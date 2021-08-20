5 Best Steakhouses in Iowa

Iowa City, IA

You'll find a finely-raised piece of meat in Iowa, which is home to some of the greatest beef in the country, no matter how you want your steak cooked: rare, medium, or well-done. All across Iowa, you may find steakhouses that range from casual restaurants to exquisite dining experiences, as well as everything in between. 

This list includes 5 of Iowa's most loved steakhouses.

Iowa Chop House, Iowa City, Iowa

The Iowa Chop House, located in the historic downtown neighborhood of Iowa City and offering farm-to-table entrée selections, is a fresh-fare steakhouse and diner that should be at the top of your list. With a seasonal cuisine that changes with the seasons, the Iowa Chop House is the ideal restaurant for celebrating a special event or simply enjoying a delicious dinner. In addition to being a wonderful area to explore while you are there and after you leave, the downtown district and pedestrian mall of Iowa City is a great spot to walk off your lunch once you have finished.

Iowa Chop House is open Monday-Thursday and Sundays from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Friday and Saturday till 9:30 pm. It is located at 223 E Washington St, Iowa City, IA 52240. You can also call them at 319-359-1078 or email them at info@iowachophouseic.com.

Archie's Waeside, Le Mars, Iowa

Archie's Waeside in Le Mars, Iowa, is widely regarded as one of the state's greatest steakhouses, thanks to its dry-aged beef and special emphasis on fresh ingredients. The community and locals believe that Archie's Waeside is one of the state's top steakhouses. Archie's offers a variety of specialty dishes, such as grilled pig loins, in addition to their cheap meal choices, but the steaks at Archie's have put them on the culinary map. Discover why one steak from Archie's can never be enough when you visit this Le Mars institution for yourself.

Archie’s Waeside opens from Wednesday till Saturday between 4:30 pm to 9:15 pm. You can phone them at 712-546-7011. Make sure to visit their website at https://www.archieswaeside.com/home.

801 Chophouse, Des Moines, Iowa

Founded in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1993, 801 Chophouse has now expanded to six distinct locations around the Midwest, with each site defining what it means to be a great steakhouse in its own right. The 801 Chophouse is a fine dining establishment that is ideal for a special occasion or private event. Aside from the extensive selection of steak and side dishes, the elegant interior and attentive service distinguish this Des Moines institution as one of the best steakhouses in the country.

Their operating hours on Monday-Saturday are from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. They close early on Sundays till 9:00 pm. They are located at 801 Grand Ave Suite 200 Des Moines, Iowa 50309. For further details contact at 515.288.6000. You can even download their app as well and might earn yourself a discount!

Mo Brady's Steakhouse is located in Davenport, Iowa.

Located on Brady Street in Davenport, Mo Brady's on Brady has concentrated its food and beverage selections close to the service area since 2001. Angus beef from Iowa is used to make every steak and delectable entrée on the menu at Mo Brady's, and all of the beers on tap are produced right here in the Quad Cities. You and the many other customers who consider Mo Brady's their favorite may be certain that the cuisine is fresh, the beer has only traveled a few kilometers to reach your glass, and the good times will never be compromised.

It is located at 4830 N Brady St, Davenport, IA 52806. They are closed on Mondays, and serve from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm the whole week, till 9:00 pm on Sundays. You can also call them at 563.445.0684 or visit their website at https://mobradyssteakhouse.com/

Northwestern Steakhouse is located in Mason City, Iowa.

The Northwestern Steakhouse in Mason City, Iowa, is a locally owned and run steakhouse that has become a fixture not only in the town in which it is located but also across the whole state of Iowa. At Northwestern Steakhouse, each piece of steak is grilled to perfection with a unique sauce made from a blend of olive oil, butter, and a special sprinkle of Greek spice, allowing each mouthful to melt in your mouth. If for whatever reason, you are not in the mood for steak on your next visit to Northwestern Steakhouse, their assortment of roasted chicken, grilled shrimp, fresh seafood, and lamb chops will satisfy your cravings.

Northwestern Steakhouse is open Monday till Saturday from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm and is closed on Sundays. They are located at 304 16th St. NW, Mason City, IA 50401. You can call them on  641-423-5075 or email them at northwesternsteakhouse@gmail.com.

Please let us know what other restaurants you liked in Iowa!

