Northern Neck adventure and tourism app kicks off with skateboard event

Naked Neck Adventures hosts skateboard event in Colonial Beach Naked Neck Adventures/KnowGood Media

Navigating the Northern Neck has gotten easier thanks to Naked Neck Adventures’ new recreation and tourism app, which will aggregate the goods and services offered across Virginia’s upper peninsula.

The company celebrated the launch by partnering with Colonial Beach Department of Parks and Recreation to host a skateboard clinic featuring The DC Wheels, a skateboarding charity.

The event held at Colonial Beach High School attracted participants of all ages, including Colonial Beach Councilwoman Caryn Sullivan.

One of Naked Neck Adventures’ main objectives is to promote adventure tourism and outdoor recreation. The skateboard clinic was an effort to not only promote skateboarding but also to emphasize the need for safe skateboarding parks in rural communities.

Currently, there isn’t a skateboard park in the area but Naked Neck Adventures founder Greg Hewitt would like to see that change.

Meanwhile, the region has lots of other offerings, and Naked Neck Adventures aims to help people explore the options.

The Naked Neck Adventures app already has listings for Northern Neck towns, such as Warsaw, Callao and Montross. The company is in the process of expanding its coverage of Colonial Beach, and by late fall, users should see listings for towns, such as Heathsville and Kilmarnock, will be added.

But Hewitt plans for the app to be more than a directory. He also wants Naked Neck Adventures to become the go-to resource to determine what to do and when to do it so in coming months, Naked Neck Adventures plans to roll out a calendar feature where users can find events and nightlife all in one place.

The Naked Neck Adventures app is available on iOS and Android.

