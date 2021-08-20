5 Best Steakhouses in Kansas

Nanxi wei/Unsplash

If you happen to be in Kansas and are looking for a high-quality, juicy steak, you've come to the right place! The greatest steakhouses around the state provide you various kinds of delectable meat, some of which is derived from local farms. From strip steak to rib eye, you'll find your favorite cuts, as well as superb service, at these 5 outstanding steakhouses in Kansas.

Lumber Yard Steakhouse, Zenda, Kansas

The Lumber Yard Steakhouse in Zenda is well-known among the locals and a popular dining spot for visitors. The cuisine is excellent, the service is excellent, and the Kansas grilled steaks are the finest in the area by a mile. This neighborhood steakhouse continues to provide excellent steaks, freshly cooked hamburgers, and a monthly seafood buffet to the residents of the surrounding area (except during December).

The timings for lunch are 11 am - 2 pm on Tuesday-Friday and dinner are Thursday to Friday 5 pm - 9 pm. Saturdays are for both lunch and dinner. The address is 311 N Main, Zenda, ks 67159. You can also call 620-243-6000 or visit their website https://www.lumberyardsteakhouse.com/ .

6S Steakhouse, Wichita, Kansas

When it comes to upscale eating, 6S Steakhouse takes things to the next level of sophistication. This modern steakhouse improves conventional steak meals via the use of beautiful decor and inventive dishes that make a typical steak supper even more delicious than it already is. From the delicious appetizers to the scrumptious sweets, they place a strong emphasis on using fresh, locally sourced foods wherever possible. When it comes to selecting a steak, we recommend Rodney's tri-peppercorn rubbed Kansas City strip.

Their open hours on Monday-Thursday are from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm and 4:30 pm to 10 pm on Friday- Saturday. It is also open on Sundays from 3 pm to 8 pm. Their address is 6200 W 21 ST N, Wichita, KS 67205 You can make a reservation through (316) 361-6667 or email at JORDAN@6SSTEAKHOUSE.com .

Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, Wichita, Kansas

Siena Tuscan Steakhouse in Wichita is known for providing exceptional service and attention to its customers. This restaurant, which is housed within the Ambassador Hotel, provides an unrivaled dining experience for its guests. This restaurant offers mouthwateringly excellent steaks that are prepared in the genuine Tuscan way.

Sienna Tuscan Steakhouse is located at 104 S. Broadway Wichita, KS 67202. They have different hours for breakfast, dinner, and the Siena Bar which are as follows:

Breakfast:

Tuesday–Friday 7 am-9:30 am

Saturday–Sunday 7 am-11 am

Dinner:

Monday–Thursday 5 pm-9 pm

Friday–Saturday 5pm-10pm

Siena Bar:

Monday–Thursday 5pm-10pm

Friday–Saturday 5pm-11pm

You can reach out by phone at 316-4405300 or emailsiena@ambassadorhc.com .

Metropolitan Steakhouse, Leavenworth, Kansas

It doesn't matter whatsoever to cut off a delicious Kansas steak you order at the Metropolitan Steakhouse in Leavenworth; all of the steaks are presented juicy and sizzling. A diverse menu ensures that everyone will be given something delectable at some point.

They are located at 1501 Metropolitan Ave, Leavenworth, Kansas 66048 and their service hours are 11 are to 9 pm on Tuesdays till Thursdays, as well as Sundays. Whereas, 11 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday. They are closed on Mondays. You can call at (913) 651-6607 or visit their website http://metrosteakhouse.com/ .

Van's Steakhouse, Baxter Springs, Kansas

Baxter Springs is a small town in the far southeast corner of Kanas that is home to a family-owned restaurant. This restaurant possesses all of the characteristics of a superb steakhouse, including excellent service, delicious cuisine, and excellent steaks. Not only that, but the environment is quite welcoming to families.

Van’s Steakhouse runs from 11 am to 2 pm and it is located at 2447 Military Ave, Baxter Springs. You can call (620) 856-5506 for queries and reservations.

Please let us know if there are any other steakhouses you have visited and loved in Kansas!

