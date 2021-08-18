Texas Governor Resists Masks Amidst Increasing Risk of Another Corona Virus Outbreak

Texas hospitalization rate increase to 300% in the last month as the delta variant spreads according to the daily data of Texas Department of State Health Services. However, Greg Abbott, Texas governor is still not convinced in the importance of masks in health precautions.

According to The Guardian News Abbott has expressly prohibited governmental entities like school districts, cities and counties from requiring masks or vaccines. Now, he is suing any school and government entity/official that violates his policies.

Abbott’s decisions are being condemned by several groups such as business sectors. Waterloo’s manager, Jessy Schwartz, said  in an interview that “Abbott is a complete id*ot. He’s the biggest piece of sh**,” expressing disappointment and vexation over the governor’s decisions amidst increasing corona virus cases.

As of August 16, 2021 data, hospitalization increase by 2,329 patients, while average new cases increased by 2,111, and average death increased to 38 compared with a week ago - Texas Department of State Health Services data.

Many hospitals in Texas are now struggling for having low number of hospital staff that need to attend thousands of patients. Abbott said that he would deploy 2,500 more health workers to help Texas while covid-19 cases are skyrocketing risking the most vulnerable establishments which are the nursing homes and especially the children hospitals as vaccines are only available for those who are 12 years old and above risking young children of Texas.

Vaccines distributions and efficacy to Texas population

As of August 15, 2021 the Texas state have administered 27.8 million doses. As of August 16, 2021 doses have increased by 12,421 doses compared with a month ago making 45.2% of Texans fully vaccinated despite of of facing challenges including a higher average number of people who are below 12 years old that are not allowed to be vaccinated and 11% of its population are living in rural counties where healthcare access is harder.

As attested by hospital officials, more than 95% of covid-related hospitalized patients are unvaccinated showing substantial support to experts’ research and recommendation of vaccines. Needless to say, there are no sufficient scientific and or data-based proposition that will discredit the prominent efficacy of vaccines.

However, on the report of the Center for disease Control and Prevention, being vaccinated only reduces the risk of having stronger symptoms and does not exempt vaccinated people into spreading Covid-19. Therefore, masks are still advised until herd-immunity is achieved.

Political motivation over health precautions

Rightwing governors in some state of America just like Greg Abbott are known to be actively hampering health policies despite the guidance of mask-wearing by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who are coincidentally republicans have publicly rejected CDCP’s proposed health protocols and ordered for the banning of mask policy, according to Forbes News.

What I just don’t understandm is why we would not want to get through this wave of Covid as quickly as possible, which science tells us the way to do that is to require masks,” said Judge Andy Brown of Austin, Texas county.

Anti-masks rallies are also seen in the county of Texas and one of it happened on August 12, 2021 in Dallas, Texas where 75 people with no masks showed up in front Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins home to protest against is emergency executive order requiring masks.

“[We’re] sick of the BS. It just seems like another way to control us and we’re done with it,” said protestor Steve Klekamp in an interview.

As of the second week of August 2021, Greg Abbott who has never lost an lection, is still dominating the field for the election of November 2022 as stated in Politico News.

With this information, we can contemplate of whether or not their decision of not applying experts’ recommendations is political. Is it really just based on economic and law concerns? Or is it about maintaining positions by feeding demands of the public majority.

