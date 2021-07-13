The Rumor Mill in Chippewa Falls Plans Re-Opening Event for July 24th

Image by Walter Rhein

It already seems like we’ve put the pandemic far behind us, but it’s important to keep in mind that many businesses are still reeling from the effects.

As life returns to normal, many local establishments have planned re-opening events to remind the general public of the joys that can be found in going out for an evening. The moment you take the family out, you get a better sense of just how much our country has been through in the last year.

The Rumor Mill in Chippewa Falls is the latest to plan a summer celebration. The event will take place on Saturday, July 24th and will feature a live band, food specials, drink specials, karaoke, and games. The restaurant is under new ownership, and the doors are set to open at 10AM. This is an ideal opportunity to enjoy some summer fun and get reaquainted with a local favorite.

Located right across the street from Micon Cinemas, the Rumor Mill has always been an ideal location for a family night out. It features a wide variety of beers on tap, and has a tasty menu of classic American meals. The Rumor Mill is a natural destination for a date night, and is also a fun destination for watching a sporting event.

Like many local restaurants, the Rumor Mill has a variety of specials throughout the week. They are posted on a large board right at the entrance.

Monday features cash, prizes and fun during a regularly scheduled Bingo night. The game starts at 7PM.

Tuesday and Thursday has a happy hour from 5 to 7PM.

The Wednesday special is a bone-in chicken wing basket with kettle chips. Unfortunately, bone-in chicken wings are not a regular menu item at the Rumor Mill, although they do feature a boneless chicken wing (which should really be called a chicken nugget). The good news is that true chicken wing connoisseurs of the Chippewa Valley can sample some of the best chicken wings in the area on Wednesday at the Rumor Mill.

Wednesday also features free to play trivia starting at 7PM with the chance to win gift cards.

True to Wisconsin tradition, the Rumor Mill features a delicious fish fry on Fridays. The special for Saturday is a Coors Light seltzer for only $2, and Sunday features a loaded Bloody Mary.

With a friendly serving staff and comfortable indoor and outdoor dining areas available, the Rumor Mill is an ideal option for date night, large events, or just a quiet evening with the family.

Like many local businesses, they took advantage of the shutdown to completely remodel the interior. If, like many of us, you haven’t been out for a year and you’re looking forward to getting back into a regular social routine, the Rumor Mill’s re-opening event on Saturday, July 24th might be the perfect occasion. Mark your calendars!

Rumor Mill address: 465 Chippewa Mall Dr, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

The Rumor Mill is open every day from 11AM to 10PM.

