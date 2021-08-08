Top 8 Lightweight Moisturizers for Summer

Unsplash

Do you wan hydrated and nourished skin for the summer – yes! If you’re looking for fresh, clean, glowing skin, here are 8 lightweight moisturizers we insist you get a hold of this summer.

Intraceuticals

1. Intraceuticals – Rejuvenate Moisture Binding Cream

Nourishment, hydration, protection and skin pampering all in one bottle! Intraceuticals Rejuvenate Moisture Binding Cream is at the top of our list this year for lightweight moisturizers for hot and humid days. Its extraordinary blend of Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin A, C and E helps with dehydration, redness and skin sensitivity, fine lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic Acid is a staple product when it comes to hydration, due to its high-water retaining capacity. Vitamin C is the best thing for evening out complexion. This’ll have you feeling more confident in your skin, ready for the summer ahead.

Biologique Recherche

2. Biologique Recherche – Créme Dermopurifiante

This purifying face cream acts on sebum production and purifies the epidermis to prevent blackheads and clogged pores. Its mattifying and astringent properties also make it the perfect light moisturizer for a hot day – and you can wear it underneath your make-up without it feeling too thick. The Vitamin B3 helps regulate the sebum production in your skin, along with ingredients like Witch Hazel. This soothing, purifying and sebum-regulating moisturizer is a must-have this summer.

L'OCCITANE en Provence

3. L’OCCITANE en Provence – Immortelle Divine Cream

The Immortelle Divine Cream is a best seller. It is said to harness the power of 600 Immortelle flowers and their everlasting longevity. With its silk-like texture, this light moisturizer targets wrinkles, loss of firmness, radiance, elasticity and hyperpigmentation. How great is that? A product that targets everything! L’OCCITANE has provided a natural alternative to Retinol and has included antioxidants that target hyperpigmentation and skin dullness. A small amount goes a long way, and it will leave your skin feeling soft, smooth and nourished.

Subtle Energies

4. Subtle Energies – Mogra Rejuvenating Gold Moisturiser

Subtle Energies’ rich, hydrating, age-defying moisturizer containing Himalayan Rose and 24k gold leaf will leave your skin feeling smooth and lavish. Its Sandalwood and 24k gold leaf targets pigmentation and restores strong collagen support that’ll brighten your skin up, ready for summer. Subtle Energies has created a nourishing, all-in-one moisturizer with Jojoba, Macadamia Oil and Shea Butter to smooth the skin and give you a radiant glow.

Harnn

5. Harnn – Water Lily Day Protection Cream

A lightweight face cream with SPF, this is exactly what you need for summer. The ingredients from the Water Lily, Chamomile, Pomegranate and Black Tea extracts seal moisture into the skin, keeping it soft and smooth. The natural ingredients Harnn has used, make this the perfect product for normal to dry skin types. It is also infused with Aloe Vera extracts and includes Witch Hazel to reduce irritation and tighten your skin. This is a must-have for summer.

Panpuri

6. Panpuri – Lotus DefenseAll-day hydration with a matte finish, this product brightens and protects the skifrom pollution and UV as it contains a mineral SPF 15. The Cactus Stem extracts contain water- binding agents which help prevent moisture loss, and the Sacred Lotus minimizes the appearance of dark spots and discoloration, leaving your skin luminous and dewy. Containing 97.6% natural and organic ingredients, this moisturizer will nourish, protect and even out your skin.

Irene Forte

7. Irene Forte – Aloe Vera Face Cream

Irene Forte’s hydrating Aloe Vera Face cream comprising Vitamin B5, Hyaluronic Acid, and Aloe Vera, is clinically proven to increase skin hydration. The Olive and Avocado Oil, along with Shea Butter will restore your natural skin barrier to help preserve moisture. It is comprised of natural ingredients, making this product suitable for all skin types but particularly good for dehydrated and dry skin. Other active ingredients such as Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E protect the skin and combat against visible signs of aging. This moisturizer will have your skin looking (and feeling) dewy and healthy in no time!

Augustinus Bader

8. Augustinus Bader – The Cream

A lightweight, hydrating, restorative daily moisturizer that’ll give you an even, glowing complexion, The Cream is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines, and hyperpigmentation, and also encourages the production of collagen to ensure your skin is plump and smooth for summer. This moisturizer is ideal for combination to oily skin types, blemish-prone skin, and it won’t clog your pores in humid climates. The Cream is a staple for hot summer days!

