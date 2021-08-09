Blue Marble Offers a Nice Outdoor Dining Option

Image by Walter Rhein

Here in the Chippewa Valley we still have a few weeks of warm temperatures to look forward to. However, anyone who has lived in this area for any length of time knows that the cool autumn weather is right around the corner.

Seasonal changes often happen abruptly. Back in the early spring we went from freezing overnight lows to highs in the nineties in the course of a few days.

Almost without fail, the second the calendar turns to September the days of summer swimming are over. It doesn’t matter if it’s one hundred degrees on August 31st, you almost never end up swimming in September.

If you’re looking for a nice way to enjoy the last few months of pleasant temperatures before the winter sets in, the outdoor patio at the Blue Marble Pub makes for a very nice outdoor dining option. Blue Marble is located on North High Street just down from the Leinenkugel lodge.

Situated outside the restaurant are four large wooden cable coils that have been finished with epoxy resin. These coils make beautiful, rustic tables and are surrounded by stools and chairs. The cable coils also have a convenient hole in the center that serves as an umbrella holder.

The Blue Marble Pub offers some of the best hand crafted, wood fire pizzas in the area. The Big Boy M&M is a delicious pizza that comes overflowing with pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ground beef, brats, and marinara sauce.

Blue Marble is an establishment that prides itself on its food. In addition to spectacular pizzas, they also offer specialty burgers, wood fired grinders, wraps, pastas, and a variety of appetizers.

They have a good variety of beers on tap. It’s always delightful to pull up a seat outdoors, order a pizza, sip at a beer, and watch the world go by.

The pub features a very good children’s menu as well. They don’t just microwave some frozen chicken nuggets like some restaurants. The children’s menu choices are delicious.

In northern Wisconsin, the days of outdoor dining are always limited. We go from temperatures that are extremely hot to temperatures that are extremely cold, and it’s important to seize on those brief windows where sitting outside and enjoying a meal is possible.

In a time when social distancing is still warranted, outdoor dining is the safest way to socialize.

Football season is just around the corner, and many homeowners are anxious about finishing up all those summer projects they have been putting off. However, before the temperature really starts to drop, it’s important to treat yourself to at least one afternoon or evening of outdoor dining. It’s the little luxuries like this that make life worth living.

Blue Marble Pub Address: 816 N High St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

