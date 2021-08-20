5 Best Steakhouses in Illinois

Loija Nguyen/Unsplash

Illinois is the best place to enjoy warm steak with wine in cold weather. Illinois has an abundance of different indoor and outdoor restaurants where a person can enjoy good food with family, friends, or anyone they want. These restaurants have the type of juicy food that makes your mouth water.

Some of our top favorite steakhouses in Illinois are given below.

Blackhawk Steak Pit, Oregon, Illinois

Blackhawk steakhouse is known for all the right purposes. Whether it is a romantic dinner for two, a family meal out, an important business dinner, a birthday, or a private party, the Blackhawk service takes care of you. All the steaks at this steakhouse are hand-cut daily. The most famous dish of this steakhouse that attracts the customers the most is the Black Angus Prime Rib Roast which is slowly cooked, full of juice and flavor, and is served with Au jus available on Fridays and Saturdays.

This Blackhawk Steak Pit is located at 1429 IL-2, Oregon, Illinois 61061. It stays open on Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5 pm - 9 pm. For further details either visit their website at www.blackhawksteakpit.com or call them at 815-732-2500.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, Schaumburg, Illinois

Morton’s The Steakhouse is Schaumburg is the perfect location for those wanting to relax and enjoy a great meal after a long day. Morton’s is best known for its stunning dining room and amazing Bar Bites. The famous dish for which this restaurant is known is the Prime Cajun Ribeye which is also known as the Butcher Cut Features.

Morton’s The Steakhouse is located at 1470 McConner Pkwy, Schaumburg, Illinois 60173. It stays open through Sunday - Thursday from 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm and Friday - Saturday from 4:30 pm - 10 pm. The delivery or TO-GO is also available for this restaurant. For further details either visit their website at www.mortons.com or call them at 847-413-8771.

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse, Chicago, Illinois

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse is known for its most exquisite interior and dining arrangement in this chaotic city. Everyone who dines at this restaurant is always contented with the service and always leaves a good review. One of the best dishes of this restaurant is the W.R.’s Chicago Cut that is considered the Prime Steak of this steakhouse. It is rich in juice and amazing secret flavors.

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse is located at 1028 North Rush Street, Chicago, IL 606011. It stays open through Monday till Sunday daily from 11 am - 12 am. It is also liked by its customers due to its flexible timings. For further details either visit their website at www.gibsonssteakhouse.com or call them at 312-266-8999.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Oak Brook, Illinois

Perry’s Steakhouse is an amazing place with an intimate interior which is a great place to hang out and meet up for a good dinner. It has a lot of signature dishes but the one that attracts the most customers is the Vegan Skillet Chopped Steak that is smothered in Crimini mushroom gravy and served with the chargrilled vegetable trio. The Steakhouse Brick Chicken is also its signature dish that is served on a hot cast iron plate with Truffle Merlot Demiglace, served with the chargrilled vegetable trio.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is located at 5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, IL 60523. It stays open through Monday - Thursday from 4 pm - 10 pm, Friday from 10:30 am - 10 pm, Saturday from 4 pm - 10 pm, and Sunday from 4 pm - 9 pm. For further details either visit their website at www.perryssteakhouse.com or call them at 630-571-1808.

Chama Gauche Brazillian Steakhouse, Downers Grove, Illinois

This steakhouse is known for its best customer service. The food is always served quite hot, very adeptly seasons, by a swift-moving gaucho (trained Brazilian Chef), carrying it vertically on a large skewer. It’s one of the best dishes of this steakhouse is the Picanha that is the house’s specialty. It is the prime cut of Sirloin.

Chama Gauche Brazilian Steakhouse is located at 3008 Finley Road, Downers Grove, Illinois 60515. It stays open through Monday- Friday 11:30 am - 2 pm for lunch and for dinner it stays open through Monday - Thursday 5 pm - 9:30 pm, Friday 5 pm - 10 pm, Saturday 4 pm - 10 pm, and Sunday 4 pm - 8:30 pm. For further details visit their website at www.chamagaucha.com .

