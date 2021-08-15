Nikhil Veera / Unsplash

One of the most important aspects of a holistic treatment is for the practitioner to assist their client in grounding them. Often, people who have experienced mental or emotional trauma, are highly stressed or do not feel safe within their environment.

These challenging experiences can leave us in a state where we are not fully present, and parts of our consciousness are scattered. This can leave us feeling confused, disconnected, and unable to focus or concentrate.

Basically, it is balancing out the spiritual and physical energy in your body by connecting yourself with the earth. When you are grounded you feel like you are here: in the physical, in the present.

However, being ungrounded is not only a common thing for those that have experienced trauma or stress. A lot of the time, when we start on our spiritual journey, we can get a little attached to having our consciousness in the higher frequency realms and begin to neglect our earthly selves, so if you are feeling dizzy, disconnected, clumsy, keep losing things, are not understood properly and find it difficult to understand others, then make sure to ground yourself.

It is especially important for healers, mediums, intuitives, and other types of energy workers to practice these techniques to keep balanced. But, grounding is great for anyone, even those with anxiety!

We’ve asked energy healer and psychic development expert Phil Davies for his top 5 grounding tips and here is what he said.

1. Back to Nature

Spiritual grounding (referred to by some as earthing) can help get rid of excess energy and sort of "plug" you back into Mother Earth, balancing out the energy, and getting you back in touch with your physical body. Walk with your bare feet on grass, sand or the sea, or sit yourself down in a park close to or touching trees. Allow the wonder that is Mother Nature to bring you back to the moment. If you are unable to get to Mother Nature directly, then visualize or use your intent to reestablish this connection. This can be done as easily as imagining roots growing out from the bottom of your feet and going deep into the earth, then visualize the energies of the earth coming back up through those roots and filling your body. This exercise is really easy and can even be done as you sit at your desk.

2. Eat Root Vegetables

Eating is great for grounding. It reminds us that we have a physical body, and the process of digestion helps bring the energy down and anchor it, away from our crown and third eye chakras. Ayurvedic medicine practitioners feel that root vegetables are especially good for grounding because they grow underneath the surface of the earth; therefore, they can make you feel more anchored to the earth. And of course, they are delicious when they're roasted! Root veggies are also a great choice because they are high vibrational foods and won't dull your intuitive senses. You can learn more about a psychic diet here. If you don't have any veggies around, don't despair! Use what you have on hand and try experimenting with different foods to see what works best for you. Integrate carrots, beets, ginger, turnips etc. into your diet. As well as being extremely nutritious, they will help to ground you and keep you present.

3. Choose Grounding Colors

Color stimulates our energy centers and energy bodies, so our clothing can be used for example to boost our mood in our day to day life. Grounding colors are red, brown and black.

4. Make use of Crystals

Crystals hold a very stable frequency that does not change, and as our frequencies are changing constantly, they will assimilate to the frequency that is most suited for our overall balance. Crystals that are great for grounding are smoky quartz, obsidian, hematite and black tourmaline. All of these crystals can be worn as jewelry, held in your hand as and when needed or even placed under your pillow at night.

5. Essential Oils

Just as crystals carry a stable frequency, so do high quality essential oils. My personal favorites for grounding are sandalwood, cedarwood and chamomile. There are different ways the oils can be used. They can rubbed directly onto your body, diffused into your space, or even added to neutral shower gels. This is a great way to help start and finish your day in a more grounded way.

