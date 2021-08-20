5 Best Steakhouses in Mississippi

Madie Hamilton/Unsplash

Mississippi is a southern state that played a significant part in the American Civil War (1861–1865). It is the site of a diverse collection of historical monuments and museums. In addition to magnolias, catfish, bluegrass music, and southern charm, the state is recognized for its natural resources.

Finding the top steakhouses in Mississippi is a difficult process, and narrowing down your options is much more difficult! Everywhere in Mississippi, from the Delta to the Coast and everywhere in between, you can get great cuts of beef served regularly. The following are the top five steakhouses in the state.

Old Hickory Steakhouse, Columbus, Mississippi

The Old Hickory Steak House may not appear to be very opulent, but it has been a Columbus institution since 1968, and it has been acknowledged for its excellent steaks by Mississippi Magazine and other publications. The steaks at this informal steakhouse are grilled on a charcoal barbecue outside in the open, creating a homestyle atmosphere that entices you as soon as you step through the door.

It is closed on Sundays and Mondays, otherwise opens from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Located at 1301 US-45, Columbus, MS 39705, you can call them at +1 662-328-9793.

Mignon's Steaks & Seafood, Biloxi, Mississippi

It's difficult to choose which of the Gulf Coast's casinos offers the best steakhouse, but Mignon's at the Palace is consistently rated as one of the best. This magnificent restaurant is ideal for celebrating a special event, and both residents and visitors will appreciate the expertly prepared steaks, seafood, and sides served there.

It is operational Thurs-Sun 5-10 pm and closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It is situated at 158 Howard Ave, Biloxi, MS 39530. You can call them at +1 228-432-8888.

Lee's Steakhouse, Sebastopol, Mississippi

Although you may have never heard of Sebastopol, Mississippi, this small hamlet located east-northeast of Jackson is home to one of the greatest steakhouses in the whole state. Lee's Steakhouse is a casual family-style restaurant with small-town friendly service and steaks that are frequently characterized as "melt in your mouth." Lee's Steakhouse is located in the heart of downtown Leesburg.

Open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 4:30 pm to 9 pm only, Lee’s Steakhouse offers Dine-in and Takeaway. You can find this restaurant at MS-21, Sebastopol, MS 39359.

Tico's Steak House, Ridgeland, Mississippi

Tico's Steak House, located in Ridgeland, Mississippi, is a favorite among residents of the Jackson metropolitan region. Owner Tico Hoffman, a former professional golfer, and long-time restauranteur has had the establishment open for over 30 years. Customers flock to Tico's for the top-notch steaks and seafood, but it's Tico's kind and welcoming attitude that has kept them coming back year after year for decades.

It is located at 1536 E County Line Rd #1905, Ridgeland, and serves Monday to Saturday from 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm. You chttps://www.ticossteakhouse.com

an contact them on +1 601-956-1030 or visit their website.

Lusco's, Greenwood, Mississippi

Lusco's Restaurant in Greenwood, Mississippi, has been serving up delicious steaks, chicken, and authentic seafood dishes for over 88 years now. Long regarded as one of Mississippi's iconic restaurants and one of the greatest places to eat in the South, the Magnolia Room has been around for a long time. If you ask anyone in Greenwood, they'll tell you that Lusco's is the greatest steakhouse in town, and they're right. This charmingly designed restaurant has been dishing up delectable cuisine for more than eight decades, and they are still in the same place. They've even been selling their renowned sauces and salad dressings since 1984 when they first opened their doors.

It opens only on Friday and Saturday from 5:30 pm to 10 pm. Lusco’s is located at 722 Carrollton Ave, Greenwood, MS 38930. You can visit their website at https://www.luscos.net/ .

Do let us know your favorite restaurants in Mississippi!

