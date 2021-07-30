Julie Schneider, acting director of the Housing & Revitalization Department, to assume full time position

Detroit Housing & Revitalization Department/Facebook

DETROIT, MI - Julie Schneider, an acting director of the Housing & Revitalization Department, will work in the full-time position announced by Mayor Mike Duggan.

Schneider has more than six years of experience in handling housing for the City of Detroit. She is prone to help the people of Detroit to save their homes by giving them affordable residence. Since 2015, 5,000 units of affordable housing preserved across the city, 1,200 new affordable units created, with another 1,200 under construction or slated to begin this year.

Schneider is also known for her bid of a $30-million Choice Neighborhoods Grant from HUD, which helps bring 500 affordable housing units to the rapidly developing Corktown area, as well as tens of millions in infrastructure improvements. Schneider and her team successfully led the Corktown Choice Neighborhoods planning process as the most comprehensive and ambitious planning project Detroit has undertaken in a generation.

Schneider believes the City of Detroit must do everything it can to entrust residents and assure that all Detroiters have the opportunity to take advantage of the city’s turnaround. Increasing access to housing programs, improving homelessness solutions programs, creating and preserving affordable housing is the priority.

Donald Rencher, group executive of Planning, Housing & Development, describes her as one of the most dedicated public servants who has done incredible work in preserving and creating affordable housing across the city of Detroit. Schnider has worked hard to help Detroit’s most vulnerable residents, the city’s children, and the homeless. She is the most suitable candidate to take on this position permanently. Detroit is a better city under her leadership.

