5 Best Steakhouses in Indiana

Ashley Byrd/Unsplash

Indiana is known for its southern sensibilities, basketball, saying "ope," and staging the world's finest motor racing extravaganza. It's also known as corn country since the area is flat and full of year-round agriculture. Prime steaks may be found in plenty in Indiana. You may get delicious chops in many places, from homey eateries to sophisticated fine dining establishments. For your convenience, we've compiled a list of Indiana's top steakhouses.

St. Elmo Steak House, Indianapolis, IN

St. Elmo Steakhouse has been serving award-winning steaks and world-class service since 1902. Choose from bone-in prime rib, porterhouse, fillet mignon, or flat iron steaks. St. Elmo will become a favorite in any case. You may feel certain that you're in good hands because this was formerly Sinatra's favorite hangout. The restaurant also has the largest retail wine cellar in Indiana (with a collection fluctuating around 18,000). And the tiger oak bar was first used in the 1893 Chicago World's Fair and serves up martinis and single malts.

It is located at 127 S. Illinois St. Indianapolis, IN. Serving Monday to Friday from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm and you will need to make reservations. The timings vary on the weekends, and you can visit https://www.stelmos.com/ or call on (317) 635-0636 for more details.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Prime 47- Indy’s Steakhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Looking for an exquisite dining experience with quality steaks, live piano music, outstanding service, and an award-winning wine list? Prime 47 is the place to go. To be honest, their entire menu is fantastic, but their surf and turf are where they truly shine. So, go ahead and choose one of the two. The traditional fillet and lobster is a must-try. If you have a strong aversion to the sea, their variety of wagyu beef is excellent.

It is situated on 47 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204 and you can reach out to them either through info@Prime47.com or (317) 624-0720. It is open Monday to Saturday from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. For more details about this famous steakhouse, give their website https://prime47.com/ a visit!

Peterson’s Restaurant, Fishers, IN

Peterson's, which is locally owned and recognized for its outstanding service, offers upmarket dining with dependably delicious steaks and seafood. Seafood is flown in on a regular basis, but when it's in season, local produce and goods are served. The menu changes with the seasons, the wine selection is wide and superb, desserts are essential to round off your perfect dinner, and we haven't even touched on the appetizers and side dishes. The menu continues on and on, including foie gras, wagyu carpaccio, lobster bisque, and so on.

With separate dining and bar hours, this restaurant is located at 7690 E 96th St. Fishers, IN 46038. Peterson’s dinner hours are Monday-Thursday 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and till 10;00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays. An array of menus is available at https://www.petersonsrestaurant.com/ . Reach out to them at (317)-598-8863 or email at guestservices@petersonsrestaurant.com.

Stables Steakhouse, Terre Haute, IN

Since 1998, Stables Steakhouse has been documenting Terre Haute's rich heritage on its own. The magnificent Victorian Stables structure, which once housed horses that transported beer for the Terre Haute Brewing Company, was built in 1890 by the Terre Haute Brewing Company. Stables Steakhouse, as the name suggests, is housed in a refurbished set of historic stables that add to the charm. Stables Steakhouse not only captures Terre Haute's rich heritage but also dishes up a great steak and boasts an outstanding wine list. To begin, we recommend the cowboy ribeye and a shrimp cocktail.

They are located at 939 Poplar St. Terre Haute, IN. The steakhouse is open Monday- Thursday from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm and Friday-Saturday till 10:00 pm. Visit https://www.stablessteakhouse.com/ for more details and make reservations.

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse, Downtown Indianapolis

Hyde is ideal for memorable nights out, with an outstanding wine list, classic cocktails, and exquisite desserts served in dark wood and a rich leather-lined dining room. Hyde Park's reputation as a renowned steakhouse is built on offering USDA Prime steaks and Wagyu beef that are matured and dry-aged to perfection. If red meat isn't your thing, the fish, chicken, and pasta options will not disappoint.

The restaurant timings vary due to COVID-19 but you can always call them for inquiries (317) 536-0270 or visit their website https://www.hydeparkrestaurants.com/ .

Do let us know what other steakhouses you have been to in Indiana!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.