5 Best Steakhouses in Arizona

Emerson Vieira/Unsplash

Arizona, the home to the Grand Canyon is also very famous for its food. Although Arizona state’s food is fish, the Apache Trout, Arizona is also known for its steak and special sauces. Chimichangas, otherwise known as deep-fried burritos also reflect the state’s Mexican-American culture.

Our choice of the top 5 steakhouses in Arizona is mentioned below.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Mastro’s Steakhouse, North Scottsdale, Arizona

This restaurant has been consistently known as the masterful and high-end restaurant by the Los Angeles Daily News. It is the preferred steakhouse of celebs and locals. This restaurant is very famous for its sophisticated steaks with mind-blowing presentation and taste. One of its famous dishes which is liked by everyone is the “Bone-in Kansas City Strip”, which is a must-try.

This steakhouse is located at 8852 E Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255. It stays open through Sunday - Thursday from 4:30 om - 8:30 pm, and Friday - Saturday from 4:30 pm - 9 pm. This restaurant requires proper attire and has a dress code policy. For further details, you can either visit their website at www.mastrosrestaurants.com or call them at (480) 585-9500.

Steak 44, Phoenix, Arizona

Steak 44 is known for providing a fantastic experience and exceptional personal service. They have several seating options including a patio with a comforting fireplace, a lively dining bar, and a cozy table with a unique view of culinary staff in a glassed-in exhibition kitchen. Their signature steak is the “Steak Farina” which is a bone-in filet with an egg. They also serve an award-winning wine list.

Steak 44 is located at 5101 N 44th street, Phoenix, AX 85081. It stays open through Monday - Thursday from 5 pm - 10 pm, Friday - Saturday from 4 pm - 11 pm, and Sunday 4 pm - 10 pm. This restaurant requires proper attire and has a dress code policy. For further details either visit their website at www.steak44.com or call them at (602) 271-4400.

Dominick’s Steakhouse, Scottsdale, Arizona

Dominick’s Steakhouse is a two-story dining space that displays elegance from floor to ceiling. Apart from their food they are very well known for their amazing interior. The second floor gives diners a modern feel as they enjoy their steaks at one of the tables surrounding the pool. They are famous for their Prime Steak “Grass Fed NY Strip” topped with Sauteed Blue Cheese.

This steakhouse is located at 15169 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85254. It stays open through Monday - Thursday from 5 pm - 9 pm, Friday - Saturday from 4 pm - 10 pm, and Sunday 4 pm - 9 pm. This restaurant requires proper attire and has a dress code policy. For further details either visit their website at www.dominickssteakhouse.com or call them at (480) 271-7271.

Cholla Steakhouse & Lounge, Scottsdale, Arizona

The Cholla Steakhouse & Lounge is the ideal fine-dining destination for every occasion. It has also been the recipient of TripAdvisor’s prestigious “Certificate of Excellence” for two years in a row. The signature dish of this steakhouse is the “Filet Mignon” with prime tenderloin and classic Bearnaise served with vegetables on aside.

This steakhouse is located just off the gaming floor inside Casino Arizona which is a short drive from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and minutes from downtown Scottsdale and Scottsdale Fashion Square. Its address is 524 North 92nd Street, Scottsdale, Arizona 85256. It stays opens on Wednesday from 4:30 pm - 10 pm, Thursday from 4:30 pm - 10 pm, Friday - Saturday 4:30 pm - 11 pm, and Sunday from 4:30 pm - 10 pm. For further details please visit their website at www.casinoarizona.com or call them at (408) 850-7736.

DC Steakhouse, Downtown Chandler, Arizona

This DC Steakhouse is famous for its great food, atmosphere, and amazing staff. The amazing interior of this steakhouse attracts a lot of people and is said to be the home for the finest in quality-inspired meals. It is a great place for family and friends to have a fantastic dinner. Their signature dish is the “Porterhouse Steak” which is served with sauteed mushrooms and fine-quality wine.

DC Steakhouse is located at 180 S Arizona Ave Ste 106, Chandler, AZ 85225. It stays open through Sunday - Thursday from 3 pm - 10 pm, and Friday - Saturday. For further details, you can either visit their website www.dc-steakhouse.com or call them at (480) 899-4400. You can also email them at dcsteakhouse2010@gmail.com .

Please let us know what other restaurants you have been to in Alaska?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.