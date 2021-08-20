5 Best Steakhouses in Louisiana

KTRYNA/Unsplash

When it comes to succulent, searing steaks, Louisiana has them prepared just as you like them. These top-notch slices of meaty deliciousness will have your mouth watering in anticipation of what's to come. From fancy restaurants to historic family-run enterprises, these ten great steakhouses in Louisiana will have you going back for more time and time again!

Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse, New Orleans, Louisiana

Visitors to Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse, which is owned and maintained by the Brennan family in New Orleans, Louisiana, are more than just visitors; they become part of a Brennan family tradition. A memorable New Orleans French Quarter dining experience is provided to each and every guest whether they are eating famous steaks, pork chops that have been cooked to perfection, or a wonderfully broiled fresh-caught piece of seafood. The steakhouse features six private dining rooms and a complete bar, among other amenities.

Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse is open from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 4:00 pm for the bar and 5:00 pm for dinner. They are located at 716 Iberville St., New Orleans, LA 70130. Visit their website at https://www.dickiebrennanssteakhouse.com/ .

Superior's Steakhouse, Shreveport, Louisiana

Visitors to Superior's Steakhouse in Shreveport, Louisiana, will get "a tiny taste of heaven at the end of your fork," according to the restaurant's slogan. In this Chicago-style restaurant, every piece of steak is a delicious bite of soft USDA Prime Mid-Western corn-fed beef, and guests may enhance their experience with a bottle of wine from the large worldwide collection. During the week, a piano bar contributes to the calm environment by playing a nice variety of musical styles that may be enjoyed while smoking one of the finest cigars from the collection.

Superior’s Steakhouse claims to provide Chicago Style Dining in Uptown Shreveport. It is situated at 855 Pierremont, Suite 120, Shreveport, LA 71106. They are open for lunch and dinner on Monday-Friday from 11 am to 10 pm with a break between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Saturday is open for dinner only from 5:30 pm to 11 pm. You can call them at +1.318.219.4123 for more details or visit their website https://www.superiorssteakhouse.com/ .

Doe's Eat Place, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Since opening its doors to the public in 1941, Doe's Eat Place in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been a family-run steakhouse known for serving some of the finest steaks in the region. The hand-cut filets, porterhouses, T-bones, and ribeyes are distinguished by the aging process, which is carried out in a casual and comfortable setting, and are presented in a casual and relaxed atmosphere. As mentioned on Asphalt and in Southern Living Magazine, they also have a wonderful tamale that they make in-house every day. The cuisine at this establishment is excellent, as you will discover when you dine here.

They are located at 3723 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Their timings are from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm from Monday-Saturday which are extended on game days. You can call them at 225.387.5331 or visit their website https://www.doeseatplace.com/ .

Mr. John's Steakhouse, located in New Orleans, Louisiana

According to local food critic Tom Fitzmorris, Mr. John's Steakhouse is "the best steakhouse in the city." The proprietors of Mr. John's Steakhouse have more than 50 years of combined experience in the restaurant industry and are committed to providing New Orleans with some of the best meals in the city. Mr. John's is a remarkable dining experience because of the staff's attention to detail and commitment to perfection. Other popular meals include Veal Alyssa, an Italian-style breaded veal with giant lump crabmeat in a lemon butter sauce over linguini Bolognese, and shrimp and lobster pasta. They also have a “Gentlemen” dress code.

Open for dinners from Tuesday to Saturday from 5:30 - 9:30 pm and lunch on Friday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, it is located at 2111 St. Charles Ave. New Orleans, LA 70130. You can reach out to them on (504) 679-7697 or visit their website https://mrjohnssteakhouse.com/ .

Keith Young's Steakhouse, Madisonville, Louisiana

Keith Young's Steakhouse in Madisonville, Louisiana, has operated under the same premise for more than 25 years: to provide the greatest food possible while providing service and consistency that demonstrates to customers that they are appreciated and respected. Every steak is prepared to order, and it is the meticulous attention to detail that keeps hungry customers returning time and time again. Are you looking to hire a fantastic venue for your next event? Take, for example, Keith Young's Steakhouse's wine cellar and function area.

It serves Wednesday to Friday from 11 am and on Saturday and Tuesday from 5:00 pm. The Keith Young’s Steakhouse is closed on Mondays and Sundays. Their address is 165 LA-21, Madisonville, LA 70447 you can also visit their website https://kyoungssteakhouse.com/ .

Do let us know your favorite restaurants in Louisana!

