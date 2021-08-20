Wilmington, DE

5 Best Steakhouses in Delaware

The land of liberty, the state of Delaware is full of excellent steakhouses which make sure that you have the best time of your lifetime.

Here is our list of the top 5 steakhouses in Delaware 

Harry’s Savoy Grill, Wilmington, Delaware 

Looking forward to a delightful evening with a perfect steak? Then Harry’s Savoy Grill is the right place for you as they take pride in calling themselves the king of steakhouses in the state providing their customers with the best. They provide you with the finest quality aged beef perfectly cooked and seasoned. If you ever happen to go there make sure to try out their Prime rib. 

They are located at 2020 Naamans Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810. They are open from 11:30 am – 9:00 pm Tuesday to Thursday, 11:30 am – 10:00 pm on Fridays, 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm on Saturdays, and 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm on Sundays. For further information, you can visit their website at http://www.harryshospitalitygroup.com/ or you can call them at (302) 475-3000. 

Walter’s Steakhouse, Wilmington, Delaware 

If you’re in Wilmington and want to go for a steak and some wine but also need a casual environment then Walter’s steakhouse is the best place for you to go. You’d love the cozy atmosphere as much as you’ll love the perfectly cooked steaks. You get a variety of wines to choose from their award-winning list. Don’t forget to try their “Porterhouse steak,” if you ever happen to go there. 

They are located at 802 N Union St, Wilmington, DE 19805. They are open from 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm Monday to Saturday and 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm on Sundays. For more details, you can visit their website at http://www.walters-steakhouse.com/ or call them at (302) 652-6780. 

Churrascaria Saudades Brazilian Steakhouse, Newark, Delaware 

If you’re in Delaware and want to try Brazilian cuisine then this place is the best option for you. They follow the traditional cooking methods as in Rio. They have a variety of steaks to choose from which are perfectly cooked and seasoned. They also offer a list of Brazilian wines to go with your dinner. Don’t hesitate to try their “Ribeye steak.” 

They’re located at 230 E Main St Unit 203, Newark, DE 19711. They’re open 5:00 – 9:00 pm Tuesday to Thursday. 5:00 – 10:00 pm on Fridays, 4:00 – 10:00 pm on Saturdays, and 3:30 – 8:00 pm on Sundays. For further detail, visit their website at http://eatsteaks.com/ or call them at (302) 355-5551. 

Houston White Co. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 

Looking for a casual fine dining atmosphere, after enjoying your day at the beach, then Houston White Co. is the right place. They present you with straight fresh from the farm steaks cooked and seasoned to perfection. They also have a number of wines to accompany your meal. They are famous for being a farm-to-table steakhouse. One of their best dishes is the “cast iron seared Delmonico ribeye,” don’t forget to try it on your visit. 

They are located at 315 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE, 19971. They are open from 4:30 pm – 10:00 pm every day but Monday, on which they’re closed. For further details, visit their website at https://www.houstonwhite.com/ or call them on (302) 227-8511. 

Harvest Tide, Lewes, Delaware 

Looking for the best this state has to offer in terms of steak and atmosphere, then Harvest Tide is the best option for you. They aim at providing you with services and food that goes beyond your expectations. They offer steaks that are Prime and perfectly aged and cooked perfectly. They also have a selection of wine to pair up with your meal. Their “dry-aged Ribeye” is a must-try. 

They are located at 410 E Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958. They are open from 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm Monday to Thursday, 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 10:00 am – 9:00 pm on Sundays. For further details, visit their website at https://www.harvesttide.co/ or call them at (302) 644-2600. 

Please tell us what other restaurants have you visited in Delaware? 

