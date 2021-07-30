The Detroit Public Library is providing internet connection to flood-affected neighborhoods

Engin Akyurt/Pexels

DETROIT, MI – Detroit's Public Library’s Mobile Library has a stops schedule to provide internet access for flood-damaged neighborhoods. Due to the June 25-26 flooding, Detroit's people need to file claims for damage relief to their residence or business.

The Mobile Library will provide flood-related resources. The Mobile Library will also provide online access to forms from the Detroit Water and Sewage Department (DWSD), Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA), and FEMA.

The citizens will be assisted by library staff to access the application forms and submit them online by August 10, 2021, for DWSD. For more information and questions about the forms or application process, people are encouraged to directly call DWSD or FEMA.

This is the latest Mobile Library Schedule for Flood Assistance Outreach:

Thursday, July 29th: Jefferson-Chalmers Group & the Riverbend Communities from 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm at the Riverbend Plaza, 13240 Jefferson, Detroit, MI 48215

Friday, July 30th: Outdoor Resource Fair from 2:30 pm - 5:30 pm at Nagel Park, 3100 Wabash St., Detroit, MI 48216

Saturday, July 31st: Satellite Voting Program from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm at the Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort, Detroit, MI 48217

Saturday, August 7th: Southwestern Alumni Picnic from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm at the Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort, Detroit, MI 48217

The Detroit Public Library has expanded in-person service hours at its six present locations: Campbell, Edison, Jefferson, Parkman, Redford, and Wilder. Residents who are unable to attend any of the scheduled stops may apply for flood relief at any of these locations.

For hours, go to www.detroitpubliclibrary.org/locations.

