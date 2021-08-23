Chippewa Falls Residents Enjoy the Music of 'Rattle Can Red' at Riverfront Park

Image by Walter Rhein

Sunday, August 22nd was the second to the last event in the summer schedule of the Chippewa Falls summer concert and music series. It was another beautiful late summer night with clear skies and temperatures in the mid seventies.

The band of the evening was 'Rattle Can Red,' a central Wisconsin rock and country band that puts its own unique take on some classic covers. Some of the selections of the evening included: The Summer of 69 by Bryan Adams, Dust on the Bottle by David Lee Murphy, Copperhead Road by Steve Earle, Fishin’ in the Dark by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party) by the Beastie Boys, Sweet Child O’ Mine by Guns N’ Roses, and more.

It was a great mix of music featuring artists from a wide spectrum of genres that somehow managed to sound terrific when brought together. The music began at 6PM and folks were ready with their lawn chairs to kick back and enjoy some quality time together as a community.

The Chippewa Falls summer concert series is a family friendly event. There were food trucks from Olson’s Ice Cream and Island Vibe. Island Vibe features Caribbean cuisine that makes for a special treat on a warm summer evening.

The pavilion on the top of the hill was designated as an area where children could get together and enjoy themselves. There were hula hoops and dancing ribbons like gymnasts use available for children to try. With the music playing in the background, the ribbons were a natural fit that allowed kids to play and move to the music.

They even trotted out a parachute and played a series of games. Kids encouraged each other to run underneath, cheering and laughing.

After a long week, it’s nice to walk down to the park with the family and enjoy a few pleasant hours listening to music, playing games, and simply enjoying a summer evening with the community The Chippewa Falls summer music series has featured some tremendous artists, so if you haven’t managed to attend, make sure you can come next weekend.

Sunday, August 29th will be the last show in the free summer concert schedule. As always, the music will begin at 6PM at the Riverfront Park. The featured guest next weekend will be the Tommy Bentz Band which describes their sound as “Van Morrison meets the Allman Brothers”. Check out their web page for more information.



Address: Riverfront Park 10 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls

