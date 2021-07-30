Wayne State University Graduate School to offer inclusive internship opportunities for Ph.D students

DETROIT, MI - Selected by the Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) with a new three-year $48,000 grant, Wayne State University Graduate School is collaborating with its Departments of English to create a program called NEW PATHS that offers more diverse and inclusive internship opportunities for humanities doctoral students. The CGS funding was supported by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

The development phase will take place this fall, and this exciting program will add more sets of activities to the existing Wayne State University Humanities Clinic. Among the activities provided are workshops and networking events, an annual networking luncheon for Ph.D. students as well as faculty advisors and community partners, which will be held monthly in early 2022; and a distinctive trial program for students who have just started their doctoral training in summer 2020.

The NEW PATHS program is available to all doctoral students who wish to explore a wide range of career options and grow their network with individuals from their respective fields. This is a major breakthrough because, previously, such opportunities were exclusively offered only to selected outstanding students.

The Humanities Clinic itself possesses an incredible track record in preparing graduate students for their careers. First set up in 2017, it has since been able to employ a total of 31 students and place them in over 50 nonprofits and businesses in Detroit.

“Internships, networking opportunities and workshops made available to doctoral students early in graduate training allows them to explore all of the unique opportunities a doctorate in the humanities offers, promoting confidence in their disciplinary decision and the vision of a fulfilling career, it is our responsibility to make sure humanities Ph.D.s are prepared for a broad spectrum of careers in academia and beyond.” said Graduate School Dean, Amanda Bryant-Friedrich, in support of the NEW PATHS initiative.

