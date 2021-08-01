10 Spirituality Tips

Darius Bashar /Unsplash

Enhancing your spirituality can help you move forward in your life. It can raise your consciousness and give you an increased sense of experience. However you might define spirituality, be it nature, religion or the connection to the universe, just spending a couple of minutes each day to enhance your spirituality will give you a sense of purpose, support you in upholding a positive attitude and allow you to feel passionate about your life and what you’re doing with it

Here are your 10 tips to enhance your spirituality in just a few minutes every day.

1. Gratitude - Give thanks

Thanking someone out loud or in your mind can make a world of a difference. Thank people for being your friends, clients, customers, colleagues etc.

2. Sit quietly for 5-10 minutes every day

Researches have found that sitting quietly for 10 minutes a day will make you happier. Schedule it into your day, like brushing teeth or your daily shower. This will help you relax and centre you.

3. Random acts of kindness

Be compassionate, helpful and gracious. Listen when other people have something on their mind. Offer a helping hand when someone needs a friend. Practicing random acts of kindness opens the heart and your spiritual connection. What you do to others you do to yourself.

4. Meditation

Treat yourself to a meditation. This doesn’t have to be every day, but try to find time every week. It is helpful to set time aside each week and have a regular schedule going. This way your body knows and can look forward each week to some “Me” time. The meditation helps you relax and connect to your higher self.

5. Manifestation – Create Your Reality

Visualize and “experience” your new reality in your mind. If you want happiness, health and prosperity, then act as if your desired circumstances are already in your experience. This will attract your desired circumstances into your reality. Merely wanting something will always state the lack of the thing you desire. Manifest your own reality.

6. Letting Go

If a thing no longer serves a purpose in your life, it is clutter and it is hindering you from moving forward. Clutter can be a physical thing or a belief that is blocking your path. Holding on to things that don't serve you will eat up your energy. Free your space and make room for new things in your life by getting rid of unwanted gifts, broken or useless items, self-defeating mental images, etc.

7. Embrace Your Passion

Our talents are signifiers that lead us toward our unique paths. Follow your passion and recognize and develop these special gifts. When we suppress whatever makes our heart sing, we lose our way and can get depressed.

8. Responsibility

Take responsibility for your actions and your words. Choose words wisely. Try to be as honest as possible at all times, and own up to your mistakes. If you promise certain things, stick to your word.

9. Ask for Help and Guidance

Connect with your spiritual guides and ask for help. Doing this along with giving thanks, will help you release burdens and trust that you are not alone. Put your request out to the universe and then trust that it is answered.

10. Smile

Smiling can trick the subconscious mind into believing you are happy. The more you do it, the more you will be. Don’t take yourself so seriously all the time. Take a moment and smile. Right now. There you go.

