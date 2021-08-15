Chippewa Falls, WI

As School Year Approaches, Chippewa Falls Residents Should Brace for the Potential Return of Masks

Walter Rhein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4yIR_0bSGRek500
Image by Walter Rhein

From the outside looking in, it was truly remarkable to observe what the Chippewa Falls school district accomplished in order to safely reopen schools during the pandemic of the 2020/2021 school year.

Every parent understands how difficult it can be to get your kids to perform simple tasks. Ask your kids to clean up their room or put their dinner plate in the sink and you’ll be met with failure after failure. Nevertheless, these same kids were able to rise to the occasion, wear masks and obey social distancing measures which allowed them to safely finish up the 2020 school year without any issue.

Our whole nation has had something of a reprieve during the summer. Unfortunately, Delta variant cases are surging and there’s a very real possibility that our school districts will again have to enforce social distancing protocols and mask requirements for the fall of 2021.

A memo from Chippewa Falls Superintendent Jeff Holmes sent on August 3rd revealed that the district will be mask optional at the start of the year. However, the district has the right to enforce stricter measures should it be determined that there is a significant threat to the health of our children. Mask wearing on buses will be mandatory until September 13th, although the district may elect to extend that requirement.

Coronavirus cases have been minimal in Chippewa County throughout the summer, but there has been a significant rise throughout the month of August. The trend in Chippewa County reflects what’s happening both statewide and nationally.

The return of the school year brings large groups of people together, which could lead to community spread. Any measures that are taken to prevent community spread are put in place for the health and well being of the students, their parents, and the larger community.

The Coronavirus pandemic has been a huge burden to everyone in our nation. It’s important to be mindful of the huge amount of work our school districts have had to do in order to keep our children safe. They’ve learned all the appropriate protocols, and put a system in place that was highly effective for the previous school year.

Everyone wants the pandemic to come to an end as quickly as possible. The best way to achieve this goal is to conform with the requirements our school district has a legal right to put into effect. Last spring, our school aged children showed they have absolutely no problem conforming to a mask mandate.

To the children, a mask became just another school supply no different than a notebook, calculator, backpack, or pencil. Nobody likes wearing a mask, but when our children conform with school district mask mandates, it helps minimize the inconvenience and shortens the time it will take to get back to normal.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_d45323c6279eb77dde1e32895a3ae3bc.blob

Walter Rhein is an author with Perseid Press. He also does a weekly column for The Writing Cooperative on Medium.

Chippewa Falls, WI
460 followers
Loading

More from Walter Rhein

Chippewa Falls, WI

Refreshed McDonald’s in Chippewa Falls Is Open and Ready for Business

Earlier this year, residents of Chippewa Falls who found themselves driving along highway 53 might have been surprised to see that the local McDonald’s was being demolished. The building had been in service since the 80s and the McDonald’s corporation has been implementing an “experience of the future” redesign in all their franchises.Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

Now’s The Time For Residents of Chippewa Falls to Have Their Furnace Serviced, Repaired, or Replaced

The parts of an old furnace installed in 1968Image by Walter Rhein. Here in the Chippewa Valley we’ve just started to enter that pleasant time of year when the leaves start to change color and the temperatures cool off in the evening. It’s football weather, and that means it’s comfortable to sit outside and grill or have a nice conversation around a fire.Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

Poetry Reading in Chippewa Falls Attracts an Appreciative Audience

Riverfront Park is one of the most beautiful public areas in the whole Chippewa Valley. Despite the fact that it’s located near the heart of downtown Chippewa Falls, the sounds of traffic are hardly noticeable and it’s a tranquil area suitable for quiet, reflective moments.Read full story
2 comments
Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls Public Library to Present 'Poets in the Park' August 19th at 6:30PM

Chippewa Falls is a vibrant community featuring a great deal of artistic and literary talent. Local artists always need hometown support in order to reach a larger audience. There’s nothing more satisfying than when an artist catches lightning in a bottle and begins to see the kind of national recognition of somebody like Chris Kroeze or, more recently, Samantha Grimes.Read full story
1 comments
Osceola, WI

Local Recording Artist Set to Release Second Single From Return Records

Samantha Grimes is scheduled to give a live concert at The Woodhill in Osceola, Wisconsin on August 20th. A week later, her recording label is set to release her second single which is already generating some industry chatter.Read full story
1 comments

Jordan Love Shows Promise in His First Game Action With the Packers

Lost among all the drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers’s disgruntlement with the Packers is the human interest story of another young quarterback taken in the first round attempting to find his way with the team.Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

Residents of Chippewa Falls Turn Out for Live Music and More at Riverfront Park

One of the treasures of living in Wisconsin is enjoying the small city festivals that take place throughout the year. Saturday, August 14th, was the annual Riverfest celebration in Chippewa Falls. There were fun activities scheduled throughout the day including running races at the YMCA, the Pure Waters Days parade and car show, and live music at the park.Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

Abe’s Sugar Bush Provides Locally Made Maple Syrup to Area Consumers

If you attend a farmers market in Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, or some other nearby city, you’re likely to come across a table selling jugs of maple syrup. This is the booth of Abe’s Sugar Bush, and behind the table you’ll likely find Harold Aebly.Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

The Chippewa Falls Farmers Market Is a Regional Treasure

The local farmers market is hands down the best place to get fresh produce, beautiful bouquets of flowers, honey, maple syrup, and even premium cuts of meat. The Chippewa Falls Farmers Market is one of the best of the area, and if you haven’t had a chance to peruse the wares, you should make plans to visit the next time they come to town.Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

Community Pool Dog Swim Scheduled for Wednesday, August 18th

Residents of Chippewa Falls know that summer is coming to a close when they drive by the Bernard F. Willi Community Pool and see dogs splashing about in the water. This year's dog swim is scheduled for Wednesday, August 18th.Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

Blue Marble Offers a Nice Outdoor Dining Option

Here in the Chippewa Valley we still have a few weeks of warm temperatures to look forward to. However, anyone who has lived in this area for any length of time knows that the cool autumn weather is right around the corner.Read full story
Eau Claire, WI

Gorilla Bag Out of Eau Claire Is a Great Option to Reduce Clutter and Help Organize Your Life

One of the most terrible contradictions of modern life is that we spend all of our time and resources acquiring things, only to have to spend more time and resources getting rid of them.Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Brings Back Memories of Indiana Jones

There’s nothing better on a sweltering summer day than to slip into an air-conditioned movie theater and watch a film designed to ignite your imagination. As a young boy in 1981, the film that had a major impact on me was Raiders of the Lost Ark. That blockbuster starts with an unforgettable pursuit of a golden idol in an ancient temple in the jungles of Peru.Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

Dan Woll Discusses the Golden Age of Climbing at the Chippewa Falls Library

Dan Woll Presents at the Chippewa Falls Public LibraryImage by Walter Rhein. River Falls author Dan Woll is a regular on the library lecture circuit. He’s the author of several books including North of Highway 8, Further, Death on Cache Lake, and Paperclip. He’s a favorite local speaker because of his good humor, interesting stories, and the stunning images he brings in to share.Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

Author Joe Niese to Give Virtual Presentation Through River Falls Library

On Thursday, August 5th from 6:30 to 7:30PM, Chippewa Falls author Joe Niese is scheduled to give a virtual presentation through the River Falls Public Library. The presentation can be viewed at home through the River Falls Public Library web page and their YouTube channel.Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

Paws & Pints at the Leinie Lodge is a Fundraiser for the Chippewa Humane Association

The patio at the Leinie Lodge is a terrific place to stop by for a quick beer in the early evening. Situated beside Duncan Creek, the patio offers outdoor seating. On Monday through Thursday from 4:00PM to close individuals with a zip code starting in 547 can get 50% off the price of a pint. However this offer is suspended during special fundraising events for good causes.Read full story
Chippewa Falls, WI

The Best Option for Tubing or Canoeing in Chippewa Falls

Northern Wisconsin boasts some of the most pristine and beautiful waterways in all of North America. Chippewa Falls is a community surrounded by lakes and rivers of all sizes. Whether you are looking for a day long activity, or you just want a couple of hours to float and relax, Chippewa Falls has you covered.Read full story
Green Bay, WI

3 Reasons the Packers Shouldn’t Acquire Randall Cobb

One of the unfortunate realities about life in the United States is that everybody seems to think they are experts on everything. No matter what line of work you’re in, it’s annoying when somebody who has never spent a second in your shoes comes up to you and starts telling you what to do.Read full story
Green Bay, WI

Is Rodgers Back? I’ll Believe It When I See It

Lately reports are emerging that Aaron Rodgers does intend to play with the Packers in 2021 after all. This leads one to question how much of this whole “Aaron Rodgers is dissatisfied” story. However, there are a few facts that we can point to which should lend some clarity to the issue.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy