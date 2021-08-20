5 Best Steakhouses in Connecticut

Visual Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gR7Z9_0bXU6EGk00
Edson Saldaña/Unsplash

The state of Connecticut is not only famous for being home to the first hamburger but is also famous for its steakhouses. Connecticut’s steakhouses serve up some of the best cuts of meat you’ll find anywhere. 

Here are the 5 best steakhouses in Connecticut.

Dakota Steakhouse, Rocky Hill, Connecticut 

Dakota Steakhouse is the perfect venue for any occasion from lunch or dinner to buffets, you’ll get the best you can. They offer a variety of best quality steaks, fresh seafood along fresh produced salads. The meat is perfectly aged and hand-cut in the house. “Top Sirloin Steak,” is one of their finest and a must-try. 

They are located at 1489 Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For lunch, they are open from 11:30 am – 4:00 pm Monday to Friday. For dinner 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm Monday to Thursday, 4:00 pm to 10:30 pm Friday and Saturday, and 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Sundays. The brunch timings are 10:00 am – 2:00 pm and 9:00 am – 2:00 pm Saturdays and Sundays respectively. For further detail, you can visit their website at https://www.dakotarockyhill.com/ or call them at (860) 257-7752. 

American Steakhouse, Norwalk, Connecticut 

American Steakhouse has been a family favorite since 1978. The atmosphere is quite casual and comfortable. The steaks are served of the best quality and sizzling hot straight off the grill. They also offer seafood and chicken dishes. The prices are reasonable as well. Their “Porterhouse,” is an exceptional dish and a must-try. 

They are located at 595 Connecticut Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06067. They are open from 11:30 am – 9:00 pm seven days a week. For further information, you can visit their website at https://americansteakhouse.com/ or call them at (203) 853-8869. 

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Newington, Connecticut 

Started by Ruth, the first lady of steak, decades ago. Ruth’s Chris steakhouse provides you with the finest and exceptional steaks cooked in the traditional way maximizing perfection. The meat is perfectly broiled and seasoned to make every bite taste exceptional and the same. the meat used is best of the best Prime, hand selected for perfection. Not only steaks, but they also offer seafood, salads, and handcrafted cocktails as well. Their “Cowboy Ribeye,” is a must-try. 

They are located at 2513 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT 06111. They are open 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm Monday to Friday, 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm on Saturdays, and 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Sundays. For further details, you can visit their website at https://www.ruthschris.com/ or call them at (860) 666-2202. 

Chuck’s Steakhouse, Rocky Hill Connecticut 

For decades it has been their aim to provide their customers with high-quality steaks at an affordable price, the quality is never compromised. They provide their customers with perfectly premium aged Black Angus beef hand-cut on the premises daily. They also offer seafood. Their “Grilled Ribeye,” is a must-try on the menu. 

They are located at 2199 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. They are open 4:00 pm – 9:30 pm Tuesday to Thursday, 4:00 pm -10:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm on Sundays. For more details visit their website at http://www.chucksrockyhill.com/ or call them at (860) 529-0222. 

Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse, Uncasville, Connecticut 

At Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse you’d the perfect steak due to their perfection in  steakmanship. The steakhouse experience is elevated up to the Michael Jordan level for the customers to enjoy their evening in the steakhouse. The steaks are the best ones hand-selected and aged perfectly for 45 days quite perfectly and seasoned up to the mark. Their wine collection reflection Michael Jordan’s personal collection and taste. “Mj's USDA prime Delmonico,” is their specialty and a must-try. 

They are located at 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT 06382. They are open 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm on Sundays, 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm Tuesday to Thursday, and 4:00 pm– 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, you can visit their website at https://mjshconnecticut.com/ or call them at (860) 862-8600. 

Please let us know what other restaurants you have been to in Connecticut? 

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 4

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9ead9292c1fd959d4a66dab952db0b54.blob

California-based frequent traveler that loves to explore cities & counties and write about lifestyle, business & food.

California State
13425 followers
Loading

More from Visual Freedom

Arkansas State

3 Very Dangerous Animals in Arkansas

We hope you will keep an eye out for anything damaging or life-threatening in the Natural State. These lethal animals can cause you to endure excruciating pain, and they can leave you dead, seriously injured, or permanently disabled. Develop an understanding of what you should look for when traveling through Arkansas.Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Massachusetts

Starting a new job in Massachusetts and settling down can be a great experience, so it's essential to start considering the most dangerous places to live while you're there. As everyone needs to live in a safe neighborhood, crime rates are necessary to consider. Some cities are better than others for living in the best environment in which to grow and thrive. The following cities rank highest in terms of danger according to RoadSnacks' data:Read full story
8 comments
Maine State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Maine

Maine is the best place to call home in America, and we can all agree. Visiting it is also a great idea. Winters are snowy, summers are green, and there's salty air at the coast, so there's a lot to love. People have been moving to Maine in record numbers over the past few years because of this. Our state is not without crime. Despite the great things about it, it's not without crime. The following cities have been ranked as most dangerous in RoadSnacks' most recent statistics.Read full story
3 comments
California State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in California

The most dangerous and safest places to live are published every year based on statistics. Comparing crime volume to crime incidence as a percentage of the population may help pinpoint the most dangerous areas. This is the number of crimes per 100,000 people. It is essential to know the crime rates of different cities in California if you live there or are considering moving there. The following are the 10 most dangerous cities in California according to HomeSnacks:Read full story
Alabama State

​​10 Most Dangerous Cities in Alabama

There are rich cultural, historical, and culinary offerings in Alabama. College football, rocket ships, and Southern literature make it famous. Visit and live in Alabama. Alabama's cities, like those in other states, have less safety than others. To help you determine the security of your current or future communities, we have compiled a list based on data from the RoadSnacks. The following are Alabama's ten most dangerous cities:Read full story
28 comments
Colorado State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Colorado

Since Colorado boasts majestic mountains, plenty of outdoor activities, incredible cityscapes, and an impressive job market, it should come as no surprise that people want to live here. To add, an increase in population is typically accompanied by the rise in crime, which can be seen in the FBI's Crime in the United States report, which covers almost every city and town in Colorado. In this article, we shall discuss RoadSnack's data on the most dangerous cities in Colorado:Read full story
12 comments
Hawaii State

10 Most Dangerous Cities to Live in Hawaii

Criminal activity in Hawaii has decreased dramatically in recent decades - as a whole, and the state experienced record low levels of robbery, burglary, arson, and violent crimes. In terms of violent crime, the state as a whole is highly safe. However, quite a bit of property crime occurs here, as well. After sundown, you might want to avoid these dangerous places in Hawaii.Read full story
Mississippi State

5 Best Steakhouses in Mississippi

Mississippi is a southern state that played a significant part in the American Civil War (1861–1865). It is the site of a diverse collection of historical monuments and museums. In addition to magnolias, catfish, bluegrass music, and southern charm, the state is recognized for its natural resources.Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

5 Best Steakhouses in Michigan

Steak is an American staple, therefore it's vital to find a place where you can enjoy a juicy piece of meat every now and again. Michigan is home to a slew of excellent venues to get your hands on a succulent piece of meat that has been prepared to your specifications. In order to satisfy your steak desire, you need to know where to go.Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 4

Community Policy