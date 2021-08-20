Edson Saldaña/Unsplash

The state of Connecticut is not only famous for being home to the first hamburger but is also famous for its steakhouses. Connecticut’s steakhouses serve up some of the best cuts of meat you’ll find anywhere.

Here are the 5 best steakhouses in Connecticut.

Dakota Steakhouse, Rocky Hill, Connecticut

Dakota Steakhouse is the perfect venue for any occasion from lunch or dinner to buffets, you’ll get the best you can. They offer a variety of best quality steaks, fresh seafood along fresh produced salads. The meat is perfectly aged and hand-cut in the house. “Top Sirloin Steak,” is one of their finest and a must-try.

They are located at 1489 Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For lunch, they are open from 11:30 am – 4:00 pm Monday to Friday. For dinner 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm Monday to Thursday, 4:00 pm to 10:30 pm Friday and Saturday, and 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Sundays. The brunch timings are 10:00 am – 2:00 pm and 9:00 am – 2:00 pm Saturdays and Sundays respectively. For further detail, you can visit their website at https://www.dakotarockyhill.com/ or call them at (860) 257-7752.

American Steakhouse, Norwalk, Connecticut

American Steakhouse has been a family favorite since 1978. The atmosphere is quite casual and comfortable. The steaks are served of the best quality and sizzling hot straight off the grill. They also offer seafood and chicken dishes. The prices are reasonable as well. Their “Porterhouse,” is an exceptional dish and a must-try.

They are located at 595 Connecticut Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06067. They are open from 11:30 am – 9:00 pm seven days a week. For further information, you can visit their website at https://americansteakhouse.com/ or call them at (203) 853-8869.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Newington, Connecticut

Started by Ruth, the first lady of steak, decades ago. Ruth’s Chris steakhouse provides you with the finest and exceptional steaks cooked in the traditional way maximizing perfection. The meat is perfectly broiled and seasoned to make every bite taste exceptional and the same. the meat used is best of the best Prime, hand selected for perfection. Not only steaks, but they also offer seafood, salads, and handcrafted cocktails as well. Their “Cowboy Ribeye,” is a must-try.

They are located at 2513 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT 06111. They are open 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm Monday to Friday, 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm on Saturdays, and 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Sundays. For further details, you can visit their website at https://www.ruthschris.com/ or call them at (860) 666-2202.

Chuck’s Steakhouse, Rocky Hill Connecticut

For decades it has been their aim to provide their customers with high-quality steaks at an affordable price, the quality is never compromised. They provide their customers with perfectly premium aged Black Angus beef hand-cut on the premises daily. They also offer seafood. Their “Grilled Ribeye,” is a must-try on the menu.

They are located at 2199 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. They are open 4:00 pm – 9:30 pm Tuesday to Thursday, 4:00 pm -10:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm on Sundays. For more details visit their website at http://www.chucksrockyhill.com/ or call them at (860) 529-0222.

Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse, Uncasville, Connecticut

At Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse you’d the perfect steak due to their perfection in steakmanship. The steakhouse experience is elevated up to the Michael Jordan level for the customers to enjoy their evening in the steakhouse. The steaks are the best ones hand-selected and aged perfectly for 45 days quite perfectly and seasoned up to the mark. Their wine collection reflection Michael Jordan’s personal collection and taste. “Mj's USDA prime Delmonico,” is their specialty and a must-try.

They are located at 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT 06382. They are open 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm on Sundays, 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm Tuesday to Thursday, and 4:00 pm– 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, you can visit their website at https://mjshconnecticut.com/ or call them at (860) 862-8600.

Please let us know what other restaurants you have been to in Connecticut?

