Personal Wealth of Ohio’s U.S Senate candidates was disclosed

When looking at some of the candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat next week, there is a huge personal financial gap between the Republicans and the Democratic congressman running in the race, as shown in their filed new disclosures filed new disclosures .

Two wealthy first-time candidates, Bernie Moreno and Jane Timken, disclosed owning assets with tens of millions of dollars. Most of her assets are owned by her husband, Tim Timken, whose family founded prominent manufacturing businesses that carry the family name. While Moreno’s assets, which included commercial real estate, a boat and a vacation home in the Bahamas, were partially offset by at least $13 million in business loans. Furthermore, Josh Mandel was reported to be earning more than $800,000 in business income. All are capable of self-funding a campaign.

Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan was reported to having a somewhat precarious financial situation, disclosing tens of thousands of unsecured personal loans and overall debts exceeding his assets.

Consequently, former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel, former Ohio Republican Party chairman Jane Timken and Cleveland luxury car dealer Bernie Moreno who are millionaires have filed financial disclosures this week, and are seeking the Republican nomination.

On the other hand, the Republican candidates, Mike Gibbons a Cleveland investment banker who is funding his campaign through a $5.7 million personal loan, has not formally requested for an extension and still hasn’t filed a required financial disclosure form that was due in May unlike other candidates in the race, and JD Vance isn’t required to file until October.

“Mr. Gibbons has unusually complex finances to disclose, including hundreds of properties and several stock portfolios,” David Warrington, Gibbon’s lawyer, said.

What are Personal Wealth Disclosures

To discourage and expose possible conflicts of interest due to outside financial holdings, senior governmental officials must file annual public disclosure reports that provide details on their personal finances (OGE Form 278e for the Executive Branch and form A or B for Congress).

The members of government required to submit annual reports include: the President, the Vice President, all members of the House and Senate, any member of the uniformed service who holds a rank at or above O-7, any employee of the executive branch who occupies a position at or above GS-15, the Postmaster General, the Deputy Postmaster General, each Governor of the Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service, the Director of the Office of Government Ethics, any civilian employee who holds a commission of appointment from the President, certain officers or employees of the Congress, certain judicial officers and employees, and any other officer or employee determined by the Office of Government Ethics to be of equal classification. Individuals must file these reports on or before May 15 of each year.

Failure to file and falsification of Personal Wealth Disclosures

The United States of America have implemented strict rules when it comes to individuals aspiring for an important position in the country.

According to Federal Electoral Commission , candidates for nomination or election to the office of President or Vice President are required to file an annual Office of Government Ethics (OGE) Public Financial Disclosure Report with the FEC within 30 days after becoming a candidate for nomination or election, or by May 15 of that calendar year, whichever is later, but at least 30 days before the election.

Moreover, Personal financial disclosures of House and Senate candidates, as well as ethics rules should be addressed by the appropriate offices on Capitol Hill.

Meanwhile, EIGA or Ethics in Government Act authorizes the Attorney General of the United States to seek a civil penalty of up to $50,000 against an individual who knowingly and willfully falsifies or fails to file or to report any required information. Moreover, under federal criminal law, anyone who knowingly and willfully falsifies or conceals any material fact in a statement to the government may be fined up to $50,000, imprisoned for up to five years, or both.

