As School Year Approaches, Chippewa Falls Residents Should Brace for the Potential Return of Masks

Image by Walter Rhein

From the outside looking in, it was truly remarkable to observe what the Chippewa Falls school district accomplished in order to safely reopen schools during the pandemic of the 2020/2021 school year.

Every parent understands how difficult it can be to get your kids to perform simple tasks. Ask your kids to clean up their room or put their dinner plate in the sink and you’ll be met with failure after failure. Nevertheless, these same kids were able to rise to the occasion, wear masks and obey social distancing measures which allowed them to safely finish up the 2020 school year without any issue.

Our whole nation has had something of a reprieve during the summer. Unfortunately, Delta variant cases are surging and there’s a very real possibility that our school districts will again have to enforce social distancing protocols and mask requirements for the fall of 2021.

A memo from Chippewa Falls Superintendent Jeff Holmes sent on August 3rd revealed that the district will be mask optional at the start of the year. However, the district has the right to enforce stricter measures should it be determined that there is a significant threat to the health of our children. Mask wearing on buses will be mandatory until September 13th, although the district may elect to extend that requirement.

Coronavirus cases have been minimal in Chippewa County throughout the summer, but there has been a significant rise throughout the month of August. The trend in Chippewa County reflects what’s happening both statewide and nationally.

The return of the school year brings large groups of people together, which could lead to community spread. Any measures that are taken to prevent community spread are put in place for the health and well being of the students, their parents, and the larger community.

The Coronavirus pandemic has been a huge burden to everyone in our nation. It’s important to be mindful of the huge amount of work our school districts have had to do in order to keep our children safe. They’ve learned all the appropriate protocols, and put a system in place that was highly effective for the previous school year.

Everyone wants the pandemic to come to an end as quickly as possible. The best way to achieve this goal is to conform with the requirements our school district has a legal right to put into effect. Last spring, our school aged children showed they have absolutely no problem conforming to a mask mandate.

To the children, a mask became just another school supply no different than a notebook, calculator, backpack, or pencil. Nobody likes wearing a mask, but when our children conform with school district mask mandates, it helps minimize the inconvenience and shortens the time it will take to get back to normal.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.