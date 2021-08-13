The Chippewa Falls Farmers Market Is a Regional Treasure

Image by Walter Rhein

The local farmers market is hands down the best place to get fresh produce, beautiful bouquets of flowers, honey, maple syrup, and even premium cuts of meat. The Chippewa Falls Farmers Market is one of the best of the area, and if you haven’t had a chance to peruse the wares, you should make plans to visit the next time they come to town.

The Chippewa Falls Farmers Market operates every Thursday from noon until 6PM. You can find it near the intersection of South Bridge Street and Rushman Drive in the North corner of Allen Park. The market operates from mid June until mid October, so there’s still plenty of time to take advantage of all it has to offer.

When you arrive at the market, it’s easy to recognize the appeal of the place. Allen Park is in a beautiful spot with plenty of shade near the shores of Duncan Creek.

The vendors set up their tents in a large square, and they sit behind collapsible tables and wait to chat with potential buyers. There are worse ways to spend the day than to sit out in the shade on a Wisconsin summer day and engage in pleasant conversation with decent folk from the local community.

If you’ve never been to a farmers market, you might be surprised at all they have to offer. Most of the vendors offered beautiful bouquets for a very reasonable price. Once you pick a bouquet, they remove it from the vase, wrap the base in a plastic bag, and allow you to take it home to brighten up your room.

A food truck is usually available which kind of makes the market feel like a mini version of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, but without the entry fee. The other difference is the State Fair is an event that takes up the whole day, a farmers market is a place for a brief stop after work that allows you to purchase what you need to prepare a healthy and delicious meal.

When you think of a farmers market, you probably imagine that they sell produce. That’s true at the Chippewa Falls Market, but you might be surprised to know that there are usually several vendors there with pasture fed meats. Spring Creek Meats was one of these, and they offered a huge selection of delicious cuts of beef, pork, and chicken.

Great Harvest Bread Company also features a table at the Chippewa Falls Farmers Market. Their bread and other baked goods are always a welcome addition to your table, and the convenience of having them in town on Thursday saves you the drive to Eau Claire.

If you haven’t taken the time to swing by the farmers market, you’re in for a treat. It’s a nice place to pick up fine quality products, but it’s also a chance to have the kind of wholesome interactions you expect from a quiet, rural community. Once the vendors get to know you, heading to the farmers market starts to feel like a homecoming.

Chippewa Falls Farmers Market Location (Thursdays): 13 S Bridge St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

