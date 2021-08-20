5 Best Steakhouses in Florida

José Ignacio Pompé/Unsplash

Despite being famous for its beaches and theme parks, Florida has a lot to offer in terms of steaks. The state is home to some fine-quality steakhouses with the finest cuts around.

The 5 best steakhouses of Florida are mentioned below.

Bern’s Steakhouse, Tampa, Florida

Bern’s steakhouse knows what they are doing as they have an entire menu dedicated to steaks. You just have to choose the meat and its dimensions and you are good to go. The chefs will make sure that they provide you with what you want in the perfect condition. Their steaks are perfectly aged and seasoned. They also have the world’s largest wine collection for you to pair up with your meal. Don’t forget to try their “Delmonico steak,” if you ever happen to go there.

They’re located at 1208 S Howard Ave. Tampa, Florida 33606. They are open from 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm Sunday to Thursday and 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. For more details, visit their website at https://bernssteakhouse.com/ or call them at (813) 251-2421.

Kres Chophouse, Orlando, Florida

Kres Chophouse is recognized as Orlando’s best steakhouse by USA Today. They offer you house-aged meat and hand-crafted cocktails. The steaks are cooked so that the customers would bite off their fingers while eating them. Exceeding the expectations of their customers is their main goal. They also have an appropriate dress code. If you ever happen to go there, don’t forget to try their “Pork-chop & pork belly.”

They’re located at 17 W Church St, Orlando, FL 32801. They are open from 11:30 am – 11:00 pm, Monday to Thursday, 11:30 am – 12:00 am on Fridays, 5:00 pm – 12:00 am on Saturdays, and 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm on Sundays. For more details, visit their website at https://www.kresrestaurant.com/ or call them at (407) 447-7950.

Charley’s Steakhouse, Tampa, Florida

Charley’s Steakhouse in Tampa features a variety of prime and aged steaks, seafood, a collection of fine wines, and handcrafted cocktails. The meat is aged for four to six weeks for tenderness and flavor as ordered by you. The meat is hand-cut daily to ensure freshness. Their main goal is to provide their customers with steaks that are the best of the best. Another plus point is that their beef is hormone-free. If you ever happen to go there, don’t forget to try their “Dry-aged Bone-in Strip.”

They’re located at 4444 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607. They’re open from 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm Sunday to Thursday and 5:00 pm – 10:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, you can visit their site at https://www.charleyssteakhouse.com/ or call them at (813) 353-9706.

Okeechobee Steakhouse, West Palm Beach, Florida

After a long, fun but tiring day at the beach who doesn’t want to have a delicious and appetizing meal at a place with a good environment. If you’re one of them then Okeechobee Steakhouse is the perfect place for you. They prepare prime meat with locally produced ingredients for you to enjoy the most of it. You can pair your meal with handcrafted cocktails or wine from their award-winning list. While you are there don’t forget to try their “Palm Beach Sirloin.”

They’re located at 2854 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409. They are open from 11:30 am – 10:00 pm Monday to Friday, 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm on Saturdays, and 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm on Sundays. For further information, you can visit their website at https://www.okeesteakhouse.com/ or call them at (561) 683-5151.

Steak 954, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

If you want to enjoy a classic steakhouse with a modern touch, then Steak 954 is the best option for you. It also uses its surrounding to awe its customers, with the view of the beautiful beach during the day and starry lit sky at night. They have to offer dry-aged prime and American Wagyu beef, and seafood, cooked to perfection, which will be beyond your expectations. There is a list of fine wines too which you can pair up with your meal. Don’t forget to try their “Prime Dry Aged NY Strip,” on your next visit.

They are located at 401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304. They’re open for breakfast from 7:30 am – 11:00 am seven days a week, for lunch 11:30 am – 3:00 pm Monday to Friday, for dinner 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm seven days a week. On Saturdays and Sundays, they offer brunch from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm. For further details, visit their website at https://steak954.com/ or call them at (954) 414-8333.

