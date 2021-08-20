5 best steakhouses in Colorado

Visual Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoYah_0bXU3N6e00
Tim Toomey/Unsplash

Colorado, home to beautiful landscapes and wildlife, has been home to the best steakhouses for decades now. The obsession of the people of Colorado with eating steak began in the early days of the Wild West.

Our choice of the top 5 steakhouses in Colorado is mentioned below

Shanahan’s Steakhouse, Denver, Colorado

If you are in Denver and want to enjoy your evening and have a good steak for the evening then Shanahan’s steakhouse is the best place for you. They offer prime-aged steaks as well as seafood. If you’re with kids, they have a kids menu for them to choose from. The steakhouse is well furnished just like their steaks, up to the mark. They also offer live music performances in summer. “Wagyu rib eye tomahawk” is a must-try off their menu. They won the OpenTable Diner's Choice Award Winner in 2020.

The steakhouse is located at 5085 South Syracuse Street, Denver, Colorado 80237. They are open for dining 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm Monday to Saturday and 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm Sunday. For further details, you can visit their website at www.shanahanssteakh.com or call them at (303) 770-7300.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, Denver, Colorado

Del Frisco’s is a classic American steakhouse. They’ve been in the game for around 40 years now and have perfected the style of cooking and presenting steaks to their customer who is left in awe after their meal. They offer hand-cut steaks as well as fresh seafood to enhance your dining experience. They have a specialty in wines as well for which they have won the New York Times Best Steak House Wine Lists Award. “Bone-in Ribeye,” is a must-try and one of the best steaks they have to offer.

They are located at 8100 E Orchard Road, Denver, CO 80111. They are open 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm on Sundays, 11:30 am – 10:00 pm Monday to Thursday, 11:30 am – 11:00 pm on Fridays and 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm on Saturdays. The upscale dress code is strictly enforced. For further details, you can visit their website at www.delfriscos.com or call them at (303) 796-0100.

Longhorn Steakhouse, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Longhorn Steakhouse is known for its good customer satisfaction through its service and food. They aim for providing their customers with up-to-the-mark services and make their evening worth it. They have a variety of steaks to choose from but their “Ribeye steak,” is mouthwatering and a must-try.

It is located ad 5707 Barnes Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80917.  They are open from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm seven days a week. For further details, you can visit their website at https://www.longhornsteakhouse.com/ or call them at (719) 597-6352.

The steakhouse at Flying Horse, Colorado Springs, Colorado

The steakhouse is a contemporary Tuscan-style villa with views of the Front Range. They have to offer a variety of prime steaks and chops, seafood alongside hand-crafted cocktails and wines to enrich the time of their customers. They offer buffets as well. It is a universal place for any type of event you’re planning. “Oscar Medallions,” is a must-try.

They are located at 1880 Weiskopf Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80921. They are open from 7:00 am – 10:00 pm seven days a week offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For further detail, you can visit their website at https://flyinghorsesteakhouse.com/ or call them at (719) 487-2635.

Fleming’s Steakhouse, Englewood, Colorado

Fleming’s steakhouse is an exceptional place if you want to enjoy the finest prime steaks, wines, and hand-crafted cocktails. They also have gluten-free options on their menu. The meat is dry-aged perfectly to give out the best flavor to the consumer. Their “Prime dry-aged Ribeye” is an exceptional dish and a must-try.

They are located at 191 Inverness Dr. W, Englewood, CO 80112. They are open from 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm on Sundays and 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm the rest of the days. For further details, you can visit their website at https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/ or call them at (303) 768-0827.

Please let us know what other restaurants you have been to in Colorado.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 5

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9ead9292c1fd959d4a66dab952db0b54.blob

California-based frequent traveler that loves to explore cities & counties and write about lifestyle, business & food.

California State
13425 followers
Loading

More from Visual Freedom

Arkansas State

3 Very Dangerous Animals in Arkansas

We hope you will keep an eye out for anything damaging or life-threatening in the Natural State. These lethal animals can cause you to endure excruciating pain, and they can leave you dead, seriously injured, or permanently disabled. Develop an understanding of what you should look for when traveling through Arkansas.Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Massachusetts

Starting a new job in Massachusetts and settling down can be a great experience, so it's essential to start considering the most dangerous places to live while you're there. As everyone needs to live in a safe neighborhood, crime rates are necessary to consider. Some cities are better than others for living in the best environment in which to grow and thrive. The following cities rank highest in terms of danger according to RoadSnacks' data:Read full story
8 comments
Maine State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Maine

Maine is the best place to call home in America, and we can all agree. Visiting it is also a great idea. Winters are snowy, summers are green, and there's salty air at the coast, so there's a lot to love. People have been moving to Maine in record numbers over the past few years because of this. Our state is not without crime. Despite the great things about it, it's not without crime. The following cities have been ranked as most dangerous in RoadSnacks' most recent statistics.Read full story
3 comments
California State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in California

The most dangerous and safest places to live are published every year based on statistics. Comparing crime volume to crime incidence as a percentage of the population may help pinpoint the most dangerous areas. This is the number of crimes per 100,000 people. It is essential to know the crime rates of different cities in California if you live there or are considering moving there. The following are the 10 most dangerous cities in California according to HomeSnacks:Read full story
Alabama State

​​10 Most Dangerous Cities in Alabama

There are rich cultural, historical, and culinary offerings in Alabama. College football, rocket ships, and Southern literature make it famous. Visit and live in Alabama. Alabama's cities, like those in other states, have less safety than others. To help you determine the security of your current or future communities, we have compiled a list based on data from the RoadSnacks. The following are Alabama's ten most dangerous cities:Read full story
28 comments
Colorado State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Colorado

Since Colorado boasts majestic mountains, plenty of outdoor activities, incredible cityscapes, and an impressive job market, it should come as no surprise that people want to live here. To add, an increase in population is typically accompanied by the rise in crime, which can be seen in the FBI's Crime in the United States report, which covers almost every city and town in Colorado. In this article, we shall discuss RoadSnack's data on the most dangerous cities in Colorado:Read full story
12 comments
Hawaii State

10 Most Dangerous Cities to Live in Hawaii

Criminal activity in Hawaii has decreased dramatically in recent decades - as a whole, and the state experienced record low levels of robbery, burglary, arson, and violent crimes. In terms of violent crime, the state as a whole is highly safe. However, quite a bit of property crime occurs here, as well. After sundown, you might want to avoid these dangerous places in Hawaii.Read full story
Mississippi State

5 Best Steakhouses in Mississippi

Mississippi is a southern state that played a significant part in the American Civil War (1861–1865). It is the site of a diverse collection of historical monuments and museums. In addition to magnolias, catfish, bluegrass music, and southern charm, the state is recognized for its natural resources.Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

5 Best Steakhouses in Michigan

Steak is an American staple, therefore it's vital to find a place where you can enjoy a juicy piece of meat every now and again. Michigan is home to a slew of excellent venues to get your hands on a succulent piece of meat that has been prepared to your specifications. In order to satisfy your steak desire, you need to know where to go.Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 5

Community Policy