5 Best Steakhouses in Alaska

Alaska is the best place to enjoy warm steak with wine in cold weather. Alaska has an abundance of different indoor and outdoor restaurants where a person can enjoy good food with family, friends, or anyone they want. These restaurants have the type of juicy food that makes your mouth water. 

Some of our top favorite steakhouses in Alaska are given below. 

Club Paris Steakhouse, Anchorage, Alaska

Club Paris has been serving steaks and seafood to Alaskans and visitors since the late 1950s. If someone wants to appreciate life’s finer pleasures that is food, they should absolutely come to this steakhouse for that. Club Paris’s signature dish is the “Filet Mignon” which is the tenderest cut of beef in the steak family, served with fresh vegetables and bread. 

This Club Paris steakhouse is located at 417 W 5th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501. It stays open through Monday - Friday from 11 am - 11 pm and Saturday - Sunday from 4 pm - 11 pm. For further details, you can either visit their website at www.clubparisrestaurant.com or call them at (907) 277-6332 for reservations. 

Double Musky Inn, Girdwood, Alaska

Double Musky Inn is located in Girdwood, Alaska. This restaurant is famous for serving the classic New Orleans dishes done with Alaskan touch and sauces. It is very famous for its juicy steaks served with seafood. Their key emphasis is on spices and seasoning containing New Orleans accents. Their most famous steak is the French Pepper Steak which is very crusty with cracked pepper and covered with a spicy burgundy sauce. 

This restaurant is located in Mile .3 Crow Creek Road, Girdwood, Alaska. This restaurant is closed on Monday and Tuesday and it stays open through Wednesday - Thursday from 5 pm - 10 pm, Friday - Saturday from 4:30 pm - 10 pm, and Sunday from 4:30 pm - 9 pm. For further details, you can either visit their website at www.doublemuskyinn.com or call them at (907) 783-2822. You can also email them at Muskyx2@gmail.com.

AJ’s Oldtown Steakhouse & Tavern, Homer, Alaska

AJ’s oldtown steakhouse is said to be more than just a steakhouse. It has a very fancy interior and is famous for its amazing food, fun specialty drinks, and great entertainment. AJ’s is proud to be serving up the top 2% of USDA Prime Beef offered in the Nation and they top it up with premium Martini. It is also locally known as the “Historic Waterfront”. Their signature steak is the Top Sirloin Prime Beef with Peppercorn Sauce and each steak is served with potato of the day and vegetables. 

This steakhouse is located at 120 W. Bunnell Ave Homer, AK 99603. It stays open through Tuesday - Sunday from 5 pm to Close in Summer and during winter hours it stays open through Thursday - Saturday from 4 pm to Close. For further details, you can either visit their website at www.ajsteakhouse.com or call them at (907) 235 9949. You can also email them at oldtownsteakhouse@gmail.com

Sullivan’s Steakhouse, Anchorage, Alaska

This steakhouse is known for its unforgettable hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, and signature cocktails. People who eat there love the familiar and peaceful feeling that comes with it. They have classic interiors with lively jazz. The signature dish of this steakhouse is the house-cut prime New York Strip steak which can be served with the Oscar Style Jumbo Lump Crab, Asparagus, Bearnaise to enhance your steak. 

This steakhouse is located at 320 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501. It stars open through Monday - Thursday from 3 pm - 9 pm, Friday from 3 pm - 10 pm, Saturday from 11 am - 10 pm, and Sunday from 11 am - 9 pm. For further details, you can either visit their website at www.sullivanssteakhouse.com or call them at (907) 258-2882.  

Louie’s Steak & Seafood, Kenai, Alaska 

Louie’s steak & Seafood are known for their signature steaks. People love this restaurant as you’ll find something on the menu for every taste and pocketbook. Their interior is also filled with Alaskan trophy animals on the Peninsula and a variety of unusual antiques. The chef’s special of this restaurant are the Beef Tips dipped in a Burgandy Wine Sauce served over Fettucine. 

This Louie’s Steak & Seafood is located at 47 Spur View Drive, Kenai, AK 99611. It stays open through Sunday - Thursday from 6 am - 10 pm, and Friday - Saturday from 6 am - 11 pm. The breakfast is served until 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For further details, you can either visit their website at www.louiessteakandseafood.com or call them at (907) 283-3660. 

Please let us know what other restaurants you have been to in Alaska? 

