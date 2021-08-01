10 Most Amazing Bathtubs in the World

Vivienne Tang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxLpP_0bE56cHf00
Southern Ocean Lodge

10 of the most unique and jaw-dropping bathtubs in the world to inspire wanderlusters to relax and rejuvenate

What is something that we do every day that we could enjoy a little more? With these beautiful bathtubs around the world, be ready to get inspired by some amazing accommodations that will greatly exceed your expectations. Whether you are looking for a modern design, or an outdoor wonderland, here are 10 of our favorite bathtubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZSzi_0bE56cHf00
Conservatorium

1. Conservatorium
Amsterdam, Netherlands

Home to authentic city views, the Conservatorium lies in the middle of Amsterdam. The warm travertine stone bathroom maintains a solid stone oval bathtub, large rainfall shower, and luxurious amenities such as micro cotton towels, a built-in LCD mirror TV, among much more. A spacious bathroom with natural daylight looking down into the streets of Amsterdam, this bath maintains a one-of-a-kind and sleek design. For voyagers looking into travel, the baths at the Conservatorium are picture-perfect and Instagram worthy for your newest upcoming post, all while being placed in the best location to get involved in the city action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KJNh_0bE56cHf00
Southern Ocean Lodge

2. Southern Ocean Lodge
Kingscote SA, Australia

Home to one of the world’s most loved bathtubs, The Osprey Pavilion at the Southern Ocean Lodge features a private spa which suspends into the salty ocean air (featured image). Furthermore, it features a private granite bowl, where you can look out over the horizons of rolling coastal health through the floor-to-ceiling glass, providing incredible and commanding views of the wilderness. The hand sculptured bath, heated limestone floors, deluxe rain shower, and bountiful luxurious accommodation makes this a great destination for any time of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387GPp_0bE56cHf00
Shinta Mani Wild

3. Shinta Mani Wild
Prey Praseth Village, Cambodia

Perfectly located in the middle of the wilderness, Shinta Mani Wild provides a unique, outdoor bath experience that will bring you one step closer to nature. Perched on a 25-meter-wide boulder that disappears completely under white water, the gorgeous panoramic view of Cambodia’s natural landscape can be enjoyed while indulging in a luxurious bath. The thrill of the outdoor paradise combined with the wonderful amenities provided by Shinta Mani Wild guarantee all guests an unforgettable relaxation experience in a nature wonderland. Furthermore, Shinta Mani Wild took home “Eco-Spa of the Year” in the Destination Deluxe Awards 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WnZmq_0bE56cHf00
Sanctuary Baines' Camp

4. Sanctuary Baines’ Camp
Okavango, Botswana

The Sanctuary Baines’ Camp takes the combination of conservation and luxury to a whole new level. On a luxurious and eco-friendly camp built from cans, sit back, and enjoy your “star bath”, enjoying the enchanting sky beds from your private deck. Overlooking the Okavango Delta, listen to and see the animals that are native to Botswana while enjoying a bubble bath relaxation experience with epic, unequaled views that you will never forget. Taking a long, hot bath is a relaxing ritual, but is a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the Sanctuary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONd6c_0bE56cHf00
Bürgenstock

5. Bürgenstock Hotel & Alpine Spa
Obbürgen, Switzerland

For nature-lovers who like to mix rest with relaxation on any occasion, the tub at the Bürgenstock Hotel & Alpine Spa in Switzerland is the perfect place to sink into a bubble bath. Each private bathroom features a double rain-shower, uniquely designed tubs with lakeview that feature fireplaces, and gifted bath amenities upon visitation. For voyagers enjoying the landscape of Switzerland, this tub also serves as a welcome wind-down after an exhilarating day of local activities such as hiking or tobogganing. Bürgenstock’s design and accommodation easily embody the concepts of desired luxurious bath options across the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tx3er_0bE56cHf00
Fivelements Retreat Bali

6. Fivelements Retreat Bali
Bali, Indonesia

Known for their immaculate location and rejuvenating accommodation, Fivelements Retreat Bali is known for furnishing some of the best bathtubs in the world. Exceeding all expectations for nature-loving adventurers, the fragrant flower baths of Bali are colorful, refreshing, and unique, providing a surreal experience for any traveler. Perfectly placed in an outdoor location, dive into the raw elements of the Earth in your morning bath, or gaze at the night stars above in the evening. Enjoy a luxurious riverside accommodation that forever sets the bar high for all bathtubs to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MW2aD_0bE56cHf00
Hotel Aire de Bardenas

7. Hotel Aire de Bardenas
Tudela, Spain

The contemporary tub at Hotel Aire de Bardenas of northern Spain is sure to capture the attention of any voyager who can appreciate architectural design. Its unique outdoor location is a welcome way to recharge, while immersed in the raw elements of a semi-desert landscape. Located in Tudela, a place of attractive cultural heritage, famous for the high-quality goods, enchanting cathedrals, tasty cuisine, and various museums, the hotel’s unique bathtub sports no roof and will give travelers the chance to sit back and stargaze in total peace after an adventurous day in town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dtkq9_0bE56cHf00
Huvafen Fushi

8. Huvafen Fushi
North Malé Atoll, Maldives

Located on a private island in the North Malé Atoll, the bathtub at Huvafen Fushi in the Maldives is an oasis of privacy and tranquility. The circular jet-tub bath is positioned in the center of the bungalow providing a panorama of the Indian Ocean, delivering an immaculate sight perfect for unwinding in pure serenity. Tranquil views, rain showers, separate vanity studios, and luxury bath amenities that will make your heart soar make Huvafen Fushi a prime destination for your rejuvenation desires.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WoM14_0bE56cHf00
Six Senses Ninh Van Bay

9. Six Senses Ninh Van Bay
Ninh Van, Vietnam

Known for its distinctive design and natural surroundings, the timber bathtub at the Six Senses Ninh Van Bay sits on a dramatic bay on a peninsula that overlooks the turquoise East Vietnam Sea. In every room, the in-suite bathroom features separate vanity areas and a hand-crafted wooden bathtub that are bound to exceed all expectations. To top off this serene soak, guests can spoil themselves with the delicious healthy herb dishes that champion the local flavors of Vietnam. At Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, voyagers can easily spend hours gazing at the mystic beauty of the white-sand beach and the towering mountains in the distance or sit back and listen to the gentle waves crashing against the shore below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmrzr_0bE56cHf00
Vina Vik

10. Vina Vik
San Vincente, Chile

Home to one of the world’s most unique baths, Vina Vik in Chile is a must see for travelers of all kinds. The designer, Cardozo painted each bathroom to represent the image of a wine cellar. The bathroom features a luxurious hammock-shaped bathtub, where the panoramic window overlooks the magnificent setting of blue hills and mountains of the Andes. While experiencing elegant bath amenities, take in the show-stopping views of Chile that cultivate the grand reputation of the baths at Vina Vik.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e2d5012328490b1a6903d07c4556d632.blob

An online magazine covering wellness and travel.

251 followers
Loading

More from Vivienne Tang

10 Spirituality Tips

Enhancing your spirituality can help you move forward in your life. It can raise your consciousness and give you an increased sense of experience. However you might define spirituality, be it nature, religion or the connection to the universe, just spending a couple of minutes each day to enhance your spirituality will give you a sense of purpose, support you in upholding a positive attitude and allow you to feel passionate about your life and what you’re doing with it.Read full story

What is Watsu - Water Therapy

Water lovers around the world rejoice as Water Healing gains more interest and excites curious minds beyond the spa scene. Watsu has long been hailed by wellness aficionados, but is now receiving the much-deserved street cred and becoming a household name across the globe.Read full story

Top 10 Spas in Asia

Think weight loss, anti-ageing and stress management, coupled with exotic locations, ancient healing traditions and attentive personal service, and you get a winning recipe to soothe mind, body and spirit. Leading the way in wellness tourism, Asia just seems to have it all. Here is a list of the top 10 spas in Asia. So leave your worries behind and start your well-being journey with one of these award-winning spas and sit back, unwind and be pampered with a vast array of rejuvenating treatments.Read full story

Wellness Retreats on the Rise

As stressed-out urbanites are struggling to find the right work – life balance, wellness travel is becoming a popular option for people to refocus and to reconnect with themselves.Read full story

Why You Should Go on a Wellness Retreat

When was the last time, if ever, you treated your mind, body and soul to a healing holiday? And no, vacation with a jam-packed schedule that ends up being overwhelming doesn’t count. While there is no doubt about discerning urbanites enjoying all the finer things in life, there are not many of us that are good at taking time off to truly rejuvenate ourselves. While you might not be sure if you want a wellness retreat, read on why is it something you actually need.Read full story

Barefoot Luxury in the Maldives

Set on a private island in the North Malé Atoll, Gili Lankanfushi is a pioneer in sustainable barefoot luxury in the Maldives. Blending rustic design, bespoke service, and incredible natural surroundings, Gili Lankanfushi is an award-winning property, honored most recently in the 2021 Tripadvisor awards as one of Asia’s top 10 hotels and ranking in the top 10% of hotels worldwide.Read full story

Oasis of Calm

More than just a mirage, the legendary Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara is an Arabian fairy-tale dream. Leaving the vertiginous skyscrapers of Abu Dhabi behind and retreating into the vastness of the desert is a welcome change of scenery. The calmness and contentment that comes with the sense of freedom gradually seeps in during your two-hour ride into the Liwa desert. But nothing prepares you for the jaw-dropping extravagance of this larger than life fortress-like fairy-tale sand castle. Like a shimmering mirage it appears out of the desert, breathing life into your childhood dreams.Read full story

Luxury In Your Own Way, At Your Own Pace

Set on a private island in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, Gili Lankanfushi is a pioneer of sustainable barefoot luxury in the Maldives. Blending rustic design, bespoke service, and incredible natural surroundings, Gili Lankanfushi is an award-winning property, honored most recently in the 2021 Tripadvisor awards as one of Asia’s top 10 hotels and ranking in the top 10% of hotels worldwide.Read full story

Bali's Rehab Retreat

Located in the heart of Seminyak and constructed in the traditional Balinese Balé style, The Place provides a powerfully effective therapeutic and rehabilitating custom program in a luxurious private retreat and introspective journey.Read full story

Let Go of What Others Think of You

6 Practical tips to help you in letting go of what others think of you. Apply this advice now to see how your life can transform by applying these simple tips. Eleanor Roosevelt’s quote “What other people think of me is none of my business” is such an incredibly powerful self-development tool that we can apply any time. When we pay too much attention and are obsessed with what other people think of us, we prevent ourselves from reaching our true potential, living our truth and realising our dreams. Here are 6 highly useful tips by energy healer and psychic development expert Phil Davies to help you in letting go of what others may think of you.Read full story
36 comments

Top Wellness Retreats in Italy

These top 16 wellness retreats in Italy combine natural beauty and the power of wellness for an enriching wellness experience. Known for its breathtaking landscapes, rich culture and history, and of course, luxurious wellness retreats, this country definitely tops our list of places to visit after many months of having not been able to travel. Check out these top 16 wellness retreats In Italy for that much-needed wellness vacation.Read full story

Bringing Provencal Wellbeing to Spas Around the World

Born in the fields of Provence, Spa L’OCCITANE is an exquisite spa brand that marries thoughtful wellbeing and sensorial experiences in a range of restorative spa rituals that are sought after across the world.Read full story

Experiencing Wellness in Switzerland

Located on the pristine shores of Lake Lucerne, Chenot Palace Weggis welcomes you to a space to unlock your potential and increase your physical and mental performance. At Chenot Palace, programs and treatments are expertly crafted and designed to prevent and rejuvenate your body to reach its optimal health. As you enter the health and wellness retreat, you will be evaluated by a professional team to make every experience integrative and personalized. There are various activities and treatments that are available to all ages, ensuring that even a short stay at Chenot Palace is a regenerating journey. Visiting Chenot Palace in the idyllic resort town of Weggis, home to beautiful landscape, is the perfect getaway that will bring harmony to body and mind.Read full story

Dancing for Therapy

The physical, mental and emotional health benefits of dancing. Dancing could be the most unique form of exercise. An energetic social activity, that occupies the space somewhere between a night on the town and team sports. It has held various important social functions in societies around the world, so there must be as many different dances as there are cultures. From single person high energy aerobic dance workouts like Zumba to more leisurely partner dances like samba or cha-cha, you can have fun, socialize and keep fit at the same time.Read full story

Amilla Maldives Taking Wellness Cuisine to New Levels

Discover a tropical playground of powdery white sand, lush jungle, and crystal-clear waters at Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences. Amilla Maldives spans 23.5 hectares, allowing space for you to play, roam and rejuvenate. It is one of the largest and most spacious resorts in the Maldives. With only 67 spacious Villas and Residences, 70% of the island is untouched. Think leafy cycle tracks, secret beaches for romantic moments, and unparalleled freedom.Read full story

9 Honeymoon Destinations for Culture, Wellness and Adventure

Every couple needs a getaway. Find your ideal romantic escape that will give you the celebration and privacy you have been longing for. In the most beautiful destinations, in a home away from home, fully supported before, during and after your trip, for all unique honeymoon experiences, there is bound to be something perfect for you and your partner. Whether you are looking for a honeymoon with culture, wellness, or adventure, we round up nine different destinations for your romantic getaway.Read full story

Why Intermittent Fasting is Good for You

Everyone’s been experimenting with Intermittent Fasting to boost their fitness performance and their physical health, but what exactly are the benefits and what happens to our bodies when we fast? We break it down for you.Read full story

Wellness Guide to Hong Kong

Hong Kong is a busy city and can quickly get the better of you. So how do we remain mentally and physically balanced in this urban jungle? Here's a round-up of Hong Kong’s must-visit wellness and fitness spots.Read full story

Find Luxury and Privacy on This Private Island

Situated in the Palawan archipelago of the Philippines, Banwa Private Island combines untouched nature with exquisite luxury and exclusive privacy. Your luxurious stay begins with an exclusive arrival by private jet, helicopter, or seaplane from Manila or Puerta Princesa. Once you arrive, kick off your shoes and give into a sumptuous stay on this exclusive 7-hectare island.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy