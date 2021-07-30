Paws & Pints at the Leinie Lodge is a Fundraiser for the Chippewa Humane Association

Image by Walter Rhein

The patio at the Leinie Lodge is a terrific place to stop by for a quick beer in the early evening. Situated beside Duncan Creek, the patio offers outdoor seating. On Monday through Thursday from 4:00PM to close individuals with a zip code starting in 547 can get 50% off the price of a pint. However this offer is suspended during special fundraising events for good causes.

One such cause took place on Thursday, July 29th. Once a month, Leinenkugel’s offers a Paws & Pints event that serves as a fundraiser for the Chippewa Humane Association. The event features live music and is a wonderful way to meet other dog enthusiasts in the neighborhood.

Adopting a dog is a transformative decision that can have a tremendously positive impact on your life. Dogs are wonderful companions, but they are also a tremendous amount of work. It’s important to make sure your dog has plenty of contact with other animals so it doesn’t become too territorial or hostile if it happens to see other dogs when you’re out on a walk.

Giving your pet the opportunity to interact with other events at the local dog park or at events like Paws & Pints is a great way to allow them to develop their social skills.

The Chippewa Humane Association does a wonderful job placing animals with loving families. It’s a great cause and it’s nice to know that when you purchase a beer at the Paws & Pints event a dollar is donated to helping animals. They also had a wheel you can pay to spin for prizes.

The Humane Association was also donating Frisbees, key chains and bobbers.

If you missed out on the dog friendly gathering, don’t worry. Paws & Pints is a regular event at the Leinenkugel’s lodge. It is scheduled for once a month with the next two events happening on Thursday, August 26th and Thursday, September 23rd.

It’s always a good family activity to take the dog out for a walk, and the Paws & Pints becomes as much a social gathering for your pet as it does for the owners. It’s nice to be able to relax at a public establishment confident in the knowledge that everyone else on the premises will be excited to meet your dog.

Representatives of the Chippewa Humane Association are always present at Paws & Pints, so if you’re thinking about adopting an animal, the event would be a wonderful place to get some information. Currently, due to the pandemic, the shelter is closed to the public and adoptions are done through appointment only.

It’s funny how owning a dog serves as a magnet to bring a new host of people into your life. Just as people in your community know you as the mom or dad of your school aged children, there are other people who will only know you as the owner of your dog.

Pets have an enormous, positive impact on our lives and help to enrich the community. Paws & Pints is a great way to help ensure the local Humane Association is properly funded to provide the best possible service.

For more information about the Chippewa Humane Association, click here.

