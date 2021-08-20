5 Best Steakhouses in Michigan

Nanxi wei/Unsplash

Steak is an American staple, therefore it's vital to find a place where you can enjoy a juicy piece of meat every now and again. Michigan is home to a slew of excellent venues to get your hands on a succulent piece of meat that has been prepared to your specifications. In order to satisfy your steak desire, you need to know where to go.

Keep reading for the scorching, delicious details as we take a look at five fantastic Michigan steakhouses!

Vernales Restaurant, Harbor Springs, Michigan

This unexpected success story, which was named number one on MLive's 2015 list of the finest steakhouses in Michigan, is located near Harbor Springs. In its advertising, Vernales touts itself as a "chop house, wine cellar, and sports bar," which is an unusual mix on the surface, but one that, when examined closely, works really well. It's one of the few places where you can buy a burger in the same spot as a 33-day dry-aged bone-in strip steak covered in Himalayan salt. With three distinct menus—one for each of the three sub-locations—also it's one of the most unique.

The restaurant hours are 11:30 am – 10:00 pm Sunday – Thursday and Kitchen are Closed at 8:30 pm while the restaurant hours for Friday and Saturday are11:30am – 11:00 pm and the Kitchen is closed at 9:30 pm. The address is 3018 M-119, Harbor Springs, MI 49740. You can also call 231-242-4777 or visit their website https://vernales.com/ or email them at info@vernales.com

London Chop House, Detroit, Michigan

Find the greatest steak in Michigan by visiting a local restaurant. If you're in Detroit, check out London Chop House! It has been serving up the greatest cuts of meat since 1938 at this traditional and elegant restaurant in the heart of downtown Chicago. You may be confident that you're in good hands at London Chop House since they've had over 80 years to perfect their art.

Located at the Murphy Telegraph Building, 155 W Congress St, Detroit, MI 48226, you can visit the London Chop House between 4 - 10 pm from Monday- Saturday. It is closed on Sundays. For more information call them at +1 313-962-0277.

The Chop House, Ann Arbor, Michigan

The Chop House in Ann Arbor is known by a straightforward moniker, yet often the simplest packaging holds the most spectacular treasures. What happens at the Chop House is a meal that begins with opulence (think crispy fried Maine lobster bites), continues in excess with a 24-ounce dry-aged porterhouse, and concludes with a dessert that is so amazing it has its own separate pastry shop. The Chop House is located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. It's called La Dolce Vita, and it includes everything from port and dessert wines to cognac, bourbon, and single-malt scotch, as well as cigars for after dinner.

The restaurant hours are 5:00pm – 10:00pm Monday – Thursday while the restaurant hours for Friday are 5:00pm-11:00pm ,Saturday are 4:00pm– 11:00pm and sundays 4:00pm-9:00pm.The address is 322 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 .You can also call (734) 669-9977 or visit their website https://thechophouserestaurant.com/our-restaurants/ .

Mountain Town Station Brewing Company, Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mountain Town Station Brewing, which will be located in Mt. Pleasant, will be unlike any other brewery in the area. While converted terminals are not uncommon elsewhere, Mountain Town Station Brewing will be unlike any other. Apart from being a former depot, it also serves as a restaurant and brewery, which is an unusual mix. Aside from top steaks, the menu also includes items such as Sushi Wednesday and an old-fashioned pot roast supper on Sunday nights, among other things. When you combine eight different varieties of beer—some of which are included in the recipes—you get an intriguing steakhouse alternative.

Restaurant hours are as follows:

Monday - Closed

Tuesday - Thursday 4 pm - 8 pm

Friday - Saturday 11:30am - 9pm

Sunday 11:30am - 8pm

The address is 506 W. Broadway St. Mount Pleasant, MI 48858. You can also call on

(989) 775-2337 or visit their website https://www.mountaintown.com/

Grill House, Allegan, Michigan

Allegan is home to a steakhouse experience known as the Grill House, which may be a little too amazing for just one spot to call home. This steakhouse not only offers the usual selection of steakhouse cuisine, but also has a few unique elements that should not be missed. For starters, the area is supposed to be haunted by the spirit of a lumberjack, whom the locals refer to as "Jack." Two, the restaurant will really let you grill your own steak in the dining room. The Barbecue Room, which has a 30-person grill that allows budding chefs to cook a steak to exacting perfection before serving it with unlimited potato, baked beans, Texas toast, sautéed onions, and salad.

Restaurant hours are as follows:

Current Hours

Tuesday-Thursday: 11:00am-9:00pm

Friday-Saturday: 11:00am-10:00pm

Sunday:11:00am-8:00pm

Grill Room Hours:

Tuesday-Saturday 4:00pm-Close

Sunday 11:00am-Close

The address is 1071 32nd St (M-40 South)Allegan, MI 49010. You can also call on

Phone: +1 269-686-9192 or visit their website https://grillhouse.net/

Please let us know your favorite restaurants in Michigan!

