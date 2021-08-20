5 Best Steakhouses in Michigan

Visual Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272huT_0bXUYMRJ00
Nanxi wei/Unsplash

Steak is an American staple, therefore it's vital to find a place where you can enjoy a juicy piece of meat every now and again. Michigan is home to a slew of excellent venues to get your hands on a succulent piece of meat that has been prepared to your specifications. In order to satisfy your steak desire, you need to know where to go.

Keep reading for the scorching, delicious details as we take a look at five fantastic Michigan steakhouses!

Vernales Restaurant, Harbor Springs, Michigan

This unexpected success story, which was named number one on MLive's 2015 list of the finest steakhouses in Michigan, is located near Harbor Springs. In its advertising, Vernales touts itself as a "chop house, wine cellar, and sports bar," which is an unusual mix on the surface, but one that, when examined closely, works really well. It's one of the few places where you can buy a burger in the same spot as a 33-day dry-aged bone-in strip steak covered in Himalayan salt. With three distinct menus—one for each of the three sub-locations—also it's one of the most unique.

The restaurant hours are 11:30 am – 10:00 pm Sunday – Thursday and Kitchen are Closed at 8:30 pm while the restaurant hours for Friday and Saturday are11:30am – 11:00 pm and the Kitchen is closed at 9:30 pm. The address is 3018 M-119, Harbor Springs, MI 49740. You can  also call 231-242-4777 or visit their website https://vernales.com/ or email them at info@vernales.com

London Chop House, Detroit, Michigan

Find the greatest steak in Michigan by visiting a local restaurant. If you're in Detroit, check out London Chop House! It has been serving up the greatest cuts of meat since 1938 at this traditional and elegant restaurant in the heart of downtown Chicago. You may be confident that you're in good hands at London Chop House since they've had over 80 years to perfect their art.

Located at the Murphy Telegraph Building, 155 W Congress St, Detroit, MI 48226, you can visit the London Chop House between 4 - 10 pm from Monday- Saturday. It is closed on Sundays. For more information call them at +1 313-962-0277.

The Chop House, Ann Arbor, Michigan

The Chop House in Ann Arbor is known by a straightforward moniker, yet often the simplest packaging holds the most spectacular treasures. What happens at the Chop House is a meal that begins with opulence (think crispy fried Maine lobster bites), continues in excess with a 24-ounce dry-aged porterhouse, and concludes with a dessert that is so amazing it has its own separate pastry shop. The Chop House is located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. It's called La Dolce Vita, and it includes everything from port and dessert wines to cognac, bourbon, and single-malt scotch, as well as cigars for after dinner.

The restaurant hours are   5:00pm – 10:00pm Monday – Thursday while the restaurant hours for Friday  are 5:00pm-11:00pm ,Saturday are 4:00pm– 11:00pm and sundays 4:00pm-9:00pm.The address is 322 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 .You can  also call (734) 669-9977 or visit their website https://thechophouserestaurant.com/our-restaurants/.

Mountain Town Station Brewing Company, Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mountain Town Station Brewing, which will be located in Mt. Pleasant, will be unlike any other brewery in the area. While converted terminals are not uncommon elsewhere, Mountain Town Station Brewing will be unlike any other. Apart from being a former depot, it also serves as a restaurant and brewery, which is an unusual mix. Aside from top steaks, the menu also includes items such as Sushi Wednesday and an old-fashioned pot roast supper on Sunday nights, among other things. When you combine eight different varieties of beer—some of which are included in the recipes—you get an intriguing steakhouse alternative.

Restaurant hours are as follows:

Monday - Closed

Tuesday - Thursday 4 pm - 8 pm

Friday - Saturday 11:30am - 9pm

Sunday 11:30am - 8pm

The address is 506 W. Broadway St. Mount Pleasant, MI 48858. You can also call on

(989) 775-2337 or visit their website https://www.mountaintown.com/

Grill House, Allegan, Michigan

Allegan is home to a steakhouse experience known as the Grill House, which may be a little too amazing for just one spot to call home. This steakhouse not only offers the usual selection of steakhouse cuisine, but also has a few unique elements that should not be missed. For starters, the area is supposed to be haunted by the spirit of a lumberjack, whom the locals refer to as "Jack." Two, the restaurant will really let you grill your own steak in the dining room. The Barbecue Room, which has a 30-person grill that allows budding chefs to cook a steak to exacting perfection before serving it with unlimited potato, baked beans, Texas toast, sautéed onions, and salad.

Restaurant hours are as follows:

Current Hours

Tuesday-Thursday: 11:00am-9:00pm

Friday-Saturday: 11:00am-10:00pm

Sunday:11:00am-8:00pm

Grill Room Hours:

Tuesday-Saturday 4:00pm-Close

Sunday 11:00am-Close

The address is 1071 32nd St (M-40 South)Allegan, MI 49010. You can also call on

Phone: +1 269-686-9192 or visit their website https://grillhouse.net/

Please let us know your favorite restaurants in Michigan!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 4

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9ead9292c1fd959d4a66dab952db0b54.blob

California-based frequent traveler that loves to explore cities & counties and write about lifestyle, business & food.

California State
13425 followers
Loading

More from Visual Freedom

Arkansas State

3 Very Dangerous Animals in Arkansas

We hope you will keep an eye out for anything damaging or life-threatening in the Natural State. These lethal animals can cause you to endure excruciating pain, and they can leave you dead, seriously injured, or permanently disabled. Develop an understanding of what you should look for when traveling through Arkansas.Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Massachusetts

Starting a new job in Massachusetts and settling down can be a great experience, so it's essential to start considering the most dangerous places to live while you're there. As everyone needs to live in a safe neighborhood, crime rates are necessary to consider. Some cities are better than others for living in the best environment in which to grow and thrive. The following cities rank highest in terms of danger according to RoadSnacks' data:Read full story
8 comments
Maine State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Maine

Maine is the best place to call home in America, and we can all agree. Visiting it is also a great idea. Winters are snowy, summers are green, and there's salty air at the coast, so there's a lot to love. People have been moving to Maine in record numbers over the past few years because of this. Our state is not without crime. Despite the great things about it, it's not without crime. The following cities have been ranked as most dangerous in RoadSnacks' most recent statistics.Read full story
3 comments
California State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in California

The most dangerous and safest places to live are published every year based on statistics. Comparing crime volume to crime incidence as a percentage of the population may help pinpoint the most dangerous areas. This is the number of crimes per 100,000 people. It is essential to know the crime rates of different cities in California if you live there or are considering moving there. The following are the 10 most dangerous cities in California according to HomeSnacks:Read full story
Alabama State

​​10 Most Dangerous Cities in Alabama

There are rich cultural, historical, and culinary offerings in Alabama. College football, rocket ships, and Southern literature make it famous. Visit and live in Alabama. Alabama's cities, like those in other states, have less safety than others. To help you determine the security of your current or future communities, we have compiled a list based on data from the RoadSnacks. The following are Alabama's ten most dangerous cities:Read full story
28 comments
Colorado State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Colorado

Since Colorado boasts majestic mountains, plenty of outdoor activities, incredible cityscapes, and an impressive job market, it should come as no surprise that people want to live here. To add, an increase in population is typically accompanied by the rise in crime, which can be seen in the FBI's Crime in the United States report, which covers almost every city and town in Colorado. In this article, we shall discuss RoadSnack's data on the most dangerous cities in Colorado:Read full story
12 comments
Hawaii State

10 Most Dangerous Cities to Live in Hawaii

Criminal activity in Hawaii has decreased dramatically in recent decades - as a whole, and the state experienced record low levels of robbery, burglary, arson, and violent crimes. In terms of violent crime, the state as a whole is highly safe. However, quite a bit of property crime occurs here, as well. After sundown, you might want to avoid these dangerous places in Hawaii.Read full story
Mississippi State

5 Best Steakhouses in Mississippi

Mississippi is a southern state that played a significant part in the American Civil War (1861–1865). It is the site of a diverse collection of historical monuments and museums. In addition to magnolias, catfish, bluegrass music, and southern charm, the state is recognized for its natural resources.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 4

Community Policy