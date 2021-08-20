5 best steakhouses in Colorado

Tim Toomey/Unsplash

Colorado, home to beautiful landscapes and wildlife, has been home to the best steakhouses for decades now. The obsession of the people of Colorado with eating steak began in the early days of the Wild West.

Our choice of the top 5 steakhouses in Colorado is mentioned below

Shanahan’s Steakhouse, Denver, Colorado

If you are in Denver and want to enjoy your evening and have a good steak for the evening then Shanahan’s steakhouse is the best place for you. They offer prime-aged steaks as well as seafood. If you’re with kids, they have a kids menu for them to choose from. The steakhouse is well furnished just like their steaks, up to the mark. They also offer live music performances in summer. “Wagyu rib eye tomahawk” is a must-try off their menu. They won the OpenTable Diner's Choice Award Winner in 2020.

The steakhouse is located at 5085 South Syracuse Street, Denver, Colorado 80237. They are open for dining 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm Monday to Saturday and 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm Sunday. For further details, you can visit their website at www.shanahanssteakh.com or call them at (303) 770-7300.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, Denver, Colorado

Del Frisco’s is a classic American steakhouse. They’ve been in the game for around 40 years now and have perfected the style of cooking and presenting steaks to their customer who is left in awe after their meal. They offer hand-cut steaks as well as fresh seafood to enhance your dining experience. They have a specialty in wines as well for which they have won the New York Times Best Steak House Wine Lists Award. “Bone-in Ribeye,” is a must-try and one of the best steaks they have to offer.

They are located at 8100 E Orchard Road, Denver, CO 80111. They are open 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm on Sundays, 11:30 am – 10:00 pm Monday to Thursday, 11:30 am – 11:00 pm on Fridays and 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm on Saturdays. The upscale dress code is strictly enforced. For further details, you can visit their website at www.delfriscos.com or call them at (303) 796-0100.

Longhorn Steakhouse, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Longhorn Steakhouse is known for its good customer satisfaction through its service and food. They aim for providing their customers with up-to-the-mark services and make their evening worth it. They have a variety of steaks to choose from but their “Ribeye steak,” is mouthwatering and a must-try.

It is located ad 5707 Barnes Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80917. They are open from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm seven days a week. For further details, you can visit their website at https://www.longhornsteakhouse.com/ or call them at (719) 597-6352.

The steakhouse at Flying Horse, Colorado Springs, Colorado

The steakhouse is a contemporary Tuscan-style villa with views of the Front Range. They have to offer a variety of prime steaks and chops, seafood alongside hand-crafted cocktails and wines to enrich the time of their customers. They offer buffets as well. It is a universal place for any type of event you’re planning. “Oscar Medallions,” is a must-try.

They are located at 1880 Weiskopf Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80921. They are open from 7:00 am – 10:00 pm seven days a week offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For further detail, you can visit their website at https://flyinghorsesteakhouse.com/ or call them at (719) 487-2635.

Fleming’s Steakhouse, Englewood, Colorado

Fleming’s steakhouse is an exceptional place if you want to enjoy the finest prime steaks, wines, and hand-crafted cocktails. They also have gluten-free options on their menu. The meat is dry-aged perfectly to give out the best flavor to the consumer. Their “Prime dry-aged Ribeye” is an exceptional dish and a must-try.

They are located at 191 Inverness Dr. W, Englewood, CO 80112. They are open from 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm on Sundays and 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm the rest of the days. For further details, you can visit their website at https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/ or call them at (303) 768-0827.

Please let us know what other restaurants you have been to in Colorado.

