Community Pool Dog Swim Scheduled for Wednesday, August 18th

Image by Walter Rhein

Residents of Chippewa Falls know that summer is coming to a close when they drive by the Bernard F. Willi Community Pool and see dogs splashing about in the water. This year's dog swim is scheduled for Wednesday, August 18th.

It’s been an unprecedented year, and it was great to see the pool open again after a lost season due to the pandemic. The pool has been open all summer and the last day of operation scheduled for August 15th.

This year will mark the 13th annual dog swim. Residents are encouraged to bring their four legged friend out to the pool for a day of doggy socializing and exercise.

Dogs are social animals, and one thing you learn when you adopt a pet is that you are quickly introduced to all the pet lovers in the area. You either see them on walks, cross paths with them at the veterinary office, encounter them at the pet food aisle in the grocery store, or you see them at the dog swim.

It’s always fun to show off your pet someplace where you know everyone in attendance is a dog lover. Of course, it goes without saying that you need to make sure that your pet is on his or her best behavior.

The dog swim runs from 3:00 to 7:00PM. The cost is five dollars per dog and you have to have proof of a current rabies vaccination.

The Bernard F. Willi pool has a shallow area where your pets can play and splash about without having to actually swim. There are also several sprinklers and a tipping bucket that give your animals moving water to paw at.

The Bernard F. Willi pool is located right across the street from the entrance to Irvine Park. There is a large parking area in front of the pool so parking will not be an additional cost.

The dog swim day is a fun event that the whole family can enjoy. Even if you don’t have a dog, you can observe the animals frolicking in the water through the chain link fence.

It's always kind of sad to see the pool close for the season. If you haven’t had a chance to spend a day at the pool, there is still time this weekend.

In a few short weeks, temperatures will begin to cool, the leaves will begin to change, and children will be returning to school. However, there’s still plenty of time to get out and enjoy the last few hot summer days playing in the community pool with your dog!

Bernard F. Willi Pool address: 1 Bridgewater Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.