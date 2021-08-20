5 Best Steakhouses in Massachusetts

Madie Hamilton/Unsplash

While Massachusetts is mostly known for its traditional New England food such as chowder, fish, lobster bisque, and clams, the state also has some pretty great steakhouses to offer. There's something for everyone here, from quiet lakeside cafes in the country to posh Boston fine dining favorites, and everything in between.

Listed below are our top recommendations for the greatest steakhouses in the state of Massachusetts.

Boston Chops, Boston, Massachusetts

Enjoy a great evening of steak, cocktails, and excellent company at this classy Boston landmark. You'll find all of your favorite meals here, as well as nose-to-tail specialties and mouthwatering surf and turf delicacies. Following their oxtail croquettes, we recommend the 14 oz bone-in fillet mignon with a wine pairing to complete your meal.

It is located at 1375 Washington St, Boston, MA 02118. You can contact them at +1 617-227-5011. They are open from Monday to Saturday, 5-9 pm. And are open from 10:30 am till 3 pm as well as regular timings on Sundays too. Don’t forget to visit their website at https://www.bostonchops.com .

One Eleven Chop House, Worcester, Massachusetts.

At One Eleven Chop House, you may have an excellent supper with white tablecloths, an attractive environment, and a large wine selection to satisfy your every want. One Eleven takes great pleasure in being the “place to commemorate exceptional events and the place to make any occasion extraordinary,” as they say on their website. Begin with their half-shell oysters before going on to the main attraction. Their specialty is surf and turf, so be sure to get the fillet mignon with lobster or the prime bistro steak with the lobster tail when you're there.

Located at 111 Shrewsbury St, Worcester, MA 01604, 111 Chop House is open 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm, Monday-Saturday, and closed on Sundays. You can call +1 508-799-4111 or visit www.111chophouse.com for reservations.

Mooo Restaurant, Boston, Massachusetts

Mooo’s atmosphere may be described as chic, modern, and sophisticated, to name a few characteristics. This ultra-swanky steakhouse is regarded as one of the finest in the business not just because of its upscale ambiance, but also because of its excellent cuts of beef and vast wine selection. We recommend starting with their Maine lobster soup and working your way up to any of their great steak selections from there. You have a wide variety of options, but we recommend the bone in-Delmonico if you can find it. Don't forget to request a wine or drink match with your meal.

It is located in XV Beacon Hotel, 15 St., and is open from 5:30 to 10:30 pm daily. You can call for more details +1 617-670-2515.

Frank's Steak House, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Because it opened its doors in 1938, Frank's Steak House has been serving up some of California's finest steak cuts to its patrons. Their skill at what they do has only improved over the years, and they are routinely regarded as one of the greatest steakhouses in New England, which is saying a lot considering the competition. Start your dinner with a bowl of their ultra-creamy New England clam chowder before selecting your favorite steak from the menu. Frank's Famous NY Sirloin is a restaurant that we suggest. Don't forget to round off the meal with a brownie sundae for dessert.

It is located at 2310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140 and is open from 4 pm to 9 pm daily. You can contact them at +1 617-661-0666 or visit their website at http://www.frankssteakhouse.com/ . The best thing is that they serve Prime Rib all day!

The Bancroft, Burlington, Massachusetts

The Bancroft is one of the hippest, swanky, and stylish restaurants in Massachusetts. A step beyond the rest, The Bancroft is renowned for its elegant design and intimate ambiance, as well as its delectable cuisine. While they have a wide variety of delicious options on their whole menu, the steak is the true star of the show. We propose the black Angus bone-in fillet, the 28-day prime-aged rib eye, or the prime steak au poivre as your main course. Any way you slice it, The Bancroft is destined to become a fan favorite.

Their address is 15 3rd Ave, Burlington, MA 01803, and their contact details are +1 781-221-2100. Their service hours are 5-9 pm Monday to Friday and they open early at 4 pm on weekends. Do visit their website at https://www.the-bancroft.com/ for making reservations or buying a gift card.

Do let us know about your favorite steakhouses in Massachusetts!

