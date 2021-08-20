5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Madie Hamilton/Unsplash

Maryland is recognized for its blue crabs and the city of Baltimore, which is a significant historic trading port, baseball powerhouse, and the birthplace of the national anthem. Maryland is home to the Chesapeake Bay and is well-known for its blue crabs and the city of Baltimore. To have a meal in an American setting, preferring a steakhouse might be the best choice. It doesn't matter if you want your steak well done, medium rare, or slow-smoked; your steak will be cooked to perfection at one of these 5 outstanding steakhouses in Maryland.

Lewnes' Steakhouse, Annapolis, Maryland

Once you learn that a restaurant has been in operation for over 100 years, you can be assured that the dining experience will be memorable. Since 1921, the Lewnes family has been providing steaks to the residents of Annapolis. In order to provide its clients with the best possible meat, this establishment chooses to offer only prime, grass-fed beef from the United States. When you consider that they have broilers that can reach temperatures of up to 1800 degrees, the steak is extraordinarily tender, with the fluids having been cooked into the flesh and the exterior having browned. When you combine it with a wonderful wine selection, you have a steakhouse where you can sample the finest of what Annapolis has to offer in terms of meat.

Lewnes' Steakhouse opens all 7 days of the week from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. They are located at 401 Fourth St, Annapolis, MD 21403, USA. You can contact them at +1 410-263-1617 .

The Prime Rib, Baltimore, Maryland

The “civilized steak house” in Baltimore is a sophisticated dining experience for those seeking a refined dining experience. No list of Maryland steakhouses would be complete without including this wonderful restaurant, which has three locations: one in Baltimore and two in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, respectively. It has been named one of the top five most romantic restaurants in the United States by Food and Wine Magazine, and it has also received the National Restaurant Association's Silver Plate Award for excellence in culinary excellence. When you think of a black-tie steak supper, the Prime Rib is precisely what you envision. It will be the highlight of your year.

The Prime Rib’s timings are 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm from Tuesday to Sunday. They are located at 1101 N. Calvert Street Baltimore, MD 21202. Contact them at 410 539 1804 or visit their website https://theprimeribs.com/ .

Three Rivers Steakhouse and Fish, Pasadena, Maryland

Two Rivers Steakhouse and Fish, located in Pasadena, is the place to go if you want expertly cooked steak, fish, wraps, and burgers, among other things. The uniqueness of this restaurant is in the variety of experiences it provides, as well as the excellent food it serves. There are huge screen televisions in the bar if you are in the mood to watch some sports action. If you're looking for a romantic setting, Two Rivers has a beautiful fireplace, and if you're looking for a nice location to take the kids for some delicious cuisine, they have an excellent children's menu available. In other words, everyone is content in this place.

Three Rivers Steakhouse and Fish their opening days are Tuesday to Sunday 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm. They are located at 4105 Mountain Rd. Pasadena, MD 21122. You can visit their website http://www.tworiverssteak.com/menu.html .

The All American Steakhouse, Maryland

The name says it all: the All American Steakhouse. You'll find a cozy pub meets sports bar atmosphere here, with all of your favorite steak, seafood, and cocktail options. Starting with the coconut shrimp, work your way up to their USDA sirloin center cut with their house topping. Don't forget to pair your meal with a fine whisky.

They are available in 4 different locations in Maryland; Edgewater, Perry Hall, Waldorf, and Odenton. Their operating hours are from 11:30 am to 11:00 pm. You can visit their website at https://theallamericansteakhouse.com/ .

FOGO DE CHAO, BALTIMORE, MARYLAND

Fogo de Chao is the place to go if you're searching for a great steak supper with a Brazilian twist. With its iconic churrasco and all-you-can-eat meat sliced tableside, this upmarket Brazilian steakhouse is guaranteed to bring a large dose of Rio to your table. To enjoy the best Brazilian steak, choose their Fogo Churrasco Experience, and don't forget to choose a wine match.

Fogo de Chao’s timing varies from 10:30 am to 9:00 pm throughout the week and their happy hour is on Saturday and Sunday the whole day. They are located at 600 E. Pratt St. #102, Baltimore, MD 21202, 410-528-9292. You can visit their website https://fogodechao.com/menu/ .

Please let us know your favorite steakhouses in Maryland!

