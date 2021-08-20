5 Best Steakhouses in Kentucky

Louisville, KY

A nice steak is something that almost everyone enjoys. Whether you're looking for a 55-day aged strip steak, a fillet mignon prepared to your specifications, or a combined surf and turf dish with your choice of steak and seafood, there are plenty of options in the Bluegrass State to satisfy your cravings. Here are ten of the top steakhouses in Kentucky that are sure to delight your palate and fill your stomach!

Pat's Steakhouse, Louisville, Kentucky

You are not needed to have a special event in order to visit Pat's Steakhouse in Louisville, but if you do, they will assist you in making it memorable. Having been named the "Best Steakhouse" by three separate magazines, Pat's has been dishing up delicious dishes to satisfied customers for more than 50 years. They have many rooms within the restaurant, as well as a wonderful terrace and bar outdoors for dining when the weather is warm. The original structure, which is today recognized as an authentic Irish monument, served as a rest stop for weary travelers more than 150 years ago. Although a lot has changed since then, you can still expect the same high-quality cuisine and service that has made Pat's Steakhouse the longest-running restaurant in the area. Try the 32-ounce porterhouse T-bone or the 18-ounce fillet mignon if you're looking to satisfy a very large appetite.

They are located at 2437 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, Kentucky. You can visit their website at http://www.patssteakhouselouisville.com/ or call at 502-893-2062. They are open Monday to Saturday from 4:30 pm to 9:00-10:00 pm.

Blue Heron Steakhouse, Lexington, Kentucky

After years of success as a cocktail lounge, the building has been transformed into an even more well-known fine-dining institution. The Blue Heron in Lexington, Kentucky, is more than just a typical steakhouse. You'll appreciate the warmth and tranquility generated by the huge two-sided fireplace, which can be found on both sides of the restaurant. On Mondays, half-price wine is available with the purchase of a meal for two at the restaurant. Filet of beef tenderloin, New York strip, porterhouse, cowboy ribeye, and flat iron steak are just a few of the options for beef meals at this restaurant. They also have chicken, pig chops, and lamb on their menu.

You can visit them at 185 Jefferson Street, Lexington, KY 40508, or call at (859) 254-2491. They are open Monday to Saturday from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. For further details, do refer to their website at https://blueheronsteakhouse.com/

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Louisville, Kentucky

Legends are generally created over a period of years, but Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Louisville has risen to prominence in a relatively short period of time. It's possible that this is due to the live entertainment and the distinctive interior design. Alternatively, it might be the excellent service and attention to detail provided by the waiters and personnel, or the excellent raw sushi selection. Because of the delicious Kentucky-inspired menu, which includes appetizers and sides such as fried pork belly, six-cheese baked macaroni & cheese, and roasted root vegetables as well as entrées such a bone-in fillet mignon, New York strip, porterhouse steak, and a special 30-ounce aged tomahawk ribeye, the restaurant has become so popular. You won't be able to stop there since the dessert will make your stomach rumble. Try the Bourbon District peach bread pudding for a unique treat that will have you licking your lips. 

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse is open throughout the week from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. It is situated at 325 West Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202. You can give them a call at 502.584.0102 or visit their website at https://www.jeffruby.com/louisville

Sirloin Stockade, Murray, Kentucky

If you don't stop by Sirloin Stockade in Murray, Kentucky, you're losing out on a great experience. The restaurant was voted "Best Steakhouse" and "Best Buffet" in the area. For the 14th year in a row, this tiny family-friendly restaurant has served handmade dishes that are on par with those served by larger and more conventional steakhouses. Every day of the week, you may discover 100 percent fresh beef that has been seasoned to perfection, as well as a fantastic buffet that is always fresh and full. Steaks are available in sizes ranging from six ounces to twelve ounces.

Their address is 932 S 12th St, Murray, KY 42071. They are open Monday-Sunday from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Their website is https://sirloinstockademurray.com/

Blinkers Tavern, Covington, Kentucky

Blinkers Tavern in Covington, Kentucky, has been voted "Best Steak" in Northern Kentucky for the last five years in a row. The restaurant lifts the bar and sets the benchmark for steaks, seafood, pasta, and sandwiches. This diner, which is both family-friendly and non-smoking, can accommodate big parties and groups as well. All of their cuisines are prepared to order, and steaks may be topped with a variety of options, including mushrooms in garlic butter, lobster cream sauce, bleu cheese, truffle butter, or a crab crust.

It is open Monday to Friday from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays it opens from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm with free parking. You can visit their website at https://blinkerstavern.com/ or give them a call at 859-360-0840.

Please let us know about your favorite restaurants in Kentucky!

