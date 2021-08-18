5 Best Steakhouses in California

Loija Nguyen/Unsplash

Home to Hollywood, the state of California’s cuisine is largely influenced by Hispanic-American roots. The state is home to a wealth of culinary traditions due to the diversity of people and agricultural prowess. Throughout California, you’ll find a variety from old-style to modern steakhouses, having perfected the art of serving meat.

Our choice of top five steakhouses in California is mentioned below:

Osso Steakhouse, San Francisco, California

Osso Steakhouse is one of the legendary fine-dining restaurants in San Francisco. Their main aim is to provide their customers with the finest butchered and aged meat. They only select the finest of the finest cuts of beef to exceed the expectations of their customers. Their steaks have been named as some of the finest in the US. One of its famous dishes is the “petite filet mignon” which is a must-try. They also serve a variety of good-quality wine and cocktails.

The restaurant is located at 1177 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94108. It stays open from 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm all 7 days a week. For further details, you can visit their website at https://ossosteakhouse.com/ or call them at (415) 771-6776.

LG’s Prime Steakhouse, Palm Springs, California

Located in Palm Springs, LG’s Prime Steakhouse carries the highest grade given by the US Department of Agriculture. They consider it their rightful duty to provide their customers with the best and remarkable taste and texture to make their steak-eating experience worth it. Their steaks are served prime only, perfectly aged, and never frozen. One of their must-try dishes is the “Kurobuta Bone-In Pork Chop.”

The restaurant is open 7 days a week from 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm. It is located at 255 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262. For further details, you can visit their website at https://lgsprimesteakhouse.com/ or you can call them at (760)-416-1779.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and wine bar, Los Angeles, California

If you want to enjoy a good quality prime steak, a glass of wine, or a handcrafted cocktail all together in Los Angeles, then Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse is the right choice for you. The place provides you with an excellent culinary experience. “Prime dry-aged Ribeye” is their specialty and a must-try item off the menu.

It is located at 800 W Olympic Blvd Suite A-135, Los Angeles, CA 90015. The steakhouse is open from 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm Tuesday through Saturday and 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm Sunday and Monday. For further details, you can visit their website at https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/ or contact them at (213) 745-9911.

Alexander’s Steakhouse, Pasadena, California

Alexander’s Steakhouse gives you a fine dining experience and interpretation of a classical American Steakhouse with a hint of Japanese influence. They feature 28 days of dry-aged Angus Beef for an unmatchable taste and experience for their customers. Alongside Angus beef they also serve the best quality imported Wagyu beef to their customers. “new york strip,” is a must-try from their menu. They also have a variety of wines to choose from.

The steakhouse is located at 111 N Los Robles Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101. They are open from Monday to Thursday from 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm and Friday to Sunday from 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm. For further details, you could visit their website at www.alexanderssteakhouse.com or contact them at (626) 486-1111.

Mastro’s Steakhouse, Costa Mesa, California

Mastro’s steakhouse is another one of the best steakhouses in California. They aspire to make the finest experience for their guests with high-quality steaks and seafood as well. It is “the preferred steakhouse of celebs and locals.” It is famous for its mind-blowing presentation and taste. “Chef's Cut" ribeye chop,” is a must-try. The steakhouse requires proper attire and has a dress code policy.

It is located at 633 Anton Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. The restaurant is open from 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm Monday to Friday and from 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm Saturday and Sunday. For further details, you can visit their website at www.mastrosrestaurants.com or call them at (714) 546-7405.

