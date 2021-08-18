Local Recording Artist Set to Release Second Single From Return Records

Image courtesy of Samantha Grimes

Samantha Grimes is scheduled to give a live concert at The Woodhill in Osceola, Wisconsin on August 20th. A week later, her recording label is set to release her second single which is already generating some industry chatter.

Grimes’s first single, Trainwreck, was released last month to both critical and public praise. The new single, Believe, contains strong vocals, contemplative lyrics, and a quality arrangement.

Authentic Audio praised "Believe" as "definitive" and "determined" stating "confident vocal delivery paired with lyricism calling for self-belief and self-love". Ultra Vague touts the vocals as "beautiful, powerful, and clean".—Press release courtesy of Samantha Grimes

Believe is scheduled for national release on August 27th, but there are hints that music lovers might be able to get a sneak peek of this track at live performances.

Grimes’s career has been on the fast track all summer, and with more and more studio releases as well as a full calendar of live shows, it’s exciting to watch the latest Wisconsin recording artist get the respect she is due.

Believe was written and performed by Samantha Grimes and is a testament to giving up on worrying about what others think and looking for true validation from within. Samantha is on piano as well as electric guitar. J. Christopher produced this track and also appears on bass and guitar. J. Christopher also added power-hit fills to his iconic tone and digital percussion that gives this track its energetic, optimistic beat.—Press release courtesy of Samantha Grimes

The music world is abuzz about Grimes and if her career trajectory holds, her current summer concert series might be the last time Wisconsin residents will be able to see her perform in the relaxed setting of a local music venue.

There’s nothing better than having a nationally recognized talent performing in your own backyard. Grimes has spent years playing at small local venues, and it’s delightful to see her work recognized by a larger audience. Long time fans of Grimes will be the first to admit that the recent explosion of interest was inevitable.

Grimes always works to give back to her fans as can be seen by the regular videos she posts on her Facebook page. One of her recent posts features a tantalizing preview of Believe. If you like what you see, be sure to check out Grimes at the Woodhill Bar & Grill, and mark your calendar for the release of Believe on August 27th.

Woodhill Bar & Grill address: 2394 WI-35, Osceola, WI 54020

