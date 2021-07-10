Time to re-think our understanding of Kamren Curl, Washington's young defensive star

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This article grew out of a snap analysis I was doing for a different article. As I worked on the snap analysis, I started to realize that Kamren Curl was being used creatively by the Washington coaches long before he had to step up and replace the injured Landon Collins last season -- and he wasn't lining up as a safety much during that time.

To introcuce this article, I want to focus on the snap counts of a few Washington defenders who got on the field in the first half of the 2020 season: Kendall Fuller, Jimmy Moreland, Fabian Moreau, Kamren Curl and Landon Collins.

In this discussion of Weeks 1-9 of the 2020 season, Fuller and Collins had clear roles — Fuller was a starting boundary corner and Collins was the starting strong safety. Moreland, Moreau and Curl had to adapt to changing circumstances, mostly driven by injuries to Fuller and Collins. By looking at the snap counts for these players, I think we can better understand how Washington coaches perceived Kamren Curl last season in hopes of better understanding how they see the 2021 roster as we head into training camp.

Here’s a look at the relevant snap counts:

Prior to Landon Collins’ injury Week 7 Achilles injury, I hadn't paid a lot of attention to rookie Kam Curl, but from that point forward, I came to think of him as a strong safety. Looking at these snap counts, I realized that the coaches were treating Kam Curl more like a slot corner (not a safety) through the first 5 weeks of the season.

Looking at the snap count data above, in Weeks 1 & 2, Fuller was injured, so Moreland replace him on the boundary and Fabian Moreau filled in as a slot corner in place of Moreland along with Curl.

In Weeks 3, 4 & 5, Moreland and Curl split the slot duties while Moreau virtually disappeared from the defense (he got just 1 defensive snap in those three weeks).

The defense was only on the field for 48 snaps in Week 6. I’m not sure why Curl only played 2 defensive snaps. At first I thought he might’ve been injured, but he played special teams. I think, in the end, it was a product of game flow and matchups.

Landon Collins was injured early in Week 7. When that happened, Curl took over the Strong Safety position for the balance of the season and Moreland increased his snap counts in the slot. Moreau got back on the field a bit in Week 6 (when Kam only played 2 snaps) and Week 7 (after Collins was injured and Kam moved to SS), but played minimal defensive snaps again until the final game of the regular season.

What I took from this analysis was that, prior to Landon Collins’ injury, Kamren Curl was being used more as a slot corner than a safety. He actually started at that position in Weeks 4 & 5 and dramatically out-snapped Jimmy Moreland, whom, prior to this snap count review, I had been thinking about as Washington’s starting slot corner.

In effect, Curl, playing the now-well-known Buffalo nickel position, had become the team’s primary slot corner by Week 4 of the 2020 season. He wasn't playing safety for the most part.

Here’s the second defensive play of the game in Week 4

Washington Football Report

That’s Kam Curl lined up as the slot defender against the Ravens, with Apke (#30) in the free safety spot. You can see Bostic and Kevin Pierre-Louis, Washington’s nickel linebackers, in the defensive formation as well. This is what the Buffalo Nickel defense looks like pre-snap.

The following week against the Rams, the Washington defense came on the field for their first play with 8 in the box, ready to stop the run

Washington Football Report

Apke is playing free safety, but Curl and Collins are both in the box, effectively giving the defense a 4-4-3 look, with two boundary corners. The Rams ran up the middle against this defense for some reason, and got stuffed.

On 2nd & long, Washington showed nickel cover

Washington Football Report

Curl is lined up as the slot defender (Buffalo Nickel) here, but with the man motioning to the right side of the offense, the Rams are overloaded to the other side. There was a lot going on with this play. A TE came in motion and there was a fake pitch to the RB coming towards Curl. He initially came on a pass rush, but broke it off to cover the running back behind the line, who was merely a decoy on this play. The pass was incomplete, and it was 3rd & long.

Curl was off the field for the next 4 defensive plays, and Jimmy Moreland played the slot.

When Curl next came on the field, the Rams had the ball in the red zone

Washington Football Report

This apparent 3-safety look is Washington’s ‘Buffalo Nickel’ package, with Curl covering the slot receiver (#17), and Collins & Apke playing traditional safety positions.

On this play, Curl initially disrupted the receiver in front of him as he released, then dropped into zone coverage at the linebacker level.

Washington Football Report

When he identifies the screen pass to the back to the left side of the offense (3 blockers vs 2 defenders at the 10 yard line), Curl starts to track down the running back.

Washington Football Report

Curl defeats the blocker at the 5 yard line and takes aim at the running back, who is looking at a touchdown if he can get past Curl.

Washington Football Report

Curl, of course, makes the tackle to prevent the touchdown.

Washington Football Report

My exercise in looking at snap counts followed by watching a few plays from Weeks 4 & 5 have led me to a few conclusions.

Firstly, prior to Landon Collins’ injury last season, Curl wasn’t being used as a backup strong safety. Instead, he was a flexible DB able to play box safety, as he did on the opening play against the Rams, line up as a blitzer, as he did on the next play, or — and this was his most frequent role — as the nickel back.

Secondly, while I tend to think of Jimmy Moreland as the team’s starting nickel corner because he played there so much in the second half of the season, prior to Collins’ injury, Kam Curl was out-snapping Moreland more than 2 to 1 in Weeks 4 & 5, when Curl lined up as the slot defender 46 times while Moreland did so 22 times. Curl was, in effect, the primary slot corner in Weeks 4 & 5.

Based on these observations, it occurred to me that the 6’2”, 198 pound Curl was seen as an overall better option as a slot defender than the 5’10”, 179 pound Jimmy Moreland. Had Collins not been injured, I think we would have come to regard Curl as the top slot defender on the defense by the end of his rookie season rather than primarily thinking of him as a strong safety.

This means that, as Jack Del Rio has said repeatedly, it’s not “either/or” with Curl and Collins. As you can see from the screenshots above, Apke, Collins and Curl routinely played together in nickel packages. Of course, in 2021, the team will line up a different free safety -- probably Bobby McCain.

The snap review also helped me realize just how little Fabian Moreau played from Weeks 3 to 16 last year. It’s not surprising that he’s gone now, and I expect Darryl Roberts to provide a big upgrade as a do-it-all backup CB this season.

Bottom line

I think that the coaches realized early last season that they had caught lightning in a bottle with Kam Curl. Not only did he far exceed what is expected of a 7th round rookie, but he demonstrated that he has skills far beyond the typical strong safety. He can play tough in the run game as a strong tackler, and has good coverage skills as well. His size gives him an advantage over a similarly skilled cornerback like Jimmy Moreland.

Landon Collins is “just” a strong safety, but Kamren Curl offers much more flexibility. I think it’s time to start believing Jack Del Rio when he says that there’s room on the roster and on the field for both players, and to think about Kam Curl as a multi-skilled defensive back that can line up and play at every level of the defense. I strongly suspect that Del Rio will design schemes designed to get Kamren Curl on the field of play as often as possible in the coming season.

