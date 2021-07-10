Washington, DC

Time to re-think our understanding of Kamren Curl, Washington's young defensive star

Washington Football Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSI3N_0asm62sB00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This article grew out of a snap analysis I was doing for a different article. As I worked on the snap analysis, I started to realize that Kamren Curl was being used creatively by the Washington coaches long before he had to step up and replace the injured Landon Collins last season -- and he wasn't lining up as a safety much during that time.

To introcuce this article, I want to focus on the snap counts of a few Washington defenders who got on the field in the first half of the 2020 season: Kendall Fuller, Jimmy Moreland, Fabian Moreau, Kamren Curl and Landon Collins.

In this discussion of Weeks 1-9 of the 2020 season, Fuller and Collins had clear roles — Fuller was a starting boundary corner and Collins was the starting strong safety. Moreland, Moreau and Curl had to adapt to changing circumstances, mostly driven by injuries to Fuller and Collins. By looking at the snap counts for these players, I think we can better understand how Washington coaches perceived Kamren Curl last season in hopes of better understanding how they see the 2021 roster as we head into training camp.

Here’s a look at the relevant snap counts:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e84wl_0asm62sB00
Washington Football Report

Prior to Landon Collins’ injury Week 7 Achilles injury, I hadn't paid a lot of attention to rookie Kam Curl, but from that point forward, I came to think of him as a strong safety. Looking at these snap counts, I realized that the coaches were treating Kam Curl more like a slot corner (not a safety) through the first 5 weeks of the season.

Looking at the snap count data above, in Weeks 1 & 2, Fuller was injured, so Moreland replace him on the boundary and Fabian Moreau filled in as a slot corner in place of Moreland along with Curl.

In Weeks 3, 4 & 5, Moreland and Curl split the slot duties while Moreau virtually disappeared from the defense (he got just 1 defensive snap in those three weeks).

The defense was only on the field for 48 snaps in Week 6. I’m not sure why Curl only played 2 defensive snaps. At first I thought he might’ve been injured, but he played special teams. I think, in the end, it was a product of game flow and matchups.

Landon Collins was injured early in Week 7. When that happened, Curl took over the Strong Safety position for the balance of the season and Moreland increased his snap counts in the slot. Moreau got back on the field a bit in Week 6 (when Kam only played 2 snaps) and Week 7 (after Collins was injured and Kam moved to SS), but played minimal defensive snaps again until the final game of the regular season.

What I took from this analysis was that, prior to Landon Collins’ injury, Kamren Curl was being used more as a slot corner than a safety. He actually started at that position in Weeks 4 & 5 and dramatically out-snapped Jimmy Moreland, whom, prior to this snap count review, I had been thinking about as Washington’s starting slot corner.

In effect, Curl, playing the now-well-known Buffalo nickel position, had become the team’s primary slot corner by Week 4 of the 2020 season. He wasn't playing safety for the most part.

Related article: So, what exactly is a 'Buffalo nickel', and why should Washington football fans want to know about it?

Here’s the second defensive play of the game in Week 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6MoN_0asm62sB00
Washington Football Report

That’s Kam Curl lined up as the slot defender against the Ravens, with Apke (#30) in the free safety spot. You can see Bostic and Kevin Pierre-Louis, Washington’s nickel linebackers, in the defensive formation as well. This is what the Buffalo Nickel defense looks like pre-snap.

The following week against the Rams, the Washington defense came on the field for their first play with 8 in the box, ready to stop the run

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TV8Eu_0asm62sB00
Washington Football Report

Apke is playing free safety, but Curl and Collins are both in the box, effectively giving the defense a 4-4-3 look, with two boundary corners. The Rams ran up the middle against this defense for some reason, and got stuffed.

On 2nd & long, Washington showed nickel cover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOThd_0asm62sB00
Washington Football Report

Curl is lined up as the slot defender (Buffalo Nickel) here, but with the man motioning to the right side of the offense, the Rams are overloaded to the other side. There was a lot going on with this play. A TE came in motion and there was a fake pitch to the RB coming towards Curl. He initially came on a pass rush, but broke it off to cover the running back behind the line, who was merely a decoy on this play. The pass was incomplete, and it was 3rd & long.

Curl was off the field for the next 4 defensive plays, and Jimmy Moreland played the slot.

When Curl next came on the field, the Rams had the ball in the red zone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HsRit_0asm62sB00
Washington Football Report

This apparent 3-safety look is Washington’s ‘Buffalo Nickel’ package, with Curl covering the slot receiver (#17), and Collins & Apke playing traditional safety positions.

On this play, Curl initially disrupted the receiver in front of him as he released, then dropped into zone coverage at the linebacker level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ev17x_0asm62sB00
Washington Football Report

When he identifies the screen pass to the back to the left side of the offense (3 blockers vs 2 defenders at the 10 yard line), Curl starts to track down the running back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X7JMk_0asm62sB00
Washington Football Report

Curl defeats the blocker at the 5 yard line and takes aim at the running back, who is looking at a touchdown if he can get past Curl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238wWj_0asm62sB00
Washington Football Report

Curl, of course, makes the tackle to prevent the touchdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1caLSa_0asm62sB00
Washington Football Report

My exercise in looking at snap counts followed by watching a few plays from Weeks 4 & 5 have led me to a few conclusions.

Firstly, prior to Landon Collins’ injury last season, Curl wasn’t being used as a backup strong safety. Instead, he was a flexible DB able to play box safety, as he did on the opening play against the Rams, line up as a blitzer, as he did on the next play, or — and this was his most frequent role — as the nickel back.

Secondly, while I tend to think of Jimmy Moreland as the team’s starting nickel corner because he played there so much in the second half of the season, prior to Collins’ injury, Kam Curl was out-snapping Moreland more than 2 to 1 in Weeks 4 & 5, when Curl lined up as the slot defender 46 times while Moreland did so 22 times. Curl was, in effect, the primary slot corner in Weeks 4 & 5.

Based on these observations, it occurred to me that the 6’2”, 198 pound Curl was seen as an overall better option as a slot defender than the 5’10”, 179 pound Jimmy Moreland. Had Collins not been injured, I think we would have come to regard Curl as the top slot defender on the defense by the end of his rookie season rather than primarily thinking of him as a strong safety.

This means that, as Jack Del Rio has said repeatedly, it’s not “either/or” with Curl and Collins. As you can see from the screenshots above, Apke, Collins and Curl routinely played together in nickel packages. Of course, in 2021, the team will line up a different free safety -- probably Bobby McCain.

The snap review also helped me realize just how little Fabian Moreau played from Weeks 3 to 16 last year. It’s not surprising that he’s gone now, and I expect Darryl Roberts to provide a big upgrade as a do-it-all backup CB this season.

Bottom line

I think that the coaches realized early last season that they had caught lightning in a bottle with Kam Curl. Not only did he far exceed what is expected of a 7th round rookie, but he demonstrated that he has skills far beyond the typical strong safety. He can play tough in the run game as a strong tackler, and has good coverage skills as well. His size gives him an advantage over a similarly skilled cornerback like Jimmy Moreland.

Landon Collins is “just” a strong safety, but Kamren Curl offers much more flexibility. I think it’s time to start believing Jack Del Rio when he says that there’s room on the roster and on the field for both players, and to think about Kam Curl as a multi-skilled defensive back that can line up and play at every level of the defense. I strongly suspect that Del Rio will design schemes designed to get Kamren Curl on the field of play as often as possible in the coming season.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_313934bec14187da00b359d365cdb3a8.blob

Read about Washington football and the NFL in general. We have player profiles, analysis of coaching and front office moves, detailed salary cap discussions and updates on NFL news, rule changes and more.

Washington, DC
625 followers
Loading

More from Washington Football Report

Washington, DC

Three WFT veterans whose needles are pointing up in camp

Training camp isn't the same as playing real NFL games, and sometimes players can shine on the practice field only to wilt when the whistle blows on Sunday. Troy Apke caught the eye of coaches in training camp last season, and without the benefit of preseason games, won the starting free safety job, but the skills he showed in camp didn't translate into his play on the field.Read full story
Washington, DC

The Wright man for the new era of Washington football

The Washington franchise reached a watershed moment on New Year's Eve of 2019, when owner Daniel Snyder, at the end of a 3-13 season that marked two full decades of futility and failure in the NFL, fired then-president Bruce Allen. Almost immediately afterwards, in the dawning hours of 2020, really, Snyder announced and then introduced Ron Rivera, former coach of the Carolina Panthers, as the newest head coach of the Washington Redskins. At that press conference, the owner also announced a move to a "coach-centric" system, where head coach Rivera would have power and responsibility that was unprecedented in modern franchise history.Read full story
Washington, DC

Former DB T.J. Ward attacks coach Ron Rivera for getting cancer (yes, really)

Former player, T.J. Ward, who spent part of last season on the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals before being released in October, launched an attack on Twitter yesterday that was aimed squarely at Washington’s head coach Ron Rivera.Read full story
Washington, DC

WFT Reserve/COVID-19 list grows on 2nd day of training camp

Photo of Matt Ioannidis and Ron Rivera at training camp walk thru. Today Ioannidis placed on Covid list.JP FInlay, NBC Sports. There was a report earlier this week that 14 NFL players across the league had tested positive for COVID when reporting to training camp. In Washington, one player, OT Cornelius Lucas, was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list prior to the beginning of training camp.Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Rivera's approach leads to frustration at his team's low vaccination rate

Washington players reported to training camp on Tuesday, and a lot of the questions revolved around the continuing reports of low vaccination rates among the team's players. Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reported that Washington had the lowest player vax rate in the NFL, with just 60% having received at least one dose. This contrasts with a report that 10 NFL teams have vaccination rates above 90% and that the league-wide average is 83.6% of players having had at least one shot.Read full story
Washington, DC

Washington extends a second key player a day prior to the start of training camp

Mike Garafolo has reported that Washington has extended its second key veteran ahead of training camp, following just hours after it became known that Jonathan Allen had signed a 4-year extension.Read full story
Washington, DC

Washington gets a big win with Jonathan Allen extension

One of the big challenges that the Washington Football Team will face in the coming seasons is how to keep its impressive defensive line together. The eventual cost of paying market value to 4 consecutive first-round picks is threatens to become too much to bear for a single unit.Read full story
Washington, DC

WFT Camp competition preview and detailed depth chart

2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Chase YoungEmilee Fails. With the Washington Football Team Training Camp opening up in Richmond, Virginia this week, the excitement for the upcoming season should build quickly. Expectations for the team, led by head coach Ron Rivera, are high, with national media pundits endorsing Washington as a favorite to win the NFC East division and make noise in the playoffs.Read full story
Washington, DC

Washington should just go ahead an plan on tagging Jonathan Allen twice and then moving on

Jonathan Allen was the first of four consecutive defensive line first-round selections made by Washington between 2017 and 2020. The team exercised Allen's 5th year option, paying him $10m for one season in 2021. Many fans are now anxious to see the team leader rewarded with a well-earned contract extension, and it seems a natural time, before training camp begins, to complete a contract extension with the defensive stalwart who has been bringing Alabama work ethic and toughness to his NFL job for the past four seasons.Read full story
Washington, DC

Washington's young players brashly predict higher ratings in Madden NFL 22

If there's anything many football fans love more than NFL football during the regular season and playoffs, it's Madden football year round!. A good friend of mine at work is an Australian who talks to me almost every morning about NFL football. He's pretty knowledgeable about the game and intensely interested in it. When he first started talking to me about it 5 or 6 years ago, I asked him how he had become interested in the game. He told me that he'd gotten hooked playing Madden. Despite growing up with no awareness of the actual sport, the video game got him hooked and got him interested in how and why offenses and defenses work. He eagerly awaits the newest iteration of Madden every year, and rushes to buy it the moment it's available.Read full story
Washington, DC

NFL takes the gloves off in fight to get players vaccinated

There have been consistent reports from the media that the Washington Football Team is among the NFL teams with the lowest rates of vaccination. Today there is a report that, as of two weeks ago, the vaccination rate for the WFT was at just 36%.Read full story
3 comments
Washington, DC

Can Taylor Heinicke 'steal' the starting QB job from Ryan Fitzpatrick?

Remember the excitement you felt when Taylor Heinicke dove for the pylon in the January playoff game against the Buccaneers? Remember how you shot up out of your chair, cheering and laughing?Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Lamar Miller is actually a pretty good running back who could win a job this preseason

Lamar Miller recently turned 30 years old, and he hasn’t really had any meaningful snaps on an NFL field since 2018 because he tore his ACL during the Texans’ third preseason game in 2019.Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

Who is Washington's best defensive end?

Prior to the 2020 season, someone asked me to predict the WFT defensive player of the year for the upcoming season. While most people seemed to be counting on then-rookie Chase Young to be that guy, I chose the other defensive end, Montez Sweat, who I felt would have a great year in 2020. While Chase Young probably stole the headlines for most of the season, Sweat played great football alongside Young, Allen, Payne and Settle, and helped lead Washington's defense to its #3 overall ranking as measured by Football Outsiders. I believe he may have fulfilled my prediction of being the team's best defensive player last year.Read full story
Washington, DC

RB Gibson poised for breakout season

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs for a touchdown against the Dallas CowboysJerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. If you sort the rushers by total yards in 2020, you'll have to scroll down to the 20th position to find Antonio Gibson's name. On a yards-per-carry basis, he ranked 21st among running who averaged at least 5 rushes per game.Read full story
Washington, DC

On the Bandwagon: Rich Eisen predicts Chase Young will win DPOY and Washington will have its best season since 1991

On his show this week, Rich Eisen went all in on the Washington Football Team, jumping on the bandwagon but stopping just short of actually predicting a Super Bowl appearance for them, saying that he believes that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterbacked by Tom Brady, will return to the championship game in February.Read full story
5 comments
Washington, DC

Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson's love affair with Terry McLaurin

Chad Johnson at the weigh-in ahead of his exhibition boxing match vs Brian Maxwell on June 5, 2021Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images. Former NFL and CFL wide receiver, Chad Johnson, who spent a decade plying his trade for the Cincinnati Bengals is a genuine athlete who had a ton of talent on the football field and an odd charisma away from it. During his NFL career, if there was a TV camera in the area, Chad Johnson would find it, and somehow, he never seemed to run out of things to say.Read full story
5 comments
Washington, DC

Chase Young is guaranteed to be in the NFL's top-100 list this year

NFL Top 100 will air during the 2021 offseason as a lead up to the start of the Regular Season. The first episode airs on Thursday, July 15th. For the eleventh consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the top 100 players in the NFL.Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

"Hail to the Redskins"

The history of the Washington franchise is long and storied. The team has been known as the Boston Braves, the Boston Redskins, Washington Redskins, and currently, the Washington Football Team. Fans of the team have rightly been proud of the team and some of the elements of fandom, including the logo, the band and the fight song, Hail to the Redskins.Read full story
10 comments
Washington, DC

Jack Del Rio is unafraid to attack the quarterback

I was looking at the All-22 film from last season’s Week 11 game against the Bengals. What I immediately noticed was that the team was running pretty vanilla defenses in the 1st quarter, rushing 4 and dropping 7 into coverage. The pass rush, which is what I was looking at, was pretty ineffective. The Bengals were blocking with 6 men most of the time and Joe Burrow was staying clean.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy