The Facials Celebrities Turn To

A favorite among Hollywood celebrities, including Madonna and Miley Cyrus, Intraceuticals offers cutting-edge technology with innovative solutions and results-driven skincare that goes beyond the surface

Famous for its unique oxygen facials used by the likes of Madonna (she has her own Intraceuticals oxygen treatment machine at home), Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Naomi Campbell and numerous other silver screen goddesses, cruelty-free skincare brand Intraceuticals wasn’t born from an ever-evolving continuous effort to improve existing skincare formulations, but it was created out of a necessity to meet people’s beauty needs.

ENTREPRENEURIAL BEGINNINGS

Founded in 2002 in Melbourne, Australia by serial entrepreneur Anthony McMahon, Intraceuticals completely disrupted the skincare market when it first appeared on the scene. Showing people something radically new, the application of oxygen revolutionized the entire beauty industry.

Having already owned businesses in IT, computer hardware, and fashion retail, McMahon’s diverse background was already a testament to his ability to provide key solutions for specific market needs.

“I came across oxygen,” McMahon recalls, looking back at the early beginnings of the brand, when Intraceuticals was just an idea. “This was 20 years ago when it was being deregulated in Australia and you no longer needed a prescription. I thought to myself, ‘what can I come up with?’ My first thoughts were air, and then air became oxygen. Oxygen became oxygen bars in nightclubs. The idea was for it to be therapeutic and relaxing, so I took it to spas and beauty businesses. That was how I came across facials. To be honest, I didn’t know what a facial was at that time. I’d never been to a beauty salon.”

Even though McMahon didn’t have any experience in skincare or the beauty industry for that matter, he was able to bring an open mind and a fresh look to the issue and answer people’s needs in a completely new way.

“Someone said, ‘can you use this for a facial?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, sure you can.’ And then I went home and created a facial.”

In true entrepreneurial fashion, McMahon accepted the call, determined enough to think outside of the box and find a solution. He continued doing research for two more years, trying various techniques on his family and friends, before launching what we now know as the signature oxygen facial.

But instead of just blowing oxygen on the face, McMahon researched wound healing and created, in addition to the trademark oxygen facial, a tried-and-tested three-step hyaluronic layering system that allows for long-term results. Both are unique ways of delivering skincare solutions, and coupled together, along with additional active ingredients such as vitamin A and aloe vera, the combo makes for a winning skincare brand.

3-STEP HYALURONIC LAYERING SYSTEM

The three-step layering system allows for every layer to draw moisture from the other, keeping skin hydrated throughout the day.

Step 1 is defined as “Revive”. It’s about delivering micro hyaluronic acid molecules and active ingredients through serums to hydrate, lift and tone the deepest layer of the skin. This, in turn, improves its appearance and texture, making it bright and full of life.

Step 2 is “Replenish”. Hydration gels help surround cells with medium hyaluronic acid molecules, anti-ageing actives, and nutrients in the mid-layers of the skin. The goal is to enrich, tighten, and enhance the skin.

Step 3 is “Protect”. Moisture binding creams provide large hyaluronic acid molecules that act as a breathable barrier. This nourishes and protects the skin from dryness and pollution, “locking” in hydration.

HOLLYWOOD A-LIST FOLLOWING

What once started as a small business set up in McMahon’s home, Intraceuticals is now a global company with more than 3,500 spas, clinics and resorts around the world offering its cutting-edge skincare products and facial treatments. It has also attracted a huge A-list clientele.

“All celebrities love it because the make-up artists do the oxygen facial prior to make-up, which stops the make-up from wrinkling up,” says McMahon. “Some celebrities have their own oxygen treatment machines and have been using them every day for the last 15 years.”

No wonder Intraceuticals has also become the go-to skincare and treatment solution for on-screen time. The brand has assisted more than a hundred movies and TV series with Netflix’s The Crown being its latest project.

“The reason they asked us to do The Crown was because in the earlier seasons the actors had to look 10 years younger,” says McMahon. “It reduces the amount of post-production work. They didn’t have to have any kind of facial prosthetics. They just had the oxygen machines on set.”

But even if you don’t have regular access to its oxygen facials, the hyaluronic layering system is designed in a way that you will still get significant results from simply following the steps and applying the products. Especially during the pandemic, numerous clients continued to rigorously follow the system, and have been able to maintain the groundbreaking results.

With Intraceuticals’ constantly evolving formulations to be cleaner and even more results-driven, we can’t wait to see what else McMahon will put his mind to.

