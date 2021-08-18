5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in Oregon

Lidye/Unsplash

Oregon's food scene rivals that of any other state in America, and the state's hamburgers are one of the best in the country. You'll find everything from huge buns loaded with toppings to classic cheeseburgers and fries in this restaurant. The taste of a good hamburger is unbeatable, so grab some friends and prepare to indulge. In Oregon, check out these great hamburger joints!

PDX Sliders

PDX Sliders has a reputation as one of the best hamburger joints in the country, voted 5th on Yelp. Featuring a perfectly oozing cheese and juiciest patties, their bacon cheeseburger redefines the whole genre. You can also get loaded fries from the food truck and catering options.

PDX staff and owners also opened in 2017 their brick and mortar location on Bybee Blvd. They started as a Food Cart in 2014 in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood. The company has since relocated to a new location on SE Division, and a new NW Portland location which recently opened in 2020!

Location: 3111 SE Division St Portland, OR

Website: https://pdxsliders.com/

Phone: (503) 719-5464

Store Hours: Daily 11am-10pm

Junkyard Extreme Hamburgers + Brats

This rocker-attitude hamburger and brat joint offers incredible hamburgers and brats. The hamburgers are served with chips and made from a custom-blend half-pound of fresh local beef. It includes fried cheese with pepperoni, onion, pickle, and THE JUNKYARD's signature fried cheese with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and lettuce. They also sell great brats, sausages, and hot dogs.

The size of their hamburgers and portions is an understatement. There are many toppings on the pizza, and you'll have difficulty finishing the entire piece. There is a lot of charm in this place, and the locals love it. You will never have a better Oregon hamburger experience.

Location: 95410 OR-99, Junction City, OR

Website: http://extremeburgers.com/

Phone: 541-998-3232

Store Hours: Wed-Thurs 11am–5pm / Fri-Sat 11am–7pm / Sun 12–5pm

Bridgeside Family Dining

Charburger became Clarks in 1946, which was renamed Bridgeside Family Dining . Featured on the menu will be char-roast hamburgers. Other menu items will be available as well. Located near the iconic Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks, Oregon, the Bridgeside restaurant is a historical landmark. Bridgeside has been a popular dining destination, and travel stop with outstanding Columbia River views for over six decades.

Location: Wa Na Pa St Cascade Locks, OR

Website: http://www.bridgesidedining.com/

Phone: (541) 374-8477

Store Hours: Daily from 7am-4pm

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Foster Hamburger

It is always great to eat at Foster Hamburger in Portland, Oregon, but it is even better during Happy Hour. Stop by between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. All hamburgers are priced at $1, fries for $1, chili for $2, green salad for $3, PBR for $2, and well drinks for $3.50. Feel free to miss Happy Hour if you cannot attend. A visit to this restaurant is worthwhile regardless of the time of day. Among the menu items are three types of poutine and seven different types of hamburgers. For dessert, try the banana split. Take my word on it. There will be no regrets.

Location: 5339 Se Foster Rd Portland, OR

Website: www.fosterburger.com

Phone: (503) 775-2077

Store Hours: Daily from 11am-10pm

Burgerville

Burgerville has five restaurants in Oregon, including three in Portland, and four in Washington, including two in Seattle. Burgerville started in 1961 with a single restaurant and has grown by sticking to the same principles: serving fresh, local food. A seasonal menu highlights ingredients from the Pacific Northwest. Six essential hamburgers are available, including the Tillamook Cheeseburger, made with Tillamook cheddar, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, tomato, and lettuce.

Location: 1900 Molalla Ave, Oregon City, OR

Website: www.burgerville.com

Phone: 503-655-0013

Store Hours: Daily 10am–10pm

Have you tried dining in these hamburger restaurants in Oregon? How was your experience? Please share your hamburger escapade with us in the comments section below! We also welcome suggestions if you know more hamburger joints in Oregon!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.