July. The Main Library and six branch locations: Campbell, Edison, Jefferson, Parkman, Redford, and Wilder, will be opened. New service hours will be implemented through June 30, 2022. With the new schedule, the Main Library will be open on Mondays for the first time since 1981. With the Redford and Wilder branches, the Main Library will open 7 days a week from October through May for the first time.

For the comfort of all visitors, a mask must be worn in all library locations. Children’s Library, HYPE Teen Center, Popular Library, Newspaper Room, Audio-Visual room, and Social Science, Education & Religion (SSER) Department are open for visitors.

Detroit Public Library updated services will be as follows:

- Current capacity will increase to 50%

- Daily time limits for customers will be up to two (2) hours

- Customers will be able to receive full reference services and check out all library materials.

- Meeting rooms will be available to community groups

- Accept cash payments

Customers and staff are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Detroit Public Library also implemented new services such as online chat with a librarian, telephone and email reference service, and digital library cards. Customers can always talk with a librarian for information needs. The library will also have virtual programming including author talks, book club discussions, and classes for other skills.

These service hours will be implemented through June 30, 2022. For more information visit this link.

