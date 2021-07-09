Chippewa Falls, WI

New Vietnamese Restaurant Has Grand Opening in Chippewa Falls

Walter Rhein

Image by Walter Rhein

There’s a small restaurant space on Bridge Street right across from the Holiday gas station that has housed a variety of businesses throughout the years. It’s a nice spot on a prominent walkway where patrons can stop in and grab takeout for a work lunch or home dining.

The space has been empty for a while, but on Wednesday, July 7th, a new restaurant had its grand opening. The name of the restaurant is Tempt Asian, and it features excellent Vietnamese dishes.

Image by Walter Rhein

Eating healthy is always difficult in modern American society and it’s nice to have a convenient, healthy option in Chippewa Falls. Fast food chains are always prominently located and typically offer the lowest prices and shortest waiting times. When you’re trying to eat healthy, it’s always incumbent on you to seek out the smaller storefronts nestled away off the beaten path.

Tempt Asian offers delicious, high quality servings with minimal waiting time. They pack their food in what appears to be environmentally friendly containers, and the prices are reasonable.

The menu offers entrees that feature tender meats and flavorful sauces. They have classics such as chicken fried rice, and beef fried rice. Some entrees come with white rice which can be upgraded to fried rice for an extra dollar.

Of special note is a plate called Bich’s house marinated beef tenderloin. This dish features expertly cooked slices of beef served on a bed of rice and accompanied by a light salad. It’s absolutely delicious.

Image by Walter Rhein

The teriyaki chicken is another offering of note. Teriyaki sauce is sweet and combines well with the flavor and texture of the rice. Rice is a deceptively simple accompaniment, and when it’s well prepared it can elevate a meal. The rice at Tempt Asians is perfect and the preparation helps compliment the flavor of the expertly prepared meat.

Image by Walter Rhein

As you enjoy your entree, it’s easy to recognize that the ingredients are fresh and of the highest quality. The portion sizes are filling, but they’re not so large that you overeat. This is an ideal restaurant for a quick, high-quality meal that tastes great and which you don’t have to feel guilty about.

That being said, there are some nice temptations on the menu if you’re not concerned with counting calories. They have an extensive dessert menu which includes boba popsicles, Lynn’s colossal cookie, cheesecake egg roll (which comes with the choice of a chocolate, strawberry, or caramel topping), pandan bubble waffles, and deep fried pandan oreos.

Another popular item is the bubble tea which many patrons seemed to be lining up to sample. The milk tea comes in various flavors including matcha, vanilla, honey, almond, caramel, and coconut. They also offer fruit tea, smoothies, and slushies in a variety of flavors.

Whether you’re a visitor to Chippewa Falls or a permanent resident, it’s wonderful to have another delicious dining option. This community has some of the best food options in the whole Chippewa Valley and Tempt Asians only adds to the wonderful variety that is already available.

Tempt Asians offers convenient quality food at an affordable price. Give them a try today!

Tempt Asians address: 504 North Bridge Street, Chippewa Falls WI 54729



