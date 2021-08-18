Texas governor, Greg Abbott who resisted mask-wearing policy, tested positive for Covid-19

Visual Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cFgbs_0bVFiQ0y00
Clay Banks/Unsplash

Greg Abbott posted a picture of his meeting with guitarist Jimmie Vaughan on twitter three hours before his diagnosis came out on Tuesday afternoon. A day prior to that, he also tweeted a picture addressing a maskless crowd. A couple of hours after his office announced his result, he addressed his diagnosis on the same platform by posting a video.

In his video, Abbott said that he is not having any symptoms which he claims to be a positive effect the vaccine. The governor has been fully vaccinated since late last year. However, as what the experts say, being vaccinated does not exempt anyone from having and spreading Covid-19.

“I have no fever, no aches and pains, no other types of symptoms,” Abbott said.

It was known to public that Abbott had lifted the state's mask mandate in March and allowed businesses to open at 100% capacity despite warnings from public health officials and have released an executive orderbanning of mask and vaccination mandate in July 2021. A month after, Texas had a great number of increases in hospitalization rate compared a week ago as the delta variant spread within the state.

"Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms," "Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative." Mark Miner.

Abbott’s medical condition

Miner said that it was after undergoing the routine testing when the governor tested positive. He also stated that the governor will self-isolate while working from the Governor's Mansion. received Regeron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is used for people at considerable risk of developing severe Covid-19 symptoms.

Abbott, 63, has faced decades of medical care for treatment related to injuries he sustained in 1984 while jogging in Houston. An oak tree fell on him, paralyzing him below the waist, resulting in steel rods being implanted in his spine, as reported by Houston Chronicle News.

However, their office did not respond about Abbott having the third booster vaccine despite of him saying it in public. Booster shots has not been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. Moreover, President Biden’s administration is expected to release a regulated mandate about the booster shot.

Events that Gregg Abbott has attended

Abbott attended a crowded indoor event on Monday evening at a what he called a "standing room only" event that appeared to be connected to his upcoming re-election bid, as seen in photos posted to his Twitter account. The event was hosted by the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch near Dallas. There are several social media posts of images and videos showing unmasked Abbott chatting with the unmasked attendees. On the other hand, the governor’s office did not respond to questions about the event.

“Collin County is fired up to keep Texas RED,” the governor’s campaign posted.

On Tuesday, he posted pictures about meeting Jimmie Vaughan, the brother of the late Stevie Ray, to his personal Twitter account, although it was not clear when the photo was taken.

On the same day, Vaughan released a statement on Twitter saying that he and his family have since tested negative for COVID.

“We want to let everyone know, that despite the news today of Governor Abbott’s positive Covid diagnosis, Jimmie & family have tested negative and are doing fine. Thanks so very much to all who reached out with concern.” "We wish the Governor a speedy recovery." Jimmie Vaughan.

After Abbott’s controversial order against mask and vaccination mandate, the governor has received criticism from different sectors especially local officials and business sectors. The governor’s positive test came in the middle of his fight against local entities and officials, preventing from requiring masks on their properties. Abbott has repeatedly said in public that he will not issue any mandates to fight against the spread of the virus including re-implementing mask requirements and other health protocols as he did last year.

