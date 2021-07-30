Detroit Film Theatre screens Israeli writer-director Ruthy Pribar's debut: 'Asia'

Martin de Arriba/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI – Israeli writer-director Ruthy Pribar's first movie “Asia” is now screening online, presented by the Denver Film Theatre this July 30 through their online program, DFT@Home.

In her debut feature, Israeli writer-director Ruthy Pribar focuses on a pair of Russian immigrants in Israel, candidly exploring the challenges of motherhood. Asia (Alena Yiv) and Vika (Emmy nominee Shira Haas of the hit series Unorthodox) are more like sisters than mother and daughter; young mom Asia hides nothing about her work-hard, play-hard lifestyle, and expects the same openness and honesty from teenage Vika. Yet at an age where privacy and independence are paramount, Vika inevitably begins to rebel.

First-time director Pribar defining the complexities of a mother-daughter relationship minus the clichés and sentimentality. Both give riveting yet understated performances, exploring the chasm that divides the generations and creates barriers while illuminating a universal story of maternal love, loss, and longing.

Winner of nine Ophir Awards (Israeli Oscars) including Best Picture – with eight of the nine awards going to women – Asia also received multiple prizes at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, including the coveted Nora Ephron Award for writer-director Ruthy Pribar. In Hebrew with English subtitles. (85 minutes).

“Delivers an emotional wallop. Modest, intimate and subtle, much of its power comes from a hypnotizing performance by Shira Haas, the young Hasidic community escapee on Netflix’s riveting Unorthodox. Haas’ nuanced gaze takes hold of the story, complicating its focus more than any dialogue could.” – Eric Kohn, IndieWire.

“Rare delicacy and emotional acuity… Unassumingly lovely. A pair of exquisitely pitched, mutually reflective performances help this grownup family drama stick fast in the head and heart. Haas and Yiv aren’t just a persuasively cast physical match – they seem rhythmically synched.” – Guy Lodge, Variety.

Tickets are available online at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/asiadia.

