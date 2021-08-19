Chippewa Falls Public Library to Present 'Poets in the Park' August 19th at 6:30PM

Photo by Walter Rhein

Chippewa Falls is a vibrant community featuring a great deal of artistic and literary talent. Local artists always need hometown support in order to reach a larger audience. There’s nothing more satisfying than when an artist catches lightning in a bottle and begins to see the kind of national recognition of somebody like Chris Kroeze or, more recently, Samantha Grimes.

Writers who are just starting out face even more of an uphill battle than recording artists. Poetry is essentially more passive, and it takes a major breakthrough in order to be recognized. As summer turns into fall in northern Wisconsin, we are beginning to enter the more reflective time of year. It's a perfect moment for local poets to share their work.

On Thursday, August 19th, the Chippewa Falls Library is scheduled to present Poets in the Park at 6:30PM. The presentation will take place at Riverfront Park and will feature Jackie McManus, Jessi Peterson, Jeannie E. Roberts, and Katie Vagnino.

For those concerned about Coronavirus, Riverfront Park is a huge venue that offers plenty of room for social distancing.

Jackie McManus is the author of The Earthmover’s Daughter and Related to Loon. She’s been published in a variety of journals and holds two master’s degrees. You can read more about her on her personal website.

Jessi Peterson is the children’s librarian at the Chippewa Falls Public Library. Her collection, Century Farm, is available through Finishing Line Press.

Jeannie E. Roberts is the author of Nature of it All, As If Labyrinth: Pandemic Inspired Poems, Rhyme the Roost!, Romp and Ceremony, Beyond Bulrish, and Let’s Make Faces.

Katie Vagnino is a former UW-Eau Claire professor and her poetry collection Imitation Crab was released in February of this year.

Poets in the Park should be a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a beautiful late summer Wisconsin evening and listen to an accomplished group of speakers. The weather forecast predicts temperatures of 86 degrees and sunny with a slight wind. It’s likely that it will be slightly cooler near the water at Riverfront park.

Writers and artists of all disciplines should find something to enjoy at this meeting of creative minds. There’s no greater joy in life than discovering the tremendous artistic talents of individuals that you regularly see performing daily tasks like tending their gardens or shopping for groceries.

Come out to the Riverfront Park this evening and seize the opportunity to enjoy a strong performance from the Chippewa Falls literary community.

