Author Joe Niese to Give Virtual Presentation Through River Falls Library

On Thursday, August 5th from 6:30 to 7:30PM, Chippewa Falls author Joe Niese is scheduled to give a virtual presentation through the River Falls Public Library. The presentation can be viewed at home through the River Falls Public Library web page and their YouTube channel.

Niese is the director of the Chippewa Falls Public Library and is a well-known sports biographer. His books are always exhaustively researched and tend to cover players from the golden ages of football and baseball. Niese often selects subjects that have ties to Wisconsin.

He is scheduled to cover all of his books, so whether you are a fan of baseball, football, history in general, or the impact individuals from our community have made on the sporting world, you’ll find this to be a fascinating presentation.

His most recent work is entitled Zack Wheat: The Life of the Brooklyn Dodgers Hall of Famer. Wheat played in the major leagues from 1909 to 1926 for the Dodgers (originally called the Superbas), and he played in 1927 for the Philadelphia Athletics.

Niese’s books always include historical quotes from periodicals from the era of his subjects. It’s fascinating to read the prose written by old time newspaper men which is often more eloquent and colorful than what is available today.

Niese’s book on Wheat was named the winner of the 2021 Ron Gabriel Award which is given to the best research on a Dodgers player yearly.

Another of Niese’s books covers the career and life of Gus Dorais. The title of the book is Gus Dorais: Gridioron Innovator, All-American, and Hall of Fame Coach. A native of Chippewa Falls, WI, Dorais is credited with being among the first football players to perfect the forward pass. The playing field at the Chippewa Falls High School is named after the famed quarterback and coach.

Dorais was a contemporary of athletes such as Knute Rockne and Jim Thorpe. He went on to coach the Detroit Lions from 1943 to 1947.

Other titles by Niese include Burleigh Grimes: Baseball’s Last Legal Spitballer, and Handy Andy: The Andy Pafko Story. His work has also been featured in various baseball journals.

Niese is an excellent speaker and whether you attend a virtual or in person lecture you can guarantee the talk will be well focused and offer fascinating historical tidbits. He has been known to bring in historical photos and even early videos that have survived of his subjects. Often, the best portion of an author presentation is hanging around at the end for the questions.

Local authors are those that most need the support from our arts community. Niese’s work is well-regarded and his books are a delight to anyone who enjoys sports, history, or nostalgic tales from a bygone era. The presentation is free and there is no registration required.

For more information, check out the River Falls Public Library web page.

When: August 5th from 6:30-7:30PM

