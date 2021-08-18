Tim Toomey/Unsplash

Alabama like other states of America is known for its delicious food. Alabama is a place filled with amazing restaurants where family, friends, couples, and even someone alone can have a good time. When it comes to steak, Alabama is home to many restaurants.

The following are the top 5 best steakhouses in Alabama.

George’s Steak Pit, Sheffield, Alabama

George’s steak pit has the punchline of “Best Steaks in the South”. It was founded in the mid-1950s by George and Vangie Vafinis. It is still located at the same location even after 30 years where it was first built. After the retirement of George and Vangie, the owner of this restaurant is their son, Frank Vafinis.

They are famous for their successful open pit where freshly cut steaks are grilled over hickory logs that assures the juicy taste of the steak. This restaurant is located at 1206 Jackson Highway Sheffield, Alabama. It stays open through Tuesday - Thursday from 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm and Friday - Saturday from 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm. For further details, you can visit either their website franksteak@aol.com or call them on (256) 381-1531.

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille, Birmingham, Alabama

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille in Birmingham, Alabama is known for its amazing service and environment. People from far away come to this restaurant to try out their signature “Perry’s Famous Pork Chop” which is specifically sweet, smokey, and caramelized, and served with homemade applesauce.

This steakhouse is located at 4 Perimeter Park South, Birmingham, Alabama, 35243. It stays open through Monday - Thursday from 4 pm - 10 pm and Friday from 10:30 am - 10:00 pm, and Saturday from 4 pm - 10 pm and Sunday from 4 pm - 9 pm. It has both dine-in and to-go. The bar of this steakhouse is also open throughout the restaurant timings. For further details, you can either check their website PerrysRestaurants.com or call them at (205) 968-1579.

Saltgrass Steakhouse, Birmingham, Alabama

Saltgrass Steakhouse is located in Birmingham, Alabama, and is one of the best places to have family time as it is very famous for its special family meals. One of the most famous cuisines of this Steakhouse is the Gulf Coast Steak & Shrimp which comes with center-cut top sirloin with grilled or fried shrimp.

This Saltgrass Steakhouse is located at 14 Perimeter Park South, Birmingham, Alabama 35243. It stays open through Sunday - Thursday from 11 am - 9 pm and Friday - Saturday from 11 am - 10 pm. It has a delivery facility also available. For further details, you can either visit their website www.saltgrass.com or call them at (205) 967-1181.

Mel’s Family Steakhouse, Moulton, Alabama

Mel’s Family Steakhouse is located in Moulton, Alabama 35650. It is best known for its dinner and also the accessibility facilities available for handicapped people. It has dine-in, and takeout available. Its most famous dish is the juicy steak with some sauces.

This Mel’s Family Steakhouse is located at 13130 AL - 157, Moulton, AL 35650. It stays open through Wednesday - Saturday from 11 am - 8 pm and on Sunday from 11 am - 3 pm. For further details, you can visit their website www.mels-family-steak.edan.io , or call them on (256) 974-7500.

Big Mike’s Steakhouse, Thomasville, Alabama

This Big Mike’s Steakhouse has been voted Alabama’s best steak by the Alabama cattlemen’s association. It is a first-come, first-serve seating steakhouse with no reservation. This restaurant also offers weekly chef features. This steakhouse is famous for its large size steaks and a soothing environment.

This steakhouse is located at 33215 Highway 43, Thomasville, Alabama 36784. It stays open through Wednesday - Thursday from 4 pm - 9 pm, Friday - Saturday from 4 pm - 10 pm, and it remains closed through Sunday- Tuesday. For further details, you can either visit their website www.bigmikessteakhouse.com or call them at (334) 636 2260.

