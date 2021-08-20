5 Best Steakhouses in Maine

Next time you're looking for a delicious steak, keep in mind that Maine is known as "the gourmet state." Take, for instance, Portland, which has more restaurants per capita than New York City does. A great steak may be found in a traditional restaurant in any part of the state, including Portland, Bangor, Fort Kent, and beyond. 

Here is a list of our top five favorite steakhouses around the state.

The Steakhouse, Wells, Maine

The Steakhouse in Wells, Massachusetts, has been hailed as one of the greatest steakhouses in New England, and it is a favorite place to stop for a delicious steak after a day at the beach. It is important to the Steakhouse that you choose your steak wisely since the meat is hand-cut on-site and broiled in exceptionally high-temperature broilers to make the juiciest steak you will ever experience.

Open Wednesday to Sunday from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, The Steakhouse is situated at 1205 Post Road, Route 1, Wells, ME 04090. You can contact them at (207) 646-4200 or visit their website at https://www.the-steakhouse.com/

The Grill Room & Bar, Portland, Maine 

The Grill Room & Bar, which is a member of the renowned "room" family, specializes in wood-fired meats, seafood, and pizza. Chef Harding Lee Smith prepares his dishes with grass-fed cattle and organic meats sourced from local farms wherever possible to delight your taste buds. Choose from a hanger steak, a sirloin, a fillet mignon, or a ribeye to satisfy your craving. You won't be dissatisfied with this purchase.

The timings for dinner seating indoor or outdoor are 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm from Thursday to Saturday. The Grill Room & Bar is located at 84 Exchange St.Portland Maine 04101 207-774-BEEF (2333). Their contact number is 207-774-2333 or visit their website https://www.thegrillroomandbar.com/

Mac's Grill, Auburn, Maine

Over the course of 20 years in Auburn, Mac's Grill has served more than 1.5 million pounds of Angus beef to customers. Delicious steaks, fresh seafood, and seasoned chicken dishes have proven to be a hit with both locals and visitors, allowing this popular steakhouse to remain open seven days a week. Their hand-cut sirloin steaks are among the finest you'll find anywhere.

Mac's Grill opens 7 days a week from 11:30 to 9:00 pm Sun-Thur & 10:00 pm Fri & Sat. It is located at 1052 Minot Avenue, Auburn, ME 04210 or you can visit their website https://www.macsgrill.com/.

Timber Steakhouse, Portland, Maine

A quaint local steakhouse with locally sourced Angus and candlelit tables is the right setting for a superb steak supper. All of these and more can be found at Timber Steakhouse. Timber Steakhouse is known for its romantic setting, making it ideal for a date night or a special occasion. Start with their old port clam chowder and work your way up to the 24 oz aged porterhouse. Their petite Prime Angus Filet is an amazing addition to the menu.

Timber Steakhouse opens on Tuesday to Friday at 4:00 PM Saturday at 3:00 PM and is closed on Sunday and Monday. They are located at 106 Exchange Street, Portland, Maine 04101. You can contact them on 207-805-1469 or visit their website https://www.timbersteakhouse.com/.

Trail's End Steakhouse & LNG, Eustis, Maine 

Only in Maine would you travel by snowmobile to a restaurant for dinner. Little Eustis, Maine is a little town with not much to offer on the map, but it does have many popular snowmobile tracks. Trail's End is a popular stop for many snowmobilers in Maine since the meal is delicious and fills you up before you venture back out into the frigid temperatures. A prime rib is a popular option among customers.

Trail's End Steakhouse & LNG opens on Thursday-Saturday 11:00 pm-9:00 pm, Sunday 11:00 pm - 8:00 pm, and is closed on Mon-Wed. It is located at 59 Eustis Village Rd, Eustis, ME 04936.you can visit them at https://www.trailsendsteakhouse.com/

Do let us know what are your favorite steakhouses in Maine!

