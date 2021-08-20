New Orleans, LA

5 Best Steakhouses in Louisiana

Visual Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBLQa_0bXUMTwe00
KTRYNA/Unsplash

When it comes to succulent, searing steaks, Louisiana has them prepared just as you like them. These top-notch slices of meaty deliciousness will have your mouth watering in anticipation of what's to come. From fancy restaurants to historic family-run enterprises, these ten great steakhouses in Louisiana will have you going back for more time and time again!

Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse, New Orleans, Louisiana

Visitors to Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse, which is owned and maintained by the Brennan family in New Orleans, Louisiana, are more than just visitors; they become part of a Brennan family tradition. A memorable New Orleans French Quarter dining experience is provided to each and every guest whether they are eating famous steaks, pork chops that have been cooked to perfection, or a wonderfully broiled fresh-caught piece of seafood. The steakhouse features six private dining rooms and a complete bar, among other amenities.

Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse is open from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 4:00 pm for the bar and 5:00 pm for dinner. They are located at 716 Iberville St., New Orleans, LA 70130. Visit their website at https://www.dickiebrennanssteakhouse.com/.

Superior's Steakhouse, Shreveport, Louisiana

Visitors to Superior's Steakhouse in Shreveport, Louisiana, will get "a tiny taste of heaven at the end of your fork," according to the restaurant's slogan. In this Chicago-style restaurant, every piece of steak is a delicious bite of soft USDA Prime Mid-Western corn-fed beef, and guests may enhance their experience with a bottle of wine from the large worldwide collection. During the week, a piano bar contributes to the calm environment by playing a nice variety of musical styles that may be enjoyed while smoking one of the finest cigars from the collection.

Superior’s Steakhouse claims to provide Chicago Style Dining in Uptown Shreveport. It is situated at 855 Pierremont, Suite 120, Shreveport, LA 71106. They are open for lunch and dinner on Monday-Friday from 11 am to 10 pm with a break between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Saturday is open for dinner only from 5:30 pm to 11 pm. You can call them at +1.318.219.4123 for more details or visit their website https://www.superiorssteakhouse.com/.

Doe's Eat Place, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Since opening its doors to the public in 1941, Doe's Eat Place in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been a family-run steakhouse known for serving some of the finest steaks in the region. The hand-cut filets, porterhouses, T-bones, and ribeyes are distinguished by the aging process, which is carried out in a casual and comfortable setting, and are presented in a casual and relaxed atmosphere. As mentioned on Asphalt and in Southern Living Magazine, they also have a wonderful tamale that they make in-house every day. The cuisine at this establishment is excellent, as you will discover when you dine here.

They are located at 3723 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Their timings are from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm from Monday-Saturday which are extended on game days. You can call them at 225.387.5331 or visit their website https://www.doeseatplace.com/

Mr. John's Steakhouse, located in New Orleans, Louisiana

According to local food critic Tom Fitzmorris, Mr. John's Steakhouse is "the best steakhouse in the city." The proprietors of Mr. John's Steakhouse have more than 50 years of combined experience in the restaurant industry and are committed to providing New Orleans with some of the best meals in the city. Mr. John's is a remarkable dining experience because of the staff's attention to detail and commitment to perfection. Other popular meals include Veal Alyssa, an Italian-style breaded veal with giant lump crabmeat in a lemon butter sauce over linguini Bolognese, and shrimp and lobster pasta. They also have a “Gentlemen” dress code. 

Open for dinners from Tuesday to Saturday from 5:30 - 9:30 pm and lunch on Friday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, it is located at 2111 St. Charles Ave. New Orleans, LA 70130. You can reach out to them on (504) 679-7697 or visit their website https://mrjohnssteakhouse.com/

Keith Young's Steakhouse, Madisonville, Louisiana

Keith Young's Steakhouse in Madisonville, Louisiana, has operated under the same premise for more than 25 years: to provide the greatest food possible while providing service and consistency that demonstrates to customers that they are appreciated and respected. Every steak is prepared to order, and it is the meticulous attention to detail that keeps hungry customers returning time and time again. Are you looking to hire a fantastic venue for your next event? Take, for example, Keith Young's Steakhouse's wine cellar and function area.

It serves Wednesday to Friday from 11 am and on Saturday and Tuesday from 5:00 pm. The Keith Young’s Steakhouse is closed on Mondays and Sundays. Their address is 165 LA-21, Madisonville, LA 70447 you can also visit their website https://kyoungssteakhouse.com/

Do let us know your favorite restaurants in Louisana!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9ead9292c1fd959d4a66dab952db0b54.blob

California-based frequent traveler that loves to explore cities & counties and write about lifestyle, business & food.

California State
13425 followers
Loading

More from Visual Freedom

Arkansas State

3 Very Dangerous Animals in Arkansas

We hope you will keep an eye out for anything damaging or life-threatening in the Natural State. These lethal animals can cause you to endure excruciating pain, and they can leave you dead, seriously injured, or permanently disabled. Develop an understanding of what you should look for when traveling through Arkansas.Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Massachusetts

Starting a new job in Massachusetts and settling down can be a great experience, so it's essential to start considering the most dangerous places to live while you're there. As everyone needs to live in a safe neighborhood, crime rates are necessary to consider. Some cities are better than others for living in the best environment in which to grow and thrive. The following cities rank highest in terms of danger according to RoadSnacks' data:Read full story
8 comments
Maine State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Maine

Maine is the best place to call home in America, and we can all agree. Visiting it is also a great idea. Winters are snowy, summers are green, and there's salty air at the coast, so there's a lot to love. People have been moving to Maine in record numbers over the past few years because of this. Our state is not without crime. Despite the great things about it, it's not without crime. The following cities have been ranked as most dangerous in RoadSnacks' most recent statistics.Read full story
3 comments
California State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in California

The most dangerous and safest places to live are published every year based on statistics. Comparing crime volume to crime incidence as a percentage of the population may help pinpoint the most dangerous areas. This is the number of crimes per 100,000 people. It is essential to know the crime rates of different cities in California if you live there or are considering moving there. The following are the 10 most dangerous cities in California according to HomeSnacks:Read full story
Alabama State

​​10 Most Dangerous Cities in Alabama

There are rich cultural, historical, and culinary offerings in Alabama. College football, rocket ships, and Southern literature make it famous. Visit and live in Alabama. Alabama's cities, like those in other states, have less safety than others. To help you determine the security of your current or future communities, we have compiled a list based on data from the RoadSnacks. The following are Alabama's ten most dangerous cities:Read full story
28 comments
Colorado State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Colorado

Since Colorado boasts majestic mountains, plenty of outdoor activities, incredible cityscapes, and an impressive job market, it should come as no surprise that people want to live here. To add, an increase in population is typically accompanied by the rise in crime, which can be seen in the FBI's Crime in the United States report, which covers almost every city and town in Colorado. In this article, we shall discuss RoadSnack's data on the most dangerous cities in Colorado:Read full story
12 comments
Hawaii State

10 Most Dangerous Cities to Live in Hawaii

Criminal activity in Hawaii has decreased dramatically in recent decades - as a whole, and the state experienced record low levels of robbery, burglary, arson, and violent crimes. In terms of violent crime, the state as a whole is highly safe. However, quite a bit of property crime occurs here, as well. After sundown, you might want to avoid these dangerous places in Hawaii.Read full story
Mississippi State

5 Best Steakhouses in Mississippi

Mississippi is a southern state that played a significant part in the American Civil War (1861–1865). It is the site of a diverse collection of historical monuments and museums. In addition to magnolias, catfish, bluegrass music, and southern charm, the state is recognized for its natural resources.Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

5 Best Steakhouses in Michigan

Steak is an American staple, therefore it's vital to find a place where you can enjoy a juicy piece of meat every now and again. Michigan is home to a slew of excellent venues to get your hands on a succulent piece of meat that has been prepared to your specifications. In order to satisfy your steak desire, you need to know where to go.Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 2

Community Policy