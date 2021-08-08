The Facials Celebrities Turn To

Vivienne Tang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HFdi_0bLBxHqm00
Intraceuticals

A favorite among Hollywood celebrities, including Madonna and Miley Cyrus, Intraceuticals offers cutting-edge technology with innovative solutions and results-driven skincare that goes beyond the surface

Famous for its unique oxygen facials used by the likes of Madonna (she has her own Intraceuticals oxygen treatment machine at home), Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Naomi Campbell and numerous other silver screen goddesses, cruelty-free skincare brand Intraceuticals wasn’t born from an ever-evolving continuous effort to improve existing skincare formulations, but it was created out of a necessity to meet people’s beauty needs.

ENTREPRENEURIAL BEGINNINGS

Founded in 2002 in Melbourne, Australia by serial entrepreneur Anthony McMahon, Intraceuticals completely disrupted the skincare market when it first appeared on the scene. Showing people something radically new, the application of oxygen revolutionized the entire beauty industry.

Having already owned businesses in IT, computer hardware, and fashion retail, McMahon’s diverse background was already a testament to his ability to provide key solutions for specific market needs.

“I came across oxygen,” McMahon recalls, looking back at the early beginnings of the brand, when Intraceuticals was just an idea. “This was 20 years ago when it was being deregulated in Australia and you no longer needed a prescription. I thought to myself, ‘what can I come up with?’ My first thoughts were air, and then air became oxygen. Oxygen became oxygen bars in nightclubs. The idea was for it to be therapeutic and relaxing, so I took it to spas and beauty businesses. That was how I came across facials. To be honest, I didn’t know what a facial was at that time. I’d never been to a beauty salon.”

Even though McMahon didn’t have any experience in skincare or the beauty industry for that matter, he was able to bring an open mind and a fresh look to the issue and answer people’s needs in a completely new way.

“Someone said, ‘can you use this for a facial?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, sure you can.’ And then I went home and created a facial.”

In true entrepreneurial fashion, McMahon accepted the call, determined enough to think outside of the box and find a solution. He continued doing research for two more years, trying various techniques on his family and friends, before launching what we now know as the signature oxygen facial.

But instead of just blowing oxygen on the face, McMahon researched wound healing and created, in addition to the trademark oxygen facial, a tried-and-tested three-step hyaluronic layering system that allows for long-term results. Both are unique ways of delivering skincare solutions, and coupled together, along with additional active ingredients such as vitamin A and aloe vera, the combo makes for a winning skincare brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfXNG_0bLBxHqm00
Intraceuticals

3-STEP HYALURONIC LAYERING SYSTEM

The three-step layering system allows for every layer to draw moisture from the other, keeping skin hydrated throughout the day.

Step 1 is defined as “Revive”. It’s about delivering micro hyaluronic acid molecules and active ingredients through serums to hydrate, lift and tone the deepest layer of the skin. This, in turn, improves its appearance and texture, making it bright and full of life.

Step 2 is “Replenish”. Hydration gels help surround cells with medium hyaluronic acid molecules, anti-ageing actives, and nutrients in the mid-layers of the skin. The goal is to enrich, tighten, and enhance the skin.

Step 3 is “Protect”. Moisture binding creams provide large hyaluronic acid molecules that act as a breathable barrier. This nourishes and protects the skin from dryness and pollution, “locking” in hydration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOhM0_0bLBxHqm00
Intraceuticals

HOLLYWOOD A-LIST FOLLOWING

What once started as a small business set up in McMahon’s home, Intraceuticals is now a global company with more than 3,500 spas, clinics and resorts around the world offering its cutting-edge skincare products and facial treatments. It has also attracted a huge A-list clientele.

 “All celebrities love it because the make-up artists do the oxygen facial prior to make-up, which stops the make-up from wrinkling up,” says McMahon. “Some celebrities have their own oxygen treatment machines and have been using them every day for the last 15 years.”

No wonder Intraceuticals has also become the go-to skincare and treatment solution for on-screen time. The brand has assisted more than a hundred movies and TV series with Netflix’s The Crown being its latest project.

“The reason they asked us to do The Crown was because in the earlier seasons the actors had to look 10 years younger,” says McMahon. “It reduces the amount of post-production work. They didn’t have to have any kind of facial prosthetics. They just had the oxygen machines on set.”

But even if you don’t have regular access to its oxygen facials, the hyaluronic layering system is designed in a way that you will still get significant results from simply following the steps and applying the products. Especially during the pandemic, numerous clients continued to rigorously follow the system, and have been able to maintain the groundbreaking results.

With Intraceuticals’ constantly evolving formulations to be cleaner and even more results-driven, we can’t wait to see what else McMahon will put his mind to. 

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e2d5012328490b1a6903d07c4556d632.blob

An online magazine covering wellness and travel.

251 followers
Loading

More from Vivienne Tang

Top 8 Lightweight Moisturizers for Summer

Do you wan hydrated and nourished skin for the summer – yes! If you’re looking for fresh, clean, glowing skin, here are 8 lightweight moisturizers we insist you get a hold of this summer.Read full story

10 Spirituality Tips

Enhancing your spirituality can help you move forward in your life. It can raise your consciousness and give you an increased sense of experience. However you might define spirituality, be it nature, religion or the connection to the universe, just spending a couple of minutes each day to enhance your spirituality will give you a sense of purpose, support you in upholding a positive attitude and allow you to feel passionate about your life and what you’re doing with it.Read full story

What is Watsu - Water Therapy

Water lovers around the world rejoice as Water Healing gains more interest and excites curious minds beyond the spa scene. Watsu has long been hailed by wellness aficionados, but is now receiving the much-deserved street cred and becoming a household name across the globe.Read full story

Top 10 Spas in Asia

Think weight loss, anti-ageing and stress management, coupled with exotic locations, ancient healing traditions and attentive personal service, and you get a winning recipe to soothe mind, body and spirit. Leading the way in wellness tourism, Asia just seems to have it all. Here is a list of the top 10 spas in Asia. So leave your worries behind and start your well-being journey with one of these award-winning spas and sit back, unwind and be pampered with a vast array of rejuvenating treatments.Read full story

10 Most Amazing Bathtubs in the World

10 of the most unique and jaw-dropping bathtubs in the world to inspire wanderlusters to relax and rejuvenate. What is something that we do every day that we could enjoy a little more? With these beautiful bathtubs around the world, be ready to get inspired by some amazing accommodations that will greatly exceed your expectations. Whether you are looking for a modern design, or an outdoor wonderland, here are 10 of our favorite bathtubs.Read full story

Wellness Retreats on the Rise

As stressed-out urbanites are struggling to find the right work – life balance, wellness travel is becoming a popular option for people to refocus and to reconnect with themselves.Read full story

Why You Should Go on a Wellness Retreat

When was the last time, if ever, you treated your mind, body and soul to a healing holiday? And no, vacation with a jam-packed schedule that ends up being overwhelming doesn’t count. While there is no doubt about discerning urbanites enjoying all the finer things in life, there are not many of us that are good at taking time off to truly rejuvenate ourselves. While you might not be sure if you want a wellness retreat, read on why is it something you actually need.Read full story

Barefoot Luxury in the Maldives

Set on a private island in the North Malé Atoll, Gili Lankanfushi is a pioneer in sustainable barefoot luxury in the Maldives. Blending rustic design, bespoke service, and incredible natural surroundings, Gili Lankanfushi is an award-winning property, honored most recently in the 2021 Tripadvisor awards as one of Asia’s top 10 hotels and ranking in the top 10% of hotels worldwide.Read full story

Oasis of Calm

More than just a mirage, the legendary Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara is an Arabian fairy-tale dream. Leaving the vertiginous skyscrapers of Abu Dhabi behind and retreating into the vastness of the desert is a welcome change of scenery. The calmness and contentment that comes with the sense of freedom gradually seeps in during your two-hour ride into the Liwa desert. But nothing prepares you for the jaw-dropping extravagance of this larger than life fortress-like fairy-tale sand castle. Like a shimmering mirage it appears out of the desert, breathing life into your childhood dreams.Read full story

Luxury In Your Own Way, At Your Own Pace

Set on a private island in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, Gili Lankanfushi is a pioneer of sustainable barefoot luxury in the Maldives. Blending rustic design, bespoke service, and incredible natural surroundings, Gili Lankanfushi is an award-winning property, honored most recently in the 2021 Tripadvisor awards as one of Asia’s top 10 hotels and ranking in the top 10% of hotels worldwide.Read full story

Bali's Rehab Retreat

Located in the heart of Seminyak and constructed in the traditional Balinese Balé style, The Place provides a powerfully effective therapeutic and rehabilitating custom program in a luxurious private retreat and introspective journey.Read full story

Let Go of What Others Think of You

6 Practical tips to help you in letting go of what others think of you. Apply this advice now to see how your life can transform by applying these simple tips. Eleanor Roosevelt’s quote “What other people think of me is none of my business” is such an incredibly powerful self-development tool that we can apply any time. When we pay too much attention and are obsessed with what other people think of us, we prevent ourselves from reaching our true potential, living our truth and realising our dreams. Here are 6 highly useful tips by energy healer and psychic development expert Phil Davies to help you in letting go of what others may think of you.Read full story
36 comments

Top Wellness Retreats in Italy

These top 16 wellness retreats in Italy combine natural beauty and the power of wellness for an enriching wellness experience. Known for its breathtaking landscapes, rich culture and history, and of course, luxurious wellness retreats, this country definitely tops our list of places to visit after many months of having not been able to travel. Check out these top 16 wellness retreats In Italy for that much-needed wellness vacation.Read full story

Bringing Provencal Wellbeing to Spas Around the World

Born in the fields of Provence, Spa L’OCCITANE is an exquisite spa brand that marries thoughtful wellbeing and sensorial experiences in a range of restorative spa rituals that are sought after across the world.Read full story

Experiencing Wellness in Switzerland

Located on the pristine shores of Lake Lucerne, Chenot Palace Weggis welcomes you to a space to unlock your potential and increase your physical and mental performance. At Chenot Palace, programs and treatments are expertly crafted and designed to prevent and rejuvenate your body to reach its optimal health. As you enter the health and wellness retreat, you will be evaluated by a professional team to make every experience integrative and personalized. There are various activities and treatments that are available to all ages, ensuring that even a short stay at Chenot Palace is a regenerating journey. Visiting Chenot Palace in the idyllic resort town of Weggis, home to beautiful landscape, is the perfect getaway that will bring harmony to body and mind.Read full story

Dancing for Therapy

The physical, mental and emotional health benefits of dancing. Dancing could be the most unique form of exercise. An energetic social activity, that occupies the space somewhere between a night on the town and team sports. It has held various important social functions in societies around the world, so there must be as many different dances as there are cultures. From single person high energy aerobic dance workouts like Zumba to more leisurely partner dances like samba or cha-cha, you can have fun, socialize and keep fit at the same time.Read full story

Amilla Maldives Taking Wellness Cuisine to New Levels

Discover a tropical playground of powdery white sand, lush jungle, and crystal-clear waters at Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences. Amilla Maldives spans 23.5 hectares, allowing space for you to play, roam and rejuvenate. It is one of the largest and most spacious resorts in the Maldives. With only 67 spacious Villas and Residences, 70% of the island is untouched. Think leafy cycle tracks, secret beaches for romantic moments, and unparalleled freedom.Read full story

9 Honeymoon Destinations for Culture, Wellness and Adventure

Every couple needs a getaway. Find your ideal romantic escape that will give you the celebration and privacy you have been longing for. In the most beautiful destinations, in a home away from home, fully supported before, during and after your trip, for all unique honeymoon experiences, there is bound to be something perfect for you and your partner. Whether you are looking for a honeymoon with culture, wellness, or adventure, we round up nine different destinations for your romantic getaway.Read full story

Why Intermittent Fasting is Good for You

Everyone’s been experimenting with Intermittent Fasting to boost their fitness performance and their physical health, but what exactly are the benefits and what happens to our bodies when we fast? We break it down for you.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy